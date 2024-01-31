Asics semi-annual sale: Get a pair of running shoes for $30

If you’re looking for great running shoe deals, check out the semi-annual sale going on right now at Asics. With up to 40% off, there are sports shoes from just $30 with some great high-end running shoes reduced from $160 to $90. Whether your budget is super tight or you can afford to splash out a little, you seriously want to see what Asics has to offer at the moment. Hit the button below to see the full sale or you can keep reading while we take you through some of our personal highlights.

What to shop for in the Asics semi-annual sale

Buying some of the best running shoes is an important investment to keep your feet well-protected as you pound the ground repeatedly on your runs. One fantastic pair to consider is the Asics Gel-Kayano 29 https://www.asics.com/us/en-us/gel-kayano-29/p/ANA_1011B440-002.html for $90, reduced from $160. Currently available in many different sizes and colors, the shoes offer a stable running experience with a more responsive feel underfoot. A low-profile external heel counter helps cradle your foot with advanced rear foot support, with the midsole fitted with comprehensive cushioning to provide you with a more energized rebound in each step.

Recommended Videos

If you want to spend a little less, check out the Asics Gel-Pulse 14 https://www.asics.com/us/en-us/gel-pulse-14/p/ANA_1011B491-025.html for $60 meaning a saving of $40 from the regular $100 price. The shoes are designed for neutral runners and offer good cushioning for a smooth feel as you run. An engineered jacquard mesh provides improved airflow while your foot is wrapped in a soft and comfortable fit, right down to its Amplifoam cushioning.

Adding to the best fitness gear options, you can always go cheaper with the Asics Dynablast 2 https://www.asics.com/us/en-us/dynablast-2/p/ANA_1011B205-002.html down to $50 from $100. The shoes offer less rubbing on your feet thanks to fewer overlays on the upper, while it’s formed with a soft, circular knit that creates a more locked-in feel with a comfy touch. Expect cushioning with a trampoline-style effect as you run.

We’re just scratching the surface of the Asics semi-annual sale with dozens of different shoes in the sale. It’s worth taking a look for yourself and picking out different styles, sizes, and pronation types to suit your needs. You’re sure to find the perfect pair for you and at a substantial discount compared to usual.

Editors' Recommendations