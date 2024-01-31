 Skip to main content
Asics semi-annual sale: Get a pair of running shoes for $30

Jen Allen
By
The Asics Kayano 29 on a white background.
Asics

If you’re looking for great running shoe deals, check out the semi-annual sale going on right now at Asics. With up to 40% off, there are sports shoes from just $30 with some great high-end running shoes reduced from $160 to $90. Whether your budget is super tight or you can afford to splash out a little, you seriously want to see what Asics has to offer at the moment. Hit the button below to see the full sale or you can keep reading while we take you through some of our personal highlights.

What to shop for in the Asics semi-annual sale

Buying some of the best running shoes is an important investment to keep your feet well-protected as you pound the ground repeatedly on your runs. One fantastic pair to consider is the Asics Gel-Kayano 29 https://www.asics.com/us/en-us/gel-kayano-29/p/ANA_1011B440-002.html for $90, reduced from $160. Currently available in many different sizes and colors, the shoes offer a stable running experience with a more responsive feel underfoot. A low-profile external heel counter helps cradle your foot with advanced rear foot support, with the midsole fitted with comprehensive cushioning to provide you with a more energized rebound in each step.

If you want to spend a little less, check out the Asics Gel-Pulse 14 https://www.asics.com/us/en-us/gel-pulse-14/p/ANA_1011B491-025.html for $60 meaning a saving of $40 from the regular $100 price. The shoes are designed for neutral runners and offer good cushioning for a smooth feel as you run. An engineered jacquard mesh provides improved airflow while your foot is wrapped in a soft and comfortable fit, right down to its Amplifoam cushioning.

Adding to the best fitness gear options, you can always go cheaper with the Asics Dynablast 2 https://www.asics.com/us/en-us/dynablast-2/p/ANA_1011B205-002.html down to $50 from $100. The shoes offer less rubbing on your feet thanks to fewer overlays on the upper, while it’s formed with a soft, circular knit that creates a more locked-in feel with a comfy touch. Expect cushioning with a trampoline-style effect as you run.

We’re just scratching the surface of the Asics semi-annual sale with dozens of different shoes in the sale. It’s worth taking a look for yourself and picking out different styles, sizes, and pronation types to suit your needs. You’re sure to find the perfect pair for you and at a substantial discount compared to usual.

These incredibly popular Asics running shoes are $60 off
The Asics Gel-Kayano 29 running shoes in gray against a white background.

Runners can get in on some savings today, as one of the better running shoe deals you’ll come across can be found at Asics. The popular running shoe brand has discounted its Gel-Kayano 29 running shoe quite a bit. They’re going for just $100, and they would regularly cost $160. This makes for a savings of $60, and it’s one of the more substantial discounts you’ll find on an Asics shoe. There are a lot of shoe colors and sizes to choose from, and free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why You Should Buy the Asics Gel-Kayano 29 Running Shoes
Asics has long been one of the premier names in running shoes, and in many regards it could be considered one of the best workout brands. And whether you’re looking for a comfortable shoe to wear around the house or something to pair with the best running shorts for your daily run, the Asics Gel-Kayano 29 are a good go-to pair of running shoes. It creates a stable running experience and a responsive feel underfoot, and features a low-profile external heel counter. This cradles your foot with advanced rear foot support and makes it less stressful on your foot to run longer distance or for extended periods of time.

Adidas’ most popular running shoes just got a rare price cut
Running in Adidas shoes.

Adidas has one of the best running shoe deals with an unusual price cut on its most popular pair of shoes -- the Adidas 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes. Usually priced at $200, they're down to $190 for a limited time only. While this isn't a huge discount, these shoes are rarely discounted at all so it all adds up. Here's a quick look at why they're worth your time and money before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Adidas 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes
Responsible for some of the best running shoes around, Adidas has done a particularly good job with the Adidas 3DFWD 2 Running Shoes. The shoes offer some great technology including redefining forward motion through their innovation of a 3D printed midsole with a new upper construction along with a Continental outsole for extra grip.

You need to buy these Puma running shoes while they’re on sale
Puma Viz Runner Repeat on feet.

If you're starting out as a runner, spending hundreds of dollars on the best running shoes might not be the best idea. Instead, it's better to start with something a bit more budget-oriented, especially as you get accustomed to running and knowing what you're looking for in a shoe. Luckily, the Puma Viz Runner Repeat is a great budget running shoe, and there's even a great deal from Puma discounting them to $39 from $65, so it's very affordable.

Why you should buy the Puma Viz Runner Repeat
On a fundamental level, the Viz Runner Repeat is great for short-distance runners and folks who are just getting into running. The heel cushion is great, especially for a shoe at this price range, although that budget pricing does mean you're losing a little padding on the forefoot. It has a comfortable and tight fit, so it feels secure to run in, but it does mean that you might run a little bit hot, as there isn't much ventilation going on, although that's not a deal-breaker if you aren't a long-distance runner or going to use it for more than an hour or so.

