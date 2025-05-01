Alpina debuts first all-titanium watch with extreme automatic

Alpina presented its initial timepiece made completely of titanium. This represents a notable change in the company’s material choices. The 39×40.5mm extreme automatic has a titanium case along with a titanium bracelet. The Swiss watchmaker says this gives wearers “a whole new horological experience”.

For many years, stainless steel was the main metal for its sports watches. Alpina now thinks its time to showcase titanium. As justification for this change, the manufacturer lists the material’s benefits. It is half the weight of steel, resists corrosion better and has hypoallergenic properties.

The choice to use titanium in the Alpina extreme collection seems intentional. This line demonstrates the company’s belief in building timepieces suitable for both mountain trips and city settings. The new titanium version uses the collection’s smallest size for its automatic movements, a decision that aligns with titanium’s light weight.

To highlight the material difference, Alpina used coatings that showcase what makes titanium special. On the face is the company’s familiar triangle design – showing mountain peaks – made in a current bright light gray with a smooth coating. This style choice makes a quiet but clear difference from the steel types.

On the dial are twelve applied hour indicators. They have black mother-of-pearl polished facets and a coating that makes them glow. This helps people read the time better and gives the dial more three-dimensional structure. The bracelet has the Alpina collection’s usual shape. It uses titanium, which weighs less. This could make it more comfortable for long-term wear.

Titanium watches from luxury brands are now a common practice. Alpina has lower prices, which brings a competitive edge. This may attract a buyer interested in titanium watches who previously thought them too costly.

Alpina is using titanium because customers want change. Watch buyers now value ease of wear and comfort in addition to long life and aesthetics. Alpina offers titanium in smaller models of its extreme automatic line. It appears as though the metal is not just a high priced replacement for steel. It has real practical value for active people.