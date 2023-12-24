 Skip to main content
Apple Watch set for major redesign with new health monitoring features in 2024

Apple Watch redesign - and new features - set for 2024

Emily Caldwell
By
Apple will halt sales of some of the most popular Apple Watch models, including the Series 9 and the Ultra 2 versions. This announcement comes as a surprise to many (but not to all), with the most obvious question being — why? Given that the Apple Watch Series 9 was just released in September of 2023, it seems sudden to be placing a ban on sales just months later. After a ruling by the US International Trade Commission in October that found the blood oxygen feature of the watch violated medical company Masimo’s patent. Following this ruling, President Joe Biden was given 60 days to review the ruling before a ban went into effect.

As a preemptive measure, Apple has decided to stop sales of these Apple Watch models ahead of the game. So what does this mean if you were next in line to purchase a shiny new Apple Watch? This announcement means you may need to wait a while to get your hands on the newest model. However, this ruling may just work out in your favor — as the Apple Watch is set for a huge redesign in 2024 with lots of new health features to get excited about.

What we know

Just in time for New Year’s Resolutions, the 2024 Apple Watch will reportedly feature new ways to track and monitor your health — blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection features.

Blood pressure monitoring

The blood pressure (hypertension) feature will allow users to monitor their blood pressure right from their wrist, something that previous Apple Watch models cannot do. While this feature is not intended to replace heading to the doctor for a traditional blood pressure check, this feature will allow users to monitor trends in blood pressure regularly that may indicate a health problem. The blood pressure will track trends only and not provide specific measurements such as in a standard blood pressure measurement tool.

Sleep apnea detection features

Although many of the past Apple Watch series have included sleep tracking, the 2024 model is expected to add even more exciting sleep-tracking features. The new Apple Watch will offer sleep apnea detection features that will measure sleep patterns alongside breathing patterns throughout the night. Sleep apnea is a condition that causes a person to periodically stop breathing, often without knowing, during sleep. The ability of the new Apple Watch to detect and monitor this condition could help many people identify the condition. Mild cases of sleep apnea often go undetected until they worsen, requiring an overnight sleep study monitored by healthcare professionals for diagnosis.

Apple’s updates to health monitoring features with the newest Apple Watch continue to adapt to the changing desires of customers, seeking to gain more control over preventative health. While it’s disappointing that sales of the current Apple Watch have been halted, we think these exciting health features will be worth the wait. The new watches are expected to be released around September 2024, alongside the newest iPhone models.

