Has there ever been a better time to buy one of the best men’s suits? In our view, no, because there are plenty of men’s suit deals worth shopping. The great thing is, you can save your hard-earned cash and still get the quality you need, even as you add a cheap men’s suit to your wardrobe. Getting dressed should feel good and leaving you looking good, and when it’s good for your wallet, that’s all the better. These are the best men’s suit deals on the market from the best men’s fashion brands right now.

Today’s Best Cheap Men’s Suit Deals

How to Choose a Men’s Suit

Finding the Right Suit: Let’s start things off by keeping it simple. Your suit should ideally reflect your lifestyle. If you wear suits frequently, or if you want to slowly but surely up your tailoring game, it’s hard to go wrong with a classic, multi-season suit. While there are suits made for colder weather, with heavier fabrics, materials like cotton or lightweight wool (also known as tropical wool), with stretch, are going to be your best bet for day-to-day versatility.

The best men’s suits blend comfort with tailoring: You’ll find that many men’s suits these days feature a touch of stretch in either the jacket or the trousers, all the better to stay comfortable throughout the day. This also means that your suit should be lightweight and easy to wear without overheating. The suit should feel durable, not flimsy (some suits are built with lining throughout the body and shoulders, while others are unstructured and feature no lining).

A light-to-medium-weight suit also gives you more outfit choices, be it layering a V-neck sweater under your suit or forgoing a sweater in place of a classic shirt-and-tie combo when it’s warmer out.

Ideally, your new favorite suit will be as wearable at the office or on a business trip as it is for a refined night on the town (all done safely, of course). Men’s suit deals cover the bases you need here, and that’s great news if you want to save a buck and look great as a result.

By that, we mean you want to maximize how often you can wear your suit. A timeless color like navy pairs well with white dress shirts, light blue shirts, and even a gray Oxford shirt (sans tie) if you want to keep things more casual. Other colors we love? Charcoal, light gray, and of course, black.

Tailoring Makes the Difference: Remember: Finding the right suit also starts with nailing the fit. Know your measurements (your chest size and sleeve length for your jacket, your waist size and inseam for your trousers), and have someone help you get them as precise as possible.

Some suits are cut tailored and very close to the body (look up any red-carpet photo of a suited Ryan Gosling, for instance), and some are more traditional (an all-American brand like Brooks Brothers offers multiple different suit cuts in traditional styles). Channel your inner celebrity or go with a straightforward selection: Again, your suit should reflect your lifestyle. Men’s suit deals, in this instance, are your best friend, because saving some cash gives you that critical leeway to accessorize your suit and shoes properly.

Getting the Most Out of Your Suit: With men’s suit deals aplenty up for grabs these days, there are many ways to get the most out of your suit. You can wear a classic navy suit to the office with a dark blue silk tie and a light blue dress shirt (just add leather dress shoes), yet you can also swap out your standard dark blue tie with, say, a red paisley tie for a night on the town.

That same suit can pull double-duty atop a V-neck sweater for fall and winter layering. And if you want to go more casual, team your navy suit with a crisp white dress shirt, ditch the tie and swap in black leather Chelsea boots for a weekend evening date. Remember: Just because you’re buying a cheap men’s suit, doesn’t mean you have to settle for anything less than one of the best men’s suits out there.

Editors' Recommendations