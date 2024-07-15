 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Saatva Mattress Prime Day deals: Classic, hybrid, foam, more

By
A Saatva mattress in a bedroom.
Saatva

It should come as no surprise that Prime Day deals include everything from tools and apparel to some awesome mattress sales. In particular, we’re seeing some great Saatva mattress deals, so you can save big on the popular brand. If you’re looking to upgrade how you sleep for less, read on. We’re here with all the best Saatva mattress Prime Day deals, but we’ve also taken the time to offer some key buying advice so you know exactly what to consider before you buy your new mattress.

Best Saatva mattress Prime Day deal

More Saatva mattress Prime Day deals we love

  • Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress —
  • Saatva Classic Mattress —
  • Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress —
  • Saatva Contour5 Mattress —
  • Saatva Zenhaven Mattress —
  • Saatva HD Mattress —
  • Saatva Solaire Mattress —

How to choose a Saatva mattress on Prime Day

When it comes to the best places to buy a mattress, you can’t go wrong with Saatva. The luxurious mattress brand offers nine different handcrafted mattresses which are all made in the US. In all cases, you get a 365-night home trial along with a lifetime warranty. There’s free delivery and setup, along with mattress removal.

Recommended Videos

The company makes some of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers but it also offers some of the best types of mattress too.

It’s important to think about the type of mattress you need. Comfort is subjective but it’s good to learn about firmness. Everyone needs a mattress that supports their skeleton properly to avoid stress on joints, but not everyone needs the same level of support. It’s important to know what kind of sleeper you are, from firmness to if you sleep on your stomach or you’re a side sleeper. As well as that, think how often you move in your sleep. A Saatva mattress which has motion isolation is important, particularly if you’re sharing that mattress with someone else.

Saatva sells a wide variety of types so you can buy most varieties. A memory foam mattress is great for molding to your body shape while also reducing the feeling and effect of movement. They can generate more heat than the average mattress though. There are also traditional innerspring ones which use coils to provide support while you sleep, but they don’t tend to contour so well.

Another type is latex which is eco-friendly and offers plenty of support while suppressing motion.

There’s no one size fits all solution here so read up on the technologies and embrace Saatva’s 365 trial if you really need to. What you can do is consider what size works best for you and your living space. You can also think about your budget as wile in an ideal world, you want to max out with your purchase, that’s not always possible. Consider if you need any accessories too like a new pillow or mattress topper.

How we chose these Saatva Prime Day deals

When it comes to deals, we know what we’re doing. We don’t just seek out Prime Day deals — we seek out deals all year around. That means we know what the best prices are throughout the year so we can take a look at Prime Day deals and know if you’re genuinely looking at a super low deal or if it’s actually more of an incremental price cut. With Saatva Prime Day deals, we know what the prices were like during other sales events so we can easily see if the deals going on right now are great and something you should rush to or if it’s something to keep an eye on rather than get super excited for.

Alongside that, we know all about quality. As we’ve demonstrated, we know about good quality mattresses and you can trust in Saatva. However, we also know which mattresses are best to recommend so we do exactly that. Think of these deals as the kind of deals that we would recommend to our friends and family, or even buy for ourselves. We won’t suggest anything that we think isn’t up to scratch as a good deal is only a good deal if it’s something worth owning, no matter how cheap it might get.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
Tempur-Pedic Presidents Day sale: Mattresses and more
The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress in a bedroom.

Presidents Day has brought with it plenty of great mattress deals with Tempur-Pedic hosting a particularly great sale. If you’re looking to buy a new mattress, pillow, or other bed accessory, you need to check out the Tempur-Pedic Presidents Day sale going on right now. As with any huge sale, the best thing to do is hit the button below to see the full sale for yourself. However, if you want some advice on what to buy, keep reading while we take you through some sales items that we really love.

What to shop for in the Tempur-Pedic Presidents Day sale
Tempur-Pedic makes some of the best mattresses around so whatever you buy, you’ll be happy. One of the best places to buy a mattress, Tempur-Pedic’s standout deal is on its mattress which is down to $1,399 reduced from $1,999 for a Queen-sized mattress. The standard Tempur-Cloud uses a combination of soft and firm Tempur material for an ideal medium feel. It has four layers including a 360-degree stretch cover that offers great breathability and airflow, along with a Tempur comfort layer, Tempur support layer to provide pressure-relieving comfort and a base layer for all-night support and durability. It also aids with motion isolation.

Read more
The 5 best Theragun alternatives in 2024
Patrick Mahomes uses the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro to massage his shoulder.

Theragun makes some of the most popular massage guns, and while Theragun massage guns come with premium quality, they also come with premium prices. Whether you’re looking for the best massage gun deals or simply looking for a brand other than Theragun, we’ve put together some of the best Theragun alternatives in 2024. They include massage guns from brands like Sharper Image and Beurer, and most of them include much better pricing than you’ll find amongst Theragun’s massage gun lineup.
The best Theragun alternatives in 2024

Buy the if you want the best Theragun alternative overall.
Buy the if you want the best Theragun alternative for deep tissue massage.
Buy the if you want the best mini Theragun alternative.
Buy the if you want the best premium Theragun alternative.
Buy the if you want the best Theragun alternative for a budget.

Read more
Eight Sleep deals: Save $50 on the mattress cooling system
Eight Sleep Pod Pro Cover.

A good night's sleep should always be a priority in your life. But sometimes, we need a little bit of help when it comes to falling asleep, staying asleep and staying comfortable and cozy throughout the night. Right now, you can get $50 off the Pod Cover, a smart mattress cooling system that uses heating and cool technology to help improve your sleep. The best part? It can be used on any mattress. All three models of the Pod Cover are on sale, so we've decided to detail each one to see which is the best option for your sleep habits. To get all of the benefits and features of this great sleep device, you will need to pick from Pro and Plus membership plans.

Pod 2 Cover -- $1,845, was $1,895
This specific Pod Cover is designed to fit mattresses that are 10 to 11 inches. All of these covers fit on full, king, queen and California king sized mattresses and have all of the same benefits. Once you sign up for an Eight Sleep Membership, you will get a membership for both you and your partner so you can both sleep better each night without disturbing one another. Let's not forget that by using the Pod, you can save money on your electricity bill. Cooling down with this product is more efficient than using air conditioning and can save you up to $15 a month.

Read more