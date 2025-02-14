The new Bremont Terra Nova collection comes with gorgeous bronze casings

In 2024, Bremont captured everyone’s attention with the stainless steel Terra Nova collection, field watches that had been inspired by military pocket watches from the early 20th century. Well, the brand reimagined those models, and the end result was the bronze collection. As the name hints, the new kid on the block is manufactured from high-quality bronze, so the front face looks quite different.

Just like the stainless steel collection, the latest bronze series is made up of three watches. Apart from the casing, everything that was featured on the previous models, from the dial design to the measurements, was passed down to these new bronze watches.

The new bronze material, also known as cupro aluminum, can withstand tough conditions. While traditional bronze has an interesting luster, it doesn’t last long due to oxidation. When exposed to air, it might get some green patches formed by oxidation. According to Bremont, brushed and polished cupro-aluminium case will instead develop an even patina over time.

The first timepiece, Terra Nova Bronze Date, was rolled out with a 40.5 mm casing just like the steel variant. The dial is characterized by a dark green hue, which gets darker towards the edges, creating a gradient-like effect.

It is worth noting that this new watch offers different strap options—a green strap and a leather strap. The last option, a bronze bracelet, blends smoothly with the casing and adds to the whole look.

Since the straps are manufactured from different materials, this watch has different price tags, based on the material used on the strap and bracelet. Straps are more affordable than bracelets, so the strap variants are priced at $3,900.

Featuring a 42.5 mm case, the second bronze watch, Terra Nova Bronze Chronograph, looks quite stylish due to the dark green dial. To take the horological precision to the next level, the watch features two complications at the 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock denotation.

While the bracelet option is offered at $4,100, the strap option is $3,900.

Unlike the Bronze Date and Bronze Chronograph models, the last option is more premium. It stands out from the other two watches, thanks to the dark brown dial—brown blends smoothly with bronze. The premium option retails at $6,500 when paired with a bracelet. The strap version is priced at $6,100.