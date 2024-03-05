 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Bremont x Bamford Aurora collaboration is neon and bold

Bremont x Bamford Aurora limited edition GMT debuts

Sarah Veldman
By
Bremont x Bamford Supermarine GMT on wrist
Bremont

The recent collaboration between Bremont and Bamford, two renowned names in watches for men, has given birth to a timepiece that is nothing short of striking—the Bremont x Bamford Aurora Supermarine GMT. This fusion of British craftsmanship and contemporary flair presents a timepiece that boldly stands out in any collection. In the world of horology, collaborations often breathe new life into familiar timepieces, infusing them with fresh perspectives and innovative designs.

Bremont x Bamford Supermarine GMT
Bremont

The Bremont x Bamford Aurora Supermarine

At the heart of the Bremont x Bamford Aurora Supermarine GMT lies a captivating design that immediately commands attention. Crafted with black DLC-treated stainless steel, the Aurora exudes an aura of robustness and durability. Its 43mm-wide case, standing at 16.5mm tall, makes a substantial statement on the wrist, exuding an air of confidence and presence.

Recommended Videos

The dial of the Aurora is where its personality truly shines. The California sandwich dial design, a hallmark of the collaboration, boasts a unique blend of vintage charm and modern functionality. The Super-LumiNova-coated hands and markers ensure legibility even in the darkest of environments while adding a pop of neon brilliance to the overall aesthetic. It’s a watch that refuses to fade into the background, demanding attention with its bold presence.

Related

Technical specifications

Underneath its bold exterior, the Bremont x Bamford Aurora Supermarine GMT houses a Bremont Modified Calibre 11 BE-93-2AV movement. This automatic winding movement powers a range of complications, including hours, minutes, seconds, and GMT functionality. It’s a testament to the technical prowess of both Bremont watches and Bamford, combining precision engineering with innovative design.

While some may lament the absence of an in-house movement, the performance and reliability of the Calibre 11 BE-93-2AV cannot be overlooked. It ensures accurate timekeeping and smooth operation, reflecting the commitment to quality that both brands are renowned for.

Who should wear the Bremont x Bamford Aurora?

As with any timepiece, personal preferences play a significant role in determining its suitability. The Bremont x Bamford Aurora is undeniably bold, with a size and presence that may not be suited to every wrist. As one reviewer aptly noted, “This is a huge watch and would look ridiculous on a wrist of my size.” However, for those with larger wrists and a penchant for standout timepieces, the Aurora is a perfect fit.

If you’re drawn to bright lume watches and appreciate the intricacies of a California dial, the Aurora is sure to captivate your attention. Its bold design and technical excellence make it an ideal companion for those who value form and function in their timepieces.

The verdict

In the realm of luxury watches, collaborations often serve as a platform for innovation and creativity. The Bremont x Bamford Aurora watch is a shining example of this ethos, combining the heritage of Bremont watches with the contemporary flair of Bamford to create a timepiece that is both distinctive and memorable. While some may yearn for an in-house movement, Aurora’s technical prowess and bold design more than compensate for any perceived shortcomings. It’s a watch that demands to be noticed, with a neon brilliance that sets it apart from the crowd.

Bremont x Bamford Supermarine GMT
Bremont

Bremont x Bamford Aurora: Where to buy it and what will it cost you?

The exclusive Bremont x Bamford Aurora Supermarine GMT Limited Edition watch boasts a restricted production run of just 500 pieces, each commanding a price tag of $5,450 USD. While slightly surpassing the cost of its predecessor collaboration, this iteration introduces enhanced features, making it a worthy investment. With a price point approximately $500 higher than the standard Supermarine GMT, the added value in superior finishing, intricate techniques, and its limited availability justifies its price without appearing exorbitant.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
There’s a new Garmin watch that’s perfect for beginner runners
Garmin's Forerunner 165 is $200 less than the Forerunner 265
a lineup of garmin watches

If you're a runner, or even if you're not, investing in a reliable (and accurate) smartwatch could help you keep track of your progress and stay motivated to reach your fitness goals. But, these nifty little gadgets usually come with either a pretty high price tag or limited features — until now.

Meet the Garmin Forerunner 165. This new addition to Garmin's Forerunner line is affordable and features advanced fitness metrics, wellness data, and built-in GPS tracking. Plus, it's $200 less than the Forerunner 265 model.

Read more
Green watches are trending right now: Our top picks from Rolex, Zenith, and more
Best green watches in 2024
Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Day Date watch on wrist

In the ever-evolving world of luxury watches for men, there's a captivating trend sweeping across the horological landscape: the rise of green timepieces. From the subtle allure of forest hues to the striking elegance of emerald tones, green watches are making a bold statement on wrists everywhere. In our latest exploration of haute horology, we delve into this burgeoning trend, presenting our top picks from renowned brands like Rolex, Zenith, Hamilton, and more.

The allure of green watches for men lies not only in their aesthetic appeal but also in the symbolism they evoke. Green, a color often associated with renewal, growth, and prosperity, adds a distinctive touch to any timepiece. Among the coveted selections, Rolex stands as a testament to both timeless craftsmanship and contemporary style, capturing the essence of sophistication with every tick.

Read more
OMEGA adds 20 new watch models made from Muonionalusta meteorite to its Constellation collection
20 new Omega watches have been added to the Constellation Collection
Omega Constellation Collection watch face

Omega has long been regarded as a leader in the luxury watch industry because of its exquisite craftsmanship, cutting-edge designs, and classic appeal. With the release of 20 new models in its Constellation Collection, Omega once again proves why it remains at the forefront of horological excellence. What sets these timepieces apart is their unique dials, crafted from the otherworldly Muonionalusta meteorite, making each watch a truly one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

The OMEGA Constellation Collection with Muonionalusta meteorite dials
The Constellation Collection with Muonionalusta meteorite dials represents a fusion of celestial inspiration and terrestrial craftsmanship. Since its inception in 1952, the Constellation collection stands as a testament to Omega's enduring legacy, second only in longevity to the iconic Seamaster series. Embracing a cosmic connection, the Muonionalusta meteorite, a relic from the depths of space, graces these timepieces, its age surpassing 4.5 billion years, making it one of Earth's oldest meteorites. This rare material, characterized by its distinct Widmanstätten patterns, lends an ethereal beauty to the timepieces, ensuring that no two dials are alike.
Technical specifications
Diversifying its offerings, Omega presents the new Constellation models in an array of case sizes, catering to diverse tastes and preferences. From the delicate 25mm and 28mm variations adorned with pavé diamond bezels and indices to the bold 41mm iteration, each watch exudes its own distinct charm. The smaller sizes, meticulously crafted, boast a spectrum of builds and color treatments, ranging from resilient stainless steel to opulent 18k yellow gold and the exclusive 18k Sedna Gold. As an homage to Omega's enduring legacy in space exploration, Constellation Observatory medallions grace the casebacks of the smaller-sized watches, serving as a reminder of the collection's celestial inspiration and storied history.

Read more