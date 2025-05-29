H. Moser & Cie. revolutionizes motorsport partnerships with groundbreaking Alpine collaboration

Most luxury watch and automotive partnerships follow predictable formulas—logo swaps, color coordination, marketing spectacle. H. Moser & Cie. and Alpine Motorsports have rewritten these rules entirely, launching two revolutionary timepieces that represent genuine engineering collaboration rather than superficial branding exercises.

The partnership began with a provocative question: How can a two-hundred-year-old Swiss manufacturer genuinely support Formula 1 teams’ quest for precision? The answer arrives through the Streamliner Alpine Drivers Edition and Streamliner Alpine Mechanics Edition—representing opposite ends of horological innovation while sharing the same pioneering spirit.

The Drivers Edition showcases the first skeleton version of H. Moser’s acclaimed AgenGraphe movement, developed through direct dialogue with Alpine drivers seeking track-worthy elegance. V-shaped bridges echo Formula 1 suspension geometry, while the central bridge resembles a driver’s helmet. The skeleton rotor mirrors the dynamics of the Alpine A110 wheel rim, creating organic connections between automotive and horological engineering with each wrist rotation.

This chronograph features central minute and seconds displays without subdials, emphasizing the minimalism and legibility crucial during high-speed competition. The flyback function enables instantaneous chronograph restart—because in Formula 1, as in Swiss watchmaking, every fraction of a second matters.

Revolutionary by contrast, the Mechanics Edition represents horological history: the first timepiece designed specifically as a working tool for Formula 1 teams. A mysterious black screen remains silent during standby, activating only with race-critical information including GMT with country selector, split-seconds chronograph, perpetual calendar, and a specialized F1 mode featuring countdown timers and race notifications.

“We wanted to create a measuring instrument that meets Formula 1 team demands,” explains Edouard Meylan, CEO of H. Moser & Cie. “A tool designed to improve their race against the clock, their quest for every precious second.”

The connected timepiece combines digital innovation with analog tradition through a small Funky Blue fumé dial, proving precision and Swiss elegance can coexist. Compatible with Android and iOS platforms, it operates autonomously while syncing via Bluetooth, with power reserves calibrated for one year in time-only mode or six Grand Prix weekends when connected.

Limited to 200 dual sets, these timepieces transcend traditional partnerships by addressing fundamental challenges through genuine engineering dialogue between industries obsessed with precision.