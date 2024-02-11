 Skip to main content
The new Hublot MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium looks nothing like a watch

The new Hublot watch can barely be called a watch

Sarah Veldman
By
Hublot MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium close up
Hublot

In the world of high-end watchmaking, where innovation intersects with sophistication, Hublot consistently emerges as a trailblazer. Enter the Hublot MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium – a timepiece that defies conventions and redefines what it means to wear a watch.

Hublot MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium
Hublot

The Hublot MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium

At first glance, the MP-10 Tourbillon Titanium appears more like a piece of contemporary art than a conventional watch. And, let’s be honest, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea. However, with dimensions of 54.1 x 41.5 mm, its case exudes a commanding presence, crafted from shiny microblasted titanium that exudes an aura of strength and refinement. This material not only enhances the watch’s durability but also contributes to its lightweight feel, ensuring optimal comfort for the wearer.

The dial of the MP-10 Tourbillon Titanium is a symphony of precision and innovation. Hours and minutes are elegantly displayed through anodized black aluminum cylinders, adding a touch of modernity to the classic analog display. The power reserve indicator, a vital feature for automatic timepieces, is seamlessly integrated into the design, offering both functionality and aesthetic appeal. Meanwhile, the seconds are indicated by an anodized black aluminum element affixed to the suspended tourbillon, a mesmerizing complication that enhances accuracy by counteracting the effects of gravity.

Beneath the surface of the Hublot MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium

Beneath the surface lies the heart of this watch – the HUB9013 Manufacture self-winding movement. This intricate mechanism boasts a power reserve of approximately 48 hours, ensuring reliable performance even during extended wear. The skeletonized design not only showcases the inner workings of the movement but also adds to the watch’s futuristic allure.

One of the most innovative features of the MP-10 Tourbillon Titanium is its linear winding system, aptly named the Weight Energy System. Unlike traditional rotor-based automatic movements, this groundbreaking mechanism harnesses the kinetic energy generated by the wearer’s movements and channels it into the winding of the mainspring. This innovative approach not only increases efficiency but also eliminates the need for a conventional rotor, allowing for a more streamlined and visually striking movement.

Completing the ensemble is a black structured rubber strap, meticulously designed to complement the watch’s aesthetic while providing exceptional comfort and flexibility. The titanium deployant clasp ensures a secure fit, allowing the wearer to enjoy peace of mind knowing their timepiece is firmly in place.

The verdict

We have a confession to make: The new MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium isn’t really our type of watch, and chances are, you might feel the same. But what we truly admire is Hublot’s fearless attitude toward criticism. In a world where many brands tiptoe around feedback, striving to appease a hypothetical audience, Hublot marches to the beat of its own drum. They’re unapologetically bold, unafraid to break the mold and challenge conventional norms. And in an industry often plagued by uniformity, Hublot’s refusal to conform is refreshingly rebellious.

Hublot MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium
Hublot

How much is the MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium, and where can you buy it?

Setting a new benchmark within its esteemed series, this limited edition marvel offers a captivating vision of what watches for men can be like in the future. With just 50 units crafted, the Hublot MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium stands as a rare gem, now accessible exclusively through authorized dealers for a hefty price tag of $264,000.

Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
