H. Moser & Cie. unveils Colorful Collection at Watches & Wonders 2025

H. Moser & Cie was established in 1828. It is known for dials that possess a gradient finish with a spare aesthetic. It revealed a varied grouping at Watches & Wonders Geneva. It reconsiders its aesthetic through strong colors, and inventive enamelling, alongside dials of valued stone.

The Endeavour Centre Seconds Concept Purple Enamel heads the new range. It has a gradient finish, alongside Grand Feu enamelling. The timepiece’s steel casing measures 40mm. It has a dial with a hammered-finish in “Purple Haze.” The creation used a process with six coatings of crushed pigments applied to a white gold base. The pigments were heated several times. The dial is free of logos or indices, maintaining the watchmaker’s philosophy.

The Pop Collection is for individuals seeking more lively choices. It displays a burst of color through dials made with natural stone. Across 18 Endeavour models, across six varied color sets, the grouping joins dials crafted using Burmese jade, turquoise, coral, pink opal, lapis lazuli as well as lemon chrysoprase. Production is controlled. The Endeavour Small Seconds Concept models receive 28 examples for each color. Each Endeavour Tourbillon Concept has five pieces. Unique Endeavour Minute Repeater Tourbillon Concept models have one apiece.

“With the Pop collection, H. Moser & Cie. once again demonstrates that minimalism is an infinite form of expression, capable of reinventing itself and defying convention,” states the brand inside release materials.

The Streamliner grouping receives two new Flyback Chronograph Automatic Frozen models. It has a 5N red gold one, displaying a Midnight Blue gradient finish dial. It has a steel one, with a Matrix Green gradient finish face. Both display hand-engraved dials having a stamped texture. It makes for reflections of light. The maker writes it is “like snow in the sunlight.” These chronographs keep the HMC 907 caliber that was created with AGENHOR. It is observable via the sapphire caseback.

The Endeavour Tourbillon Concept Turquoise Enamel rounds off releases. It is 5N red gold. This timepiece is 40mm. It displays an expression of Grand Feu enamelling. It has a hammered white gold base covered with coatings of enamel. Three different pigments were needed to create the gradient finish effect. Power comes from the automatic HMC 805 calibre. It has a one-minute flying tourbillon with a dual hairspring system. It advances exactness together with isochronism.

These releases show H. Moser’s presentation that has the most color yet. It balances technical skill alongside artistic expression through lively materials together with finishes.