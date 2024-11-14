A new Paneria watch with military features

Panerai recently introduced a new piece, the Luminor Destro Otto Giorni, which is based on a retro model from the ‘60s.

In the 19th century, the brand focused on military watches only, and one of the most popular pieces from that era was the Panerai Destro watch—ref. 6152/1.

Recommended Videos

It was a special piece that was manufactured for the Italian Navy Frogmen to be used by left-handed divers.

Since most left-handed divers adjusted time with their left hand, Panerai strategically fixed the crown on the left side of the watch, making it easier to wear the piece on the right hand.

While the initial watch had a 47 mm casing, this new Panerai timepiece comes with a 44 mm casing that is sleeker than the original one.

The slim casing creates a balance between the retro watch design and modern watch design. Even though the watch is big, it sits comfortably on the wrist.

And thanks to the P5000 movement, the watch delivers an 8-day power reserve and features a clear sapphire case back that offers clear views of the calibre. Just like other Panerai diver watches, this piece can go to deep depths of about 300 meters.

In terms of style, the new Panerai Destro watch has a calf strap that makes the timepiece look sophisticated. The package also features a black rubber strap that can be easily swapped with the calf strap.

However, other elements, such as the dial and bezel, are quite simple.

As a watch that passes down that military spirit, the Panerai Luminor Destro Otto Giorni costs $8,100.