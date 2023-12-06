Best Apple Watch deals: Save on the Series 9 and Ultra 2

The Apple Watch is not only stylish, but it’s also among the best fitness watches for men, which makes it one of the brand’s most popular devices. If you’re looking for Apple Watch deals to get one of these wearable devices with a discount, we’re here to help you out. Here are the top bargains that we’ve gathered from various retailers, which includes offers on older versions for cheap prices as well as the latest models — the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. You’re going to have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on the discounts though, because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before they disappear.

Best Apple Watch Ultra deals

Between the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Ultra, the advantages of the new model include a more powerful processor, a significant boost in screen brightness, and access to Apple’s Siri even when offline, among several others. The Apple Watch Ultra remains a powerful device by today’s standards, but it just can’t compare to the capabilities of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Check out the offers on both models from the Apple Watch Ultra deals that we’ve gathered below.

Apple Watch Ultra + Yellow Ocean Band (refurbished) —

Apple Watch Ultra + Midnight Ocean Band (refurbished) —

Apple Watch Ultra + Black/Gray Trail Loop —

Apple Watch Ultra + Starlight Alpine Loop —

Apple Watch Ultra 2 + Blue Alpine Loop —

Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals

Our Apple Watch Series 9 versus Apple Watch Series 8 comparison highlights the better specifications of the newer model, so you’ll enjoy faster performance and access built-in Siri. It also offers a brighter display at 2,000 nits, improved health monitoring features, and the impressive Double Tap gesture. If you’re interested, take a look at the Apple Watch Series 9 deals that we’ve collected here, and act fast if you want to take advantage of any of them because they sell out quickly.

Apple Watch Series 9 + Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band (GPS, 41mm) —

Apple Watch Series 9 + (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED Sport Band (GPS, 41mm) —

Apple Watch Series 9 + Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop (GPS, 45mm) —

Apple Watch Series 9 + Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) —

Apple Watch Series 9 + Gold Stainless Steel Case with Clay Sport Band (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) —

Other Apple Watch deals we’ve found

If you’re on a tight budget and you can’t afford to go for the latest models right now, buying one of the older versions of the Apple Watch is perfectly fine. You’ll still get amazing compatibility with your iPhone, a comprehensive set of fitness features, and access to the latest watchOS 10 for recent releases. You don’t have to look for them yourself — we’ve rounded up the best Apple Watch deals that are available right now, but probably not for long so you better hurry with your purchase.

Apple Watch SE 2 + Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band (GPS, 40mm) —

Apple Watch SE 2 + Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band (GPS, 44mm) —

Apple Watch Series 8 + Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) —

Apple Watch Series 8 + Silver Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) —

Apple Watch Series 8 + Stainless Steel Case with Graphite Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) —

Should you buy the Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2?

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 share a lot of similarities, including access to the latest features of watchOS 10 such as the double tap gesture and built-in Siri. However, the Apple Watch Series 9 is more affordable and will serve the needs of most people, while the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is equipped with a larger screen that comes with a premium price tag. If you’re drawn to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and you can afford it, it’s going to be very much worth it, but the Apple Watch Series 9 is still a great choice if you want a sleeker smartwatch with all of the useful features.

