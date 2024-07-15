Best Saatva Mattress Prime Day deals: Classic, hybrid, foam, more

It should come as no surprise that Prime Day deals include everything from tools and apparel to some awesome mattress sales. In particular, we’re seeing some great Saatva mattress deals, so you can save big on the popular brand. If you’re looking to upgrade how you sleep for less, read on. We’re here with all the best Saatva mattress Prime Day deals, but we’ve also taken the time to offer some key buying advice so you know exactly what to consider before you buy your new mattress.

How to choose a Saatva mattress on Prime Day

When it comes to the best places to buy a mattress, you can’t go wrong with Saatva. The luxurious mattress brand offers nine different handcrafted mattresses which are all made in the US. In all cases, you get a 365-night home trial along with a lifetime warranty. There’s free delivery and setup, along with mattress removal.

The company makes some of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers but it also offers some of the best types of mattress too.

It’s important to think about the type of mattress you need. Comfort is subjective but it’s good to learn about firmness. Everyone needs a mattress that supports their skeleton properly to avoid stress on joints, but not everyone needs the same level of support. It’s important to know what kind of sleeper you are, from firmness to if you sleep on your stomach or you’re a side sleeper. As well as that, think how often you move in your sleep. A Saatva mattress which has motion isolation is important, particularly if you’re sharing that mattress with someone else.

Saatva sells a wide variety of types so you can buy most varieties. A memory foam mattress is great for molding to your body shape while also reducing the feeling and effect of movement. They can generate more heat than the average mattress though. There are also traditional innerspring ones which use coils to provide support while you sleep, but they don’t tend to contour so well.

Another type is latex which is eco-friendly and offers plenty of support while suppressing motion.

There’s no one size fits all solution here so read up on the technologies and embrace Saatva’s 365 trial if you really need to. What you can do is consider what size works best for you and your living space. You can also think about your budget as wile in an ideal world, you want to max out with your purchase, that’s not always possible. Consider if you need any accessories too like a new pillow or mattress topper.

How we chose these Saatva Prime Day deals

When it comes to deals, we know what we’re doing. We don’t just seek out Prime Day deals — we seek out deals all year around. That means we know what the best prices are throughout the year so we can take a look at Prime Day deals and know if you’re genuinely looking at a super low deal or if it’s actually more of an incremental price cut. With Saatva Prime Day deals, we know what the prices were like during other sales events so we can easily see if the deals going on right now are great and something you should rush to or if it’s something to keep an eye on rather than get super excited for.

Alongside that, we know all about quality. As we’ve demonstrated, we know about good quality mattresses and you can trust in Saatva. However, we also know which mattresses are best to recommend so we do exactly that. Think of these deals as the kind of deals that we would recommend to our friends and family, or even buy for ourselves. We won’t suggest anything that we think isn’t up to scratch as a good deal is only a good deal if it’s something worth owning, no matter how cheap it might get.