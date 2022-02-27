The 5 Best Fitness Watches for Men in 2022

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Fitness trackers have come a long way since the first-ever pedometer. As technology has gotten better over the years, so has our ability to track and monitor that data. Nowadays you don’t even need a separate fitness tracker to access that health data. Our watches can get the job done.

Today’s fitness watches have the latest and greatest technology available to them. One of the things that truly sets them aside from other basic fitness trackers is their versatility - they can be worn and used for their primary purpose: to tell time.

If you are looking to purchase a new fitness watch there is a lot to take into consideration. Battery life, compatibility with other tech, design and aesthetics, customization ability, as well as all the different health function capabilities.

There are hundreds of options available. Here are our top recommendations for the best fitness watches for men.

Fitbit Inspire 2

Best Budget Fitness Watch

Slim, sleek, lightweight, and affordable, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great budget-friendly option. It keeps things simple by tracking heart rate, Active Zone Minutes has 10 hours of battery life and does what watches are supposed to do — tell time. A great option if you’re just getting into the fitness watch game.

Apple Watch Series 7

Best Overall Fitness Watch

What is there left to say about the Apple Watch Series 7 that we haven’t already said? Apple's latest version is the best of everything from customization, battery life, durability, sleep tracking and recovery, and the best part about all Apple products — compatibility. Did we mention that it has a full QWERTY keyboard to type on the watch?

Whoop 4.0

Best Recovery-Based Fitness Watch

The newly designed Whoop 4.0 is meant to be minimalist at heart. It is lightweight and slim and is designed to be worn 24/7 to fully track data primarily around recovery: sleep and rest. There is no screen and no notifications — nothing but nonstop data collection. Its mesh-like material helps with breath-ability and records everything from skin temperature, heart rate, blood oxygen, and more.

Garmin fenix 7

Best This Watch Does it All Fitness Watch

The watch does it all and, hopefully so, with its hefty price tag. The Garmin watches are known for their outstanding GPS capabilities making them a cult favorite among runners as their navigation sensors can help you find your route back home, all the while listening to your favorite music. One of the best parts of this watch is its impressive battery life lasting on average of 18 days between charges in smartwatch mode.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

Best Customizable Watch

As individual as we are with our style, clothes, hair, body ink (if any), why would we not expect the same out of our smart fitness watch? The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 reigns champion when it comes to customization and individual style. From custom case sizing and coloring, band coloring and sizing, the Galaxy Watch4 makes it as personal for you as it gets. It also does heart rate monitoring, ECGs, barometer readings, acts as a compass, tracks sleep scores, and tons more.

