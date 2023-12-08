Oris introduces 3 new watches that will have you in awe

 Skip to main content
You’re going to love these 3 new Oris watches

Sarah Veldman
If there’s one thing that can elevate a man’s style, it’s a well-crafted timepiece. And when it comes to watches for men, Oris has consistently delivered a perfect blend of sophistication and innovation. In this edition, we unveil three exceptional timepieces that redefine the art of watchmaking: the Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy Sepia, the ProPilot X Calibre 400 Laser, and the ProPilot GMT. Let’s dive into the details and discover why these Oris watches deserve a special spot in your collection.

Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy Sepia
1. Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy Sepia: A retro twist in bronze

Oris has resurrected one of its most beloved designs with a tantalizing twist in the Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy Sepia. This timepiece has the same vibe as a member’s only cigar club with the tobacco-colored interpretation of the classic retro diver’s watch, previously adorned with vibrant hues. The 38 mm bronze case, uni-directional rotating bezel, and screw-in crown exude a vintage charm that will naturally patinate over time, ensuring each watch carries a unique history.

The black dial and rubber strap option give a shadowy, unexpected vibe, while golden-edged hands and hour markers, filled with luminescent material, add a touch of elegance. The lollipop seconds hand pays homage to classic diver’s watch aesthetics. The watch is powered by a Swiss-made mechanical movement, a testament to Oris’s commitment to quality. With its mature and confident look, the Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy Sepia is a timeless companion for every season.

2. ProPilot X Calibre 400 Laser: A technological beauty unleashed

Oris breaks new ground with the ProPilot X Calibre 400 Laser, showcasing a shimmering dial produced using an innovative lasering technique. This timepiece is a testament to Oris’s commitment to independence, sustainability, and technological innovation. The unique lasering process applied to the titanium dial creates a three-dimensional effect, offering levels of technological beauty never seen before in watchmaking.

The dial undergoes a mesmerizing color transformation, from blue to green to violet, inspired by biomimicry principles found in nature. The ProPilot X Calibre 400 Laser features a titanium case, bezel, and crown, coupled with a three-link titanium bracelet. The Oris Calibre 400, a five-day automatic movement with exceptional anti-magnetic properties, powers the watch. With a 10-year warranty and a dial that tells a remarkable story, this timepiece is a forward-thinking marvel.

3. ProPilot GMT: Back in a heartbeat with a high-flying style

Oris welcomes back the ProPilot GMT, designed for high-flying, timezone-crossing pilots. This new model features a stealthy grey-PVD-plated stainless steel case, a second time zone, and a pulsometer scale. The gradient red dial adds a punch of adventure, paying homage to Oris’s rich history of crafting pilot’s watches since 1938.

Legibility is a priority in pilot’s watches, and the ProPilot GMT excels with bright lume on the hands and indices against the high-contrast red dial. The watch is powered by an automatic mechanical movement with a 42-hour power reserve, ensuring reliability during long journeys. Paired with a black textile strap with a red leather lining and Oris’s patented ‘Lift’ clasp, this watch is a stylish companion for the modern aviator.

These three new Oris watches embody the brand’s commitment to timeless elegance, technological innovation, and a rich heritage in watchmaking. Whether you’re drawn to the retro charm of the Divers Sixty-Five, the technological marvel of the ProPilot X Calibre 400 Laser, or the high-flying style of the ProPilot GMT, Oris continues to set the bar high for watches that transcend mere timekeeping – they tell a story on your wrist. So, gentlemen, the question is not whether you need one of these watches; it’s which one will be your next statement piece.

