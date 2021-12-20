The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

A watch, one could argue, is an overlooked wardrobe essential that doesn’t get the love it deserves, and that even goes for the best aviator watches. Like other menswear staples you might have in your wardrobe, aviator watches were developed out of purpose, featuring more bells and whistles than the average watch, a more complicated dial, and more functionality to help pilots navigate the skies. Today, rugged aviator watches are still purpose-driven, highly useful, and always stylish.

What we’re trying to say is this: If you love collecting and scouring the globe (or just your Web browser) for the absolute best watches, then you certainly need an aviator watch (even if you’re not a pilot). These types of watches are especially handy if you travel frequently, and they’ll also keep you up to speed if your schedule is packed with a more simple yet still speedy commute. A watch with this much functionality can be worn in plenty of different style situations, too. After all, the best variations of the style use sharp detailing and classic looks that can even be paired with your favorite suit. To get you started on your journey, here are the best aviator watches to buy now.

Best Overall Aviator Watch: Jack Mason Avigator Aviator Watch

For not a whole lot of cash, you’re getting a crisp and classically designed aviator watch from the hard-working team at Texas-based Jack Mason. Reach for this timepiece when you next hit the road.

Best Classic Aviator Watch: Hamilton Khaki Aviator Pilot Pioneer Watch

Hamilton makes watches trusted by generations, and that ethos doesn’t let up with this classic homage to the old-school pilot’s watch. Note the distinctive dial design and rugged fabric strap.

Best Luxury Aviator Watch: Longines Aviation BigEye Chronograph

Longines delivers the ultimate in luxury watches, including this bold and visually striking timepiece. Trust us when we say it’s worth the investment.

Best Stainless Steel Pilot’s Watch: Oris Big Crown ProPilot Watch

Oris combines accessible luxury with top-notch performance, and this durable stainless steel pilot’s watch is as prime an example of that as any.

Most Functional Aviator Watch: Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Nighthawk Watch

This Citizen Eco-Drive watch is both iconic and yet highly functional, like adding another dimension of utility to your watch collection. It’s packed with features that perfectly suit the best pilot’s watches on the market.

Other Aviator Watches We Love

Alpina Swiss Startimer Pilot Watch

With a crisp and simply designed face, this Alpina watch is more than meets the eye. The Swiss construction and subtle style points, plus an ideal blend of functionality, make this one a winner in our book.

BOSS Chronograph Pilot Brown Leather Watch

Set on a handsome brown leather strap, this rugged yet refined pilot’s watch is the type of aviator watch you can wear with a classic navy suit for truly timeless style.

Timex Chronograph Quartz Watch

Timex makes some of the most dependable, reliable men’s watches on the market, and this chronograph watch is no different. It’s a downright steal packed with the best functionality you need in an aviator watch.

Torgoen T9 Black GMT Pilot Watch

Built on a durable black strap and featuring an easy-to-read face, this pilot’s watch delivers plenty of bang for your buck. It’s a high-quality timepiece through and through.

Seiko Chronograph Pilot’s Watch

Part of the utility in pilot’s watches comes from the fact that they’re built for anything. This Seiko watch is packed with specs that make travel a breeze in any time zone.

Editors' Recommendations