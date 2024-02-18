 Skip to main content
Hublot adds a bright green SAXEM watch to its lineup

Hublot uses SAXEM in their new bright green watch

Sarah Veldman
By
Hublot Big Bang Unico Green SAXEM watch black background
Hublot

Hublot continuously pushes the boundaries of watches for men and has once again captivated enthusiasts with its latest creation: the Hublot Big Bang Unico Green SAXEM watch. This timepiece represents a harmonious fusion of cutting-edge technology and timeless aesthetics, offering a bold statement for discerning individuals who appreciate the finer things in life.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Green SAXEM watch
Hublot

Hublot Big Bang Unico Green SAXEM

At the heart of the Hublot Big Bang Unico Green SAXEM beats the HUB1242 UNICO Manufacture self-winding chronograph movement, known for its precision and reliability. Boasting a power reserve of approximately 72 hours, this watch ensures uninterrupted performance for the modern gentleman who is always on the go, whether it’s traveling on business trips or chasing after his kids. Measuring 45mm in diameter, the case strikes the perfect balance between presence and wearability, making it an ideal companion for any occasion.

Complementing the striking green hue of the case is a matching green SAXEM bezel, adorned with Hublot’s signature H-shaped screws. This meticulous attention to detail extends to the dial, where a skeletonized design showcases the intricate inner workings of the movement. Luminescent hands and indices ensure optimal legibility in any lighting conditions, while the chronograph function adds a touch of functionality to this stylish timepiece. Water-resistant to 100 meters, the Hublot Big Bang Unico Green SAXEM watch is as robust as it is elegant.

What exactly is SAXEM?

Curious about the dazzling SAXEM material featured in this watch? Let’s break it down. Originally designed for satellite applications, SAXEM shares similarities with synthetic sapphire but diverges in its molecular structure and coloration process. While both materials primarily comprise aluminum oxide, sapphire boasts a three-sided crystalline structure, whereas SAXEM adopts a cubic form. This distinction is key: SAXEM’s cubic structure enhances its ability to exhibit rich, vibrant colors consistently from various viewing angles, setting it apart from traditional sapphire.

The verdict

Considering its similarity to sapphire, the Hublot Big Bang Unico Green SAXEM watch boasts a virtually scratch-proof case that maintains its transparency over time, unlike plastic alternatives. However, it’s crucial to note that while SAXEM offers durability, it’s not impervious to severe impacts, potentially leading to cracks or shattering. Given the substantial investment in a six-figure timepiece crafted entirely from this material, there’s an understandable level of apprehension about accidental damage during everyday activities. As a result, while the Big Bang Unico Green SAXEM is undeniably striking, its practicality as an everyday timepiece is limited, making it more suited for special occasions or curated collections rather than daily wear.

While Hublot describes this watch as “Emerald Green,” we can’t help but see it as reminiscent of The Hulk or the Green Goblin from Spiderman, injecting a fantastical element into its design.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Green SAXEM watch
Hublot

How/where to buy the Hublot Big Bang Unico Green SAXEM

For those interested in adding the Hublot Big Bang Unico Green SAXEM watch to their collection, it is available through authorized Hublot retailers worldwide. It will cost you a pretty penny, though, with a price tag of $116,000.

