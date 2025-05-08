 Skip to main content
Hublot unveils mp-10 tourbillon in sapphire and black ceramic

Hublot added to its mp-10 tourbillon collection with two new limited releases. These contain sapphire crystal and black ceramic cases, further establishing the model as a highly advanced creation in current watchmaking.

The company, based in Nyon, redesigned its architectural work in materials closely connected to Hublot’s design history. This happened three years after the introduction of the first titanium mp-10 tourbillon. Its delivery required three years of development before the first 50 units.

The most exclusive version, limited to 30 units, contains a completely clear sapphire case and bracelet. This dramatic take offers a contrast to its sibling, giving what Hublot calls a “pure, celestial” look. This floods the special movement with light. It reveals all 592 parts of its constructed form.

An edition in black ceramic complements this light creation. It has a more controlled look but similar technical attributes. It is limited to 50 units. This version honors Hublot’s pioneering all-black concept while maintaining the original mp-10’s spirit.

The mp-10 omits regular watchmaking rules through its lack of dial, hands, as well an oscillating weight. It replaces those with a roller display system for hours and minutes, a circular power reserve indicator with color zones over 48 hours next to a seconds display within the tourbillon cage.

The technical detail spreads to the regulatory system. It uses a tourbillon angled at 35 degrees. The automatic winding mechanism works with two linear weights. These weights are seen through the sapphire crystal. The movement form received a finish in satin-brushed metal grey. It shows the mechanical skill and resembles a supercar engine seen through a clear hood.

These new models keep the original’s complex case shape. It has no right angle and holds a double sapphire crystal. This offers views of the moving linear weights.

Through these releases, Hublot shows its position as a technical inventor and design changer. This is especially true in its control of materials. It uses ceramic “in all its forms and colors” to sapphire crystal “in all its chromatic variations.” These new mp-10 tourbillon editions represent the manufacture’s continued commitment to creating what it calls “a manifesto which fuses the past, present and future of haute horology in a single piece: first, unique and different.”

