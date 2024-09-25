What to know about the Apple Watch Series 10

In the 2024 September product launch event, Apple released the long-awaited Apple Watch Series 10, unveiling a stylish and sleek piece with advanced functionalities. “Apple Watch Series 10 builds on a decade of breakthrough innovations to offer the most advanced version yet, with even more intelligence, our biggest wearable display, and a design that’s slimmer and sleeker than ever,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s COO.

Measuring 42 mm by 46 mm, the Series 10 has a huge OLED display that enhances the timepiece’s usability, making it easier to read notifications and texts. Thanks to the wide-angle panels, the new display is brighter than the one featured in the Apple Watch Series 9.

Apart from that, this watch has a sleek design and is slimmer and lighter than models from the previous generation due to the 9.7mm thick case. The weight has been cut back by 2.4 grams, compared to the series 9.

While the difference might be minor, the Apple Watch Series 10 comfortably sits on the wrist and doesn’t feel bulky or heavy.

Since the watch is powered by a built-in 4-core Neural Engine, it offers multiple intelligent functionalities, from fall detection and automatic work detection to crash detection.

As a model that features a larger charging coil, the new Apple Watch Series 10 takes around 30 minutes to charge to 80%. When it’s fully charged, it can run for 18 hours before the battery dies.

The Apple Watch Series 10 comes in different hues, such as black, slate and gold. The price ranges from $399 – $749, depending on the material used and the size of the display.