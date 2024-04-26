Our top picks for yellow watches for men

Yellow watches for men are not for the faint-hearted, and you’ll need some serious confidence if you’re going to sport one of these eye-catchers on your wrist. With summer just around the corner, a yellow watch is the perfect accessory to brighten up your look, whether you’re taking a stroll along the Italian Riviera or lounging at home with steaks on the grill. These citrus-hued watches, from the TAG Heuer Formula 1 to the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Diver, stand out as a ray of sunshine amid the gloom of rainy spring days, making us dream of the warm breeze and blooming flowers in summer.

Yellow watches come in a hue that commands attention, that’s for sure, which is why you see them on road signs and neon highlighters at school. With its inherent ability to captivate, either as a matte yellow or a more lustrous gold, the presence of a yellow dial on your watch will certainly draw attention.

Yellow watches for men: Our Top 5 picks

Now that you have several reasons why yellow watches should be your next purchase, which one should you buy? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with the top 5 best yellow watches for men, including all the aesthetic and technical details you need to make a decision.

1. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Diver

Yellow watches grab attention on their own, but this Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore watch takes that to a new level. It has a stainless steel case, with a size of 42mm, giving it a lot of presence on your wrist, but it is still an easily comfortable and wearable watch. On top of that it has 300m water resistance so if you’re an aquatic sports enthusiast or simply want the street cred of a highly water-resistant watch, this should be your pick.

This yellow watch pays homage to its Royal Oak heritage with the iconic octagonal bezel created in the 1970s. Another famous piece of Royal Oak lineage can be seen in the “Mega Tapisserie” pattern on the yellow dial. The yellow rubber strap adds to the overall vibrant aesthetic of this watch, meaning it goes great with a casual or sporty outfit.

2. Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic

Hublot is famous for pushing boundaries, and with the Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic, they did just that. When the brand decided they wanted to make yellow watches, it was like them to create the first bright yellow ceramic watch, a color that is notoriously difficult to produce. The 42mm case with matching bezel begs for attention, as does the matte black skeleton dial that gives off major Spiderman villain vibes (look up Molten Man and thank us later.) While the 100m water resistance isn’t much considering the price, the 72-hour power reserve and HUB1280 UNICO self-winding chronograph flyback movement, Hublot’s first-ever in-house movement, more than makeup for this.

3. Breitling Avenger Automatic 45 Seawolf

Breitling just screams all things airplanes, jets, pilots, and runways, as does this one, but with the added twist of a brilliant yellow dial watch. Now, in our opinion, judging by the style of this Breitling Avenger Automatic 45 Seawolf, the dial would look much classier in navy blue or black. However, we’re here to help you sift through yellow watches and choose the best one, so we won’t digress. The stainless steel case of this watch can withstand depths of 3000 meters, which is absolutely wild. Its other features include a 38-hour power reserve, the Breitling 17 self-winding mechanical movement, and a unidirectional ratcheted rotating bezel.

4. TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph

These days, Max Verstappen has been winning so many Formula 1 races that it’s almost pointless to watch anything more than the highlights video on YouTube. But that doesn’t mean you can’t dress like a real fan or Mad Max himself with this TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph in eye-catching yellow. With a really durable 43mm steel case, this watch epitomizes the energy of Formula 1 racing while also featuring a black PVD-coasted steel crown and fixed bezel, adding to its sporty vibe. Obviously, as you can see in the name, it has chronograph functions along with a date display and is made with a rubber strap that not only adds to the sporty aesthetic but feels super comfy on the wrist.

5. Casio G-SHOCK Casioak GAB2100C-9A

Yellow and sports go together like peanut butter and jelly and the Casio G-SHOCK Casioak GAB2100C-9A really lives up to its color, as it’s the only watch on the list that makes sense to wear while mountain biking. Throughout its history, the G-Shock line has come in an array of colors, so naturally, yellow watches were added to the mix. The moniker “CasiOak” has gained traction as its case and bezel look similar to Gerald Genta’s Royal Oak design for Audemars Piguet. Along with the bold aesthetic of a bright yellow bracelet and case, this Casio watch features timekeeping, a stopwatch, a countdown timer, world time, and a 200-meter water resistance.

How to choose yellow watches for men

To select the ideal yellow watches for men, there are several factors to consider. Firstly, decide which shade of yellow suits you: lemon yellow, neon yellow, mustard tone, etc. When buying a watch, aesthetics are important, but it’s not only the color you’ll want to think about. Asses a watch’s construction, materials, and functions to make sure it will last you a long time and suit your lifestyle. Lastly, think about your budget (wouldn’t we all love a $100,000 watch?) and decide what features you can get for your money.

If yellow really isn’t your color, The Manual has several articles on other watch colors to help you decide, including blue watches, which are always trendy, purple watches, and green watches.

