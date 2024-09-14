 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Should you get a new Apple watch for the new fitness feature?

By
Apple Watch 10
Apple

Apple has just unveiled a series of innovative features aimed at tackling a condition that affects many people worldwide: sleep apnea. With new capabilities embedded in the Apple Watch, Apple is offering users more tools than ever to monitor their well-being. But, as with many cutting-edge technologies, it’s worth examining how these features truly fit into everyday life and whether they’re a reason to upgrade your devices.

Apple Watch’s new sleep apnea detection

Apple Watch Series 10 sleep apnea screen
Apple

Sleep apnea is a serious medical condition where your breathing pattern repeatedly stops and starts during rest. It that affects over a billion people globally, yet it frequently goes unnoticed, which can lead to health complications such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Recommended Videos

Using an innovative Breathing Disturbances metric, the Apple Watch Series 10 can detect subtle changes in your breathing while you sleep.

Over the course of 30 days, the watch analyzes your breathing patterns and, if it notices consistent disturbances, it sends a notification encouraging you to see a doctor. This data is compiled in the Health app on your iPhone, where you can track long-term trends and even export reports to share with healthcare providers.

This feature is expected to gain FDA approval soon.

The new feature is cool, but should you buy?

Without a doubt, Apple’s new health features are impressive and could be immensely valuable to those who need them. All health data is encrypted end-to-end, so not even Apple cannot access your personal information. However, it’s essential to consider whether upgrading to the newest Apple Watch just for these functions is necessary.

Here’s the catch: if you already own the Apple Watch Series 9 or the Ultra 2, you’re in luck. These sleep apnea notifications will be available on both of these models via a software update.

Although the newest Apple Watch’s ability to detect breathing disturbances is impressive, it’s likely more useful as an early warning system. The true benefit of these features lies in encouraging users to take their health seriously and consult a medical professional when needed rather than replacing proper medical care.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Why fitness brands like Peloton, Planet Fitness are investing in strength training
Strength training is the hot new trend
Man laying on workout bench chest pressing dumbbells

 

Are you ready to power up your fitness routine with strength training? You're not alone. Major fitness players like Peloton and Planet Fitness are going full steam ahead on resistance equipment as more people gravitate towards muscle-building fitness programs. 
Gym enthusiasts' changing preferences

Read more
10 years later, Citizen updates its Satellite Wave watch
close up on citizen satellite wave x dial

Almost a full decade after the release of the Satellite Wave F100, Citizen is releasing two new Satellite Wave X pieces, ready to continue the legacy of the F100. With a few modern touches, these new Citizen Satellite watches offer the same unique design as their predecessor. The Satellite Wave F100 first made waves in 2014, when its main feature allowed it to receive time signals from satellites in orbit. With a rapid time signal capture, the newest Satellite Wave X watches offer more intuitive features and polished design choices that cater to new audiences. The Satellite Wave X isn’t just an updated version of the 2014 timepiece but two new pieces that offer plenty on their own. 
The new Satellite Wave X 

Citizen opted for two new pieces that honor the series's legacy while introducing some new modern touches. Both watches offer the same unique triangular shape on the four corners, which mimic satellites in space. Inside, both dials offer the same glittering design accent and inkjet printing, giving users the aura of outer space in the palm of their hands. The flat indices are finished with fine lines similar to the grooves of a vinyl recording. These unique indices are also finished with lume, which allows visibility even in the lowest-light conditions. 

Read more
You’re going to love Girard Perregaux’s elegant Geneva Watch Days releases
Girard Perregaux watch graphic

For any horology fan, the Genova Watch Days is a must-attend event to see the latest and newest of some of the best watch brands in the world. Luckily for watch lovers, this year’s Geneva Watch Days brings over 100 timepieces from around 52 brands that promise to capture your attention. Held in Rotonde du Mont-Blanc in Switzerland from August 29th – September 2nd, the Geneva Watch Days is a unique opportunity to see luxurious brands up close and in full detail. For lucky guests, one of the founding brands of the event, Girard Perregaux, has unveiled two brand-new watches ready to steal the show during the week. Honoring the legacy of the Bridges collection, these new releases are unique pieces to add to your line-up.
The Bridges Collection's new additions
The Esmeralda Tourbillon Girard Perregaux / Girard Perregaux

As part of the Geneva Watch Days, Girard Perregaux has released two brand-new watches with a major nod to the history of the Bridges collection. The first of the two releases, Tourbillion with Three Flying Bridges, is inspired by a long history that dates back to 1889. With such a long history to portray, this watch has everything from luxury to intricate details, including three floating gold bridges set in a light-filled case that takes a total of two days to finish. Along with floating bridges, the 44mm watch comes with improved indexes, curved sapphire crystals, and enhanced usability. With the highest degree of craftsmanship and detail, this Tourbillion watch is essential for anyone who admires the small details.

Read more