 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Apple Watch deals: Save on the Series 9 and Ultra 2

Jen Allen
By
Apple Watch S9 Double Tap
Apple

The Apple Watch is not only stylish, but it’s also among the best fitness watches for men, which makes it one of the brand’s most popular devices. If you’re looking for Apple Watch deals to get one of these wearable devices with a discount, we’re here to help you out. Here are the top bargains that we’ve gathered from various retailers, which includes offers on older versions for cheap prices as well as the latest models — the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. You’re going to have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on the discounts though, because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before they disappear.

Best Apple Watch Ultra deals

Between the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Ultra, the advantages of the new model include a more powerful processor, a significant boost in screen brightness, and access to Apple’s Siri even when offline, among several others. The Apple Watch Ultra remains a powerful device by today’s standards, but it just can’t compare to the capabilities of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Check out the offers on both models from the Apple Watch Ultra deals that we’ve gathered below.

  • Apple Watch Ultra + Yellow Ocean Band (refurbished) —
  • Apple Watch Ultra + Midnight Ocean Band (refurbished) —
  • Apple Watch Ultra + Black/Gray Trail Loop —
  • Apple Watch Ultra + Starlight Alpine Loop —
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2 + Blue Alpine Loop —
Recommended Videos

Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals

Our Apple Watch Series 9 versus Apple Watch Series 8 comparison highlights the better specifications of the newer model, so you’ll enjoy faster performance and access built-in Siri. It also offers a brighter display at 2,000 nits, improved health monitoring features, and the impressive Double Tap gesture. If you’re interested, take a look at the Apple Watch Series 9 deals that we’ve collected here, and act fast if you want to take advantage of any of them because they sell out quickly.

  • Apple Watch Series 9 + Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band (GPS, 41mm) —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 + (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED Sport Band (GPS, 41mm) —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 + Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop (GPS, 45mm) —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 + Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 + Gold Stainless Steel Case with Clay Sport Band (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) —

Other Apple Watch deals we’ve found

If you’re on a tight budget and you can’t afford to go for the latest models right now, buying one of the older versions of the Apple Watch is perfectly fine. You’ll still get amazing compatibility with your iPhone, a comprehensive set of fitness features, and access to the latest watchOS 10 for recent releases. You don’t have to look for them yourself — we’ve rounded up the best Apple Watch deals that are available right now, but probably not for long so you better hurry with your purchase.

  • Apple Watch SE 2 + Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band (GPS, 40mm) —
  • Apple Watch SE 2 + Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band (GPS, 44mm) —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 + Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 + Silver Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 + Stainless Steel Case with Graphite Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) —

Should you buy the Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2?

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 share a lot of similarities, including access to the latest features of watchOS 10 such as the double tap gesture and built-in Siri. However, the Apple Watch Series 9 is more affordable and will serve the needs of most people, while the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is equipped with a larger screen that comes with a premium price tag. If you’re drawn to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and you can afford it, it’s going to be very much worth it, but the Apple Watch Series 9 is still a great choice if you want a sleeker smartwatch with all of the useful features.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
Best adjustable dumbbell deals: Save on Bowflex and ProForm
A man does bicep curls using Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells.

If you're thinking about adding weightlifting to your exercise regimen, you may want to start out with adjustable dumbbells. They come in different designs and made out of various materials, but all of them will help build your muscles and get you in shape. Adjustable dumbbells will also help you save space in your workout area, compared with traditional dumbbells that will require a whole rack. Here are some of the best adjustable dumbbell deals that you can shop right now, though you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of them because we're not sure how long they'll stick around.
Best adjustable dumbbell deals

Gikpal 5-in-1 adjustable dumbbell --

Read more
Some of the best running shoes you can buy are heavily discounted today
nike vaporfly 2 running shoes deal june 2023

Running shoe deals are even better when they combine great value with some of the best running shoes you can buy right now. That's the case today with Nike currently selling the Nike Vaporfly 2 Carbon Fiber running shoes for $150, reduced from $250. A huge saving of $100 or 40%, these are the shoes that avid runners are obsessed with right now. A worthwhile investment if you're keen to get your pace faster than ever, you won't want to miss out on this deal. Here's what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Nike Vaporfly 2
The Nike Vaporfly 2 running shoes are designed to be truly high-end shoes for anyone seeking elite levels of performance. Sure, you'll still need to put the work in but Nike promises that these shoes offer the company's greatest energy return yet. A full-length carbon fiber plate provides a responsive feel that helps you move through your stride more effectively.

Read more
Track your workouts: This deal gets you an Apple Watch for just $149
An Apple Watch SE being worn on someone's wrist with the apps displayed on its screen.

Jogging is delightful, at least mildly. Sometimes. If it isn't actively hurting your knees, it can bring your mind to another place and give you a deeply rewarding feeling. Unfortunately, as a society, we've begun to put immense pressure on ourselves to track everything. What was our heartrate during the run? How far did when run? What was the altitude of the run? And so on. This burning curiosity and compulsion to know everything takes a lot of the restful joy right out of running. However, with an Apple Watch SE — now on sale at Walmart for just $149 — you can forget about the tracking and get back to the trekking. Take a look at the Apple Watch SE, which is $130 off (down from $279) by tapping the button below. Then, if you're still curious, read on to see how an Apple Watch SE can track your runs and other workouts.

Why you should buy an Apple Watch SE
If you've glossed over casual watches for men as being a bit too simple, but aren't exactly after a Rolex either, getting the Apple Watch SE on sale is a fantastic middle ground. So long as you have an iPhone 6s or later to pair it with, the Apple Watch SE will be your workout companion through thick and thin. From traditional uses like tracking your heart rate during running, to special modes that will finally help you add tai chi to your daily workout, the Apple Watch SE will improve your workout and inspire you to continue to try new things. At the very least, it will entertain you while you do the hard work by syncing up with your favorite songs, audiobooks, and those workout podcasts you keep meaning to listen to.

Read more