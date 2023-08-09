 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best home saunas for ultimate relaxation

Sweat it out with these top traditional sauna options

Sarah Joseph
By
Birch vihta hanging in a Finnish sauna.
Finmiki/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

In recent years, self-care has evolved into an art form, and that has never been more clear than with the at home sauna. Nordic people have used home saunas for centuries as sanctuaries from the stress of everyday life, and they have never been more accessible than they are today. With so many options on the table, individuals have the chance to embrace wellness in a way that reflects their unique spirit and style — without breaking the bank as much. 

2023 has brought us some stunning at-home sauna options, but if a Google search leaves you confused, take a deep breath. We’ve compiled a list of the most highly-rated home saunas of this year. Infrared saunas are a great option, but this list will focus on the best traditional steam sauna options on the market today.  

All of these options are build-at-home kits, and most only require a cordless drill for easy assembly. Without further ado, check out our top picks.

Rainelle Sauna
Almost Haven

Rainelle 4-Person Indoor Sauna

The Rainelle 4-person sauna has two benches and is one of the more customizable kits on this list. It comes in two colors, red cedar and fir, but the wood type isn’t the only thing you can change. You can choose between different types of doors, heaters, and lighting, so you’ll always have a home sauna that matches your decor. This home sauna is usable only indoors, so take that into consideration while purchasing. With two people, a cordless drill, and the detailed instruction manual, assembly takes around six hours or less. This option is made in the U.S.

The inside of a Barrel Sauna
Renu Therapy

The Zeno Barrel Sauna

Barrel saunas are some of the most aesthetically pleasing home saunas around, and for good reason. They are definitely not run-of-the-mill and are sure to be a statement piece. Models like The Zeno are great for your back patio because they add an element of interest. Retailing for about $7,000, The Zeno comes in three colors: fir, red cedar, and stained hemfir. You can choose between an all-glass door, a wooden door with a window, or an all-wood door. With only a cordless drill, two people can generally assemble this sauna in six hours or less. 

Kuusamo Sauna from Calm Spas

2023 Kuusamo 6-Person Steam Sauna

This year, Golden Designs has released their brand-new Kuusamo 6-Person Steam Sauna, which is perfect for larger families. This in-home sauna comes with a Canadian red cedar interior with a Canadian hemlock exterior, with chromotherapy lighting and Bluetooth speakers. In addition to the sauna kit, you’ll also receive a sandglass, thermometer, and a bucket with a scoop. The only other thing you’ll need is a sauna vihta. This sauna usually retails for $8,000.

Thermowood Mini Cube from Redwood Outdoors
Redwood Outdoors

Thermowood Mini-Cube 2-Person Sauna

One of the most unique home saunas on this list is the Thermowood Mini-Cube 2 Person Sauna. This steam sauna has elegantly rounded corners, which is definitely a show-stopper when placed in your backyard. The kit can be put together in about four hours and comes with a Harvia Sauna Heater that can be turned on through WiFi controls. It also comes with everything you need for an enjoyable sauna experience, like a bucket and ladle, sauna rocks, and a light fixture.

Dundalk cabin at home sauna
Nordica

Dundalk CT Georgian Cabin 6-Person Sauna

In Nordic countries, saunas are often removed from the main house and built inside of a small cabin. These cabins are placed near water, so you and your family can easily go swimming in between sweat sessions. If you want to keep in line with this tradition, a Dundalk CT Georgian Sauna might be the right choice for you. This home sauna can fit six people and is made of Eastern White Cedar. Usually priced at $7,960, this sauna has a classy cottage feel that will enhance your experience. Unfortunately, this model does not come with a heater or sauna accessories unless you pay an additional fee. That said, this product has many instructional videos, so you’ll never be left wondering which piece goes where during assembly.

Sauna accessories in the glow of a tea light.

The practice of taking saunas has experienced a remarkable surge in popularity recently, driven by a collective desire for holistic well-being and a sanctuary of relaxation within the comforts of home. If you’re considering adding a home sauna to your wellness routine, I hope these options help narrow down your decision. 

Home saunas are an investment, so it’s essential to reflect on your unique requirements, lifestyle, and aspirations. Whether you seek a space for quiet introspection, a family gathering spot, or a fusion of traditional and contemporary elements, there is a sauna that resonates with your vision.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
The 6 best products to avoid swamp crotch once and for all
Avoiding swamp crotch can be tough, but it doesn't have to be — find out how
Man wearing shorts squating

As the temperatures begin to rise, there is one thing all men are aware of when it comes to wearing clothing. We've all been down that road before; dealing with an annoying (and embarrassing) case of the swamp crotch, which is mostly caused by excess heat, eating too many processed foods, and drinking too much caffeine or alcohol. Of course, there are people with hyperhidrosis — overactive sweat glands — but for most of us, it’s as simple as scorching temperatures, we’re wearing too many layers, and possibly, the after-effects of finishing a grueling workout.

The problem is, just as bacteria and fungus grow in your underarms and contribute to odor, they can also grow down south, making things smell and itch. Luckily, we have solutions for you! Below, we round up some of our favorite ways to help you get fresh balls, from powder to long-lasting deodorant and shaving cream. Even better, most of these products work just as well for the rest of your body, too.

Read more
This is the best workout gear when you need to layer up
Don't let the cold weather keep you from getting your fitness on
Man running in the winter weather.

Staying consistent with your fitness routine can be quite the challenge during the long and frigid winter months. The days are the shortest of the year, with the waning sun setting in what seems like the early afternoon. Temperatures can drop to sub-zero on an all too often basis. Just traveling to and from your house to work, let alone the gym, can be a daunting task in and of itself.

But spring can bring its own challenges. Depending on where you live, March and April weather could be balmy or you could be facing weeks more of snowy weather. (And, for a lot of us, springtime means a weird fluctuation between both extremes, which makes preparing for a workout even harder.)

Read more
Protect yourself with the best self-defense weapons of 2023
From multipurpose survival whistles to tactical pens (yes, really), these tools are here to keep you safe and sound.
Practicing self-defense with a weapon

We're living in crazy times, especially since this whole pandemic mess started a few long years ago. With so much instability out there, it's easy to feel, well, a little uneasy. That's why it's not a bad idea to consider a few self-defense weapons to have at your disposal, just in case. You never know really know what lies ahead but you can be prepared if things do go very, very wrong.

There are many options out there, but the best of the bunch are packable, discreet, effective, and non-lethal (because you don't necessarily have to put somebody six feet under to "take them out"). Now, it's one thing to have one of these on your person and quite another to use it safely and properly. So make sure you know what you're dealing with beforehand and maybe even set up some training time with your new tool. Whether you're planing to get (intentionally) lost in the backcountry or just milling about in the city, it's not a bad idea to consider getting one of these. Here are the best self-defense weapons for protecting yourself in 2023.

Read more