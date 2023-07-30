 Skip to main content
Aether collaborates with Bamford for their first-ever watch (and you’ll love it)

You'll love this gorgeous timepiece

Sarah Veldman
By
Aeford + Bamford collaboration watch set against blue background
AETHER / Aether

Aether, the renowned brand famed for its exceptional overlanding and off-road gear, has recently ventured into the world of luxury timepieces with an impressive collaboration that is definitely raising some eyebrows in interest. Teaming up with Bamford London, Aether has unveiled its first-ever watch, a limited-edition Swiss Automatic GMT, designed to cater to discerning gentlemen seeking both style and utility.

The Aether + Bamford GMT Watch: From the boardroom to the mountains

The timepiece is truly a sight to behold, featuring a captivating matte black case embellished with elegant blue and white accents. Made of corrosion-resistant 316L stainless steel, this watch is wind and water-resistant up to a depth of 100 meters.  The dial of the watch showcases a topographic-inspired pattern, adding a touch of adventurous spirit to its sophisticated appearance. Embracing versatility, Aether and Bamford have chosen a deep blue NATO-style strap that complements the overall design and ensures that the watch can effortlessly transition from formal gatherings to outdoor escapades. Not only that, but the military-grade strap is breathable and won’t slide all over the wrist, meaning one can run a board meeting or hike in the Swiss Alps with ease. This extraordinary timepiece caters to the modern man who values both craftsmanship and adventure,  transitioning from city streets to off-the-beaten-path excursions.

Aeford + Bamford collaboration watch against white background
AETHER / AETHER

A stylish journey through time zones

At the heart of this timepiece lies the Swiss-made Sellita SW330-2 movement, renowned for its precision and reliability. With a commendable 56-hour power reserve, wearers can confidently rely on the watch to keep accurate time throughout their journeys. The watch’s GMT functionality, distinguished by a fourth hand, further enhances its appeal, making it an ideal companion for avid travelers who frequently find themselves hopping across different time zones.

With a price tag of $2,500, Aether’s foray into the world of watches signifies a bold step for the brand, and the collaboration with Bamford has resulted in an exceptional timepiece that perfectly encapsulates Aether’s adventurous spirit and Bamford’s commitment to precision and luxury. For those with a penchant for rugged exploration yet a taste for refined aesthetics, the Aether + Bamford GMT watch is definitely worthy of consideration.

Aether + Bamford watch with black background
AETHER / AETHER

Aether + Bamford is a match made in heaven

The Aether + Bamford GMT watch has garnered significant attention from horology enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. The partnership between Aether and Bamford London represents a harmonious blend of their respective expertise, resulting in a timepiece that seamlessly fuses performance with style.

