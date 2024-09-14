Should you get a new Apple watch for the new fitness feature?

Apple has just unveiled a series of innovative features aimed at tackling a condition that affects many people worldwide: sleep apnea. With new capabilities embedded in the Apple Watch, Apple is offering users more tools than ever to monitor their well-being. But, as with many cutting-edge technologies, it’s worth examining how these features truly fit into everyday life and whether they’re a reason to upgrade your devices.

Apple Watch’s new sleep apnea detection

Sleep apnea is a serious medical condition where your breathing pattern repeatedly stops and starts during rest. It that affects over a billion people globally, yet it frequently goes unnoticed, which can lead to health complications such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Using an innovative Breathing Disturbances metric, the Apple Watch Series 10 can detect subtle changes in your breathing while you sleep.

Over the course of 30 days, the watch analyzes your breathing patterns and, if it notices consistent disturbances, it sends a notification encouraging you to see a doctor. This data is compiled in the Health app on your iPhone, where you can track long-term trends and even export reports to share with healthcare providers.

This feature is expected to gain FDA approval soon.

The new feature is cool, but should you buy?

Without a doubt, Apple’s new health features are impressive and could be immensely valuable to those who need them. All health data is encrypted end-to-end, so not even Apple cannot access your personal information. However, it’s essential to consider whether upgrading to the newest Apple Watch just for these functions is necessary.

Here’s the catch: if you already own the Apple Watch Series 9 or the Ultra 2, you’re in luck. These sleep apnea notifications will be available on both of these models via a software update.

Although the newest Apple Watch’s ability to detect breathing disturbances is impressive, it’s likely more useful as an early warning system. The true benefit of these features lies in encouraging users to take their health seriously and consult a medical professional when needed rather than replacing proper medical care.