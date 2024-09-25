 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The new Apple Watch Series 10 hits the market with a sleek design

What to know about the Apple Watch Series 10

By
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple

In the 2024 September product launch event, Apple released the long-awaited Apple Watch Series 10, unveiling a stylish and sleek piece with advanced functionalities. “Apple Watch Series 10 builds on a decade of breakthrough innovations to offer the most advanced version yet, with even more intelligence, our biggest wearable display, and a design that’s slimmer and sleeker than ever,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s COO.  

Measuring 42 mm by 46 mm, the Series 10 has a huge OLED display that enhances the timepiece’s usability, making it easier to read notifications and texts. Thanks to the wide-angle panels, the new display is brighter than the one featured in the Apple Watch Series 9.  

Recommended Videos

Apart from that, this watch has a sleek design and is slimmer and lighter than models from the previous generation due to the 9.7mm thick case. The weight has been cut back by 2.4 grams, compared to the series 9. 

While the difference might be minor, the Apple Watch Series 10 comfortably sits on the wrist and doesn’t feel bulky or heavy. 

Since the watch is powered by a built-in 4-core Neural Engine, it offers multiple intelligent functionalities, from fall detection and automatic work detection to crash detection.

As a model that features a larger charging coil, the new Apple Watch Series 10 takes around 30 minutes to charge to 80%. When it’s fully charged, it can run for 18 hours before the battery dies. 

The Apple Watch Series 10 comes in different hues, such as black, slate and gold. The price ranges from $399 – $749, depending on the material used and the size of the display. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
There’s a new moody option for fans of Audemars Piguet’s Code 11.59 watch
Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Chronograph debuts
look at Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Chronograph

Although the Code 11.59 collection from Audemars Piguet is lengthy and full of sleek options, the brand is adding a new piece to keep under your radar. Their latest release, dubbed Shades of Grey, is exactly what you would expect from a monochrome grey watch. With plenty of details to mesmerize the wearer, the new Code 11.59 timepiece is a modern iteration that brings style more subtly. A refresh of an existing Code 11.59 watch, the Shades of Grey is made to give wearers a darker and moodier feel to their wrist, making it a more versatile piece you can wear in daily situations. The open-worked dial and craftsmanship details make this Code 11.59 watch a stunning successor to the series. 
Audemars Piguet’s gray moment

The Shades of Grey watch is similar to previous Code 11.59 pieces, except for a new colorway. Like its predecessors, this piece comes in a 41mm size with a 13.8mm thickness. Sporting an octagonal middle case, the case comes in a black ceramic with a satin-brushed finish. Surrounding the dial is an extra-thin 18-carat white gold bezel, double-curved sapphire crystal, hollowed lugs, white gold pushers, and a white gold crown. The dark grey rubber-coated textured strap with an 18-carat clasp and a black ceramic grip on top of the crown give the watch its casual look that’s perfect for day-to-day activities.  

Read more
Frederique Constant Classic Moonphase Date is a limited edition watch with a gorgeous dial
All about the Frederique Constant Classic Moonphase Date
green malachite dial on new Frederique Constant watch

Although it seems as if there are no more firsts for Frederique Constant when it comes to their watch designs, they still manage to innovate and create new pieces that will entice any collector. In their newest Classic Moonphase Date watch, Frederique Constant utilizes a new resource to create a refreshing new dial color. An update to their previous Classic Moonphase Date manufacture, this iteration comes with a mixture of high-quality and luxury materials that set it apart from its predecessors. While the concept isn’t new, this new release is a special limited piece that will only see a few pieces sold. There’s no doubt that the green dial steals the show, but the in-house caliber is a show-stopper on its own. For anyone looking for a traditional dress watch, the newest Classic Moonphase Date deserves a spot. 
Introducing the new green malachite dial

There are plenty of details to marvel at when it comes to a Frederique Constant Moonphase Date Manufacture, but there’s no doubt that the green dial steals the show. Housed in a 40mm polished, three-part 18k white-gold case, the watch comes fitted with a green malachite dial with streaks of black and light green throughout. With a size of 40mm, this timepiece also contains an anti-reflective convex sapphire crystal.  The green malachite dial contains a moonphase and pointer date sub-dial which sits on the 6 o’clock mark. In contrast to the natural green stones are silver-applied indices and alpha hour/minute hands. 

Read more
There are only 25 A. Lange & Söhne Datograph Handwerkskunst watches — what to know
All about the The A. Lange & Sohne Datograph Handwerkskunst
inside of a Datograph Handwerkskunst

Although A. Lange & Söhne rebrand is only 35 years old, its pieces have the mark of a centuries-old brand. While it's true that A. Lange & Söhne goes back much further than 35 years, the ‘recent’ refresh of the company has brought some of the details of older craftsmanship. In their newest release, Datograph Handwerkskunst, A. Lange & Söhne is a rare timepiece with intricate details, elegant work, and top-of-the-line designs. The release is part of a larger celebration that marks the 25th anniversary of the Datograph, the brand’s first chronograph. Earlier, the brand released Datograph Up/Down and Datograph Perpetual Tourbillon Honeygold “Lumen” as part of this anniversary year. The Datograph Handwekskunst has been announced as a bonus to this new lineup of stunning watches. 
The Datograph Handwerkskunst

Handwekskunst isn’t a new term for A. Lange & Söhne. Used primarily to mark special or limited edition pieces, this Datograph piece is set to be a rare gem for watch collectors. Filled with ornate decorations and markings, the Datograph Handwerkskunst is a truly one-of-a-kind piece. With a black-rhodium main dial and rhodium, light-grey totalizers, this new piece contains delicately placed decorations and ornate tremblage engraving. This combination gives the watch a unique three-dimensional structure that captures subtle light reflections. Elements that complete the textured dial are an arched logo, minute and second graduations, and a tachymeter scale. Two sub-dials complete the watch, placed in the typical Datograph location. Housing this dial is a 41mm yellow-gold case, matching the dial’s hands and markers. 

Read more