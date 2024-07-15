Prime Day running shoe deals: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

When jogging, running, or walking, your feet need the proper support and protection so you can get in your best exercise without feeling unnecessary pain. Of course, the best way to combat discomfort is to get a decent pair of running shoes and what better time than when all of the Prime Day running shoe deals are floating around? Whether you have a particular brand, like some of the best adidas Prime Day deals, or you’re just playing the field and finding what works best for you, we have all the best options below. We’ve also taken some time to discuss what you need to know when it comes to choosing the right running shoes for your needs as well as your budget. In no time, you’ll be beating your personal bests and protecting your feet more effectively.

The best Nike shoes are predictably great with the best Nike running shoes for men being a particular highlight. We’ve picked out all the best Prime Day Nike deals which are currently available so you can save plenty on some of the best in the business.

The best Adidas running shoes are something special with a wide range of products to choose from. That means plenty of great Prime Day Adidas deals to choose from below. Here are the highlights.

Other running shoe brands also exist like On and Puma with us having previously focused on the best Puma running shoes for men in particular. If you’re looking for the best running shoes to supplement your existing fitness gear, here’s what we recommend.

How to choose running shoes on Prime Day

Picking the right running shoes for your needs can be a complicated process. First of all, you really need to think about your budget. Cheap running shoes can be pretty good but you can also spend hundreds on some running shoes if you plan on being serious about your goals or you’re looking to complete a marathon. There’s simply no point spending a fortune on running shoes which you only plan on using for short distances a couple of times a week or less.

You also need to consider which surface you’re running on. If you’re solely running on sidewalks, you need road shoes as they offer more cushioning than trail shoes so they can provide good shock absorption to cut down on the risk of injury. However, if you want to run across soft muddy trails, think about a trail shoe. These have a deep tread so you get better grip as well as superior ankle support. They’re perfect for running on uneven terrain but their studs won’t suit the sidewalk.

Learn how your gait travels as you run and adjust accordingly. You can buy motion control running shoes which are perfect for runners who overpronate. They’re designed to cut down on excessive rolling action of your foot, as well as correct your gait, so you get better shock absorption.

If you under pronate, check out cushioned running shoes. The rolling motion helps your foot absorb the shock of every step so your feet are suitably cushioned. There are stability running shoes too which provide cushioning, medial support, and durability as a mixture of the two above type, without restricting your movement too much.

It’s good to focus on the science behind your running shoe but don’t forget style. You want a running shoe that you enjoy looking at while you’re running. Something that you’re proud of having on your foot. Make sure to pick out a style and color that suits the rest of how you’re dressed while you run.

How we chose these running shoe Prime Day deals

If you’re looking for great running shoe Prime Day deals, you want to know that we’ve got your back. We have. Our job is to find all the best deals and we’re experts in the field. That means that we’ve tracked down all the best running shoe Prime Day deals by looking at all the major retailers as well as keeping an eye on the Prime Day deals themselves. We appreciate that deals can change fast so we’re keeping this list updated as and when it needs to be changed. That way, there’s no risk of missing out on the best deals. We haven’t just settled on one good price either as we look to see if somewhere has gone even cheaper.

In conjunction with that, we’ve focused solely on the absolute best running shoes. Your feet and limbs are important so you don’t want to equip yourself with inferior running shoes. Because of that, we’ve only featured the best options around and from reputable brands who use technology which will protect your feet the best.

Combined, that means you get a great value proposition. You get the best running shoe Prime Day deals in terms of price, along with the best quality footwear for your running plans.