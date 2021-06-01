  1. Culture
Best Cheap Saatva Mattress Deals for June 2021

Saatva Mattresses
If you’re ready to upgrade and are shopping the best cheap mattress deals for better sleep with a luxurious model that offers added comfort and support, check out the Saatva Mattress deals. Saatva specializes in multi-zone areas for support your spine and lower back with combinations of inner springs and multiple types of foam and latex. If you want a cheap Saatva Mattress, we track Saatva Mattress sales and update this post regularly so you won’t miss out on the naturally cool, comfortable, health-supportive mattress of your dreams.

Saatva Mattress Sales 2021

  • Saatva Youth Mattress — from $699
  • Saatva Classic Mattress — from $849, was $1,049
  • Mattress Latex Hybrid — from $899, was $1,099
  • Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress — from $999, was $1,199
  • Zenhaven Latex Mattress — from $1,199, was $1,399
  • Saatva HD Mattress — from $1,299, was $1,499
  • Solaire Adjustable Mattress — from $1,797, was $1,997
Zenhaven Latex Mattress

from $1,199
Natural, organic, nontoxic materials with with cotton and New Zealand wool and five layers of latex for lower back support and comfort. Flippable for different firmness levels.
Buy at Saatva
Loom & Leaf Mattress

from $899
Treat yourself with Saatva's best memory foam mattress using 5-pound memory foam and high-density foam in layers for contour support and and cool comfort from gel-infused foam.
Buy at Saatva
Saatva HD Mattress

from $1,299
Heavier people who weigh up to 500 pounds can feel supported with the Saatva HD mattress. Heavy duty hybrid innerspring support with 5-zone latex for support and comfort. 12.5-gauge steel coils.
Buy at Saatva
Saatva Solaire mattress

from $1,997
Adjust either side of the Solaire mattress. You'll sleep on six layers of comfort and support with adjustable angle and firmness. Forget about wrestling with pillows for support, go Solaire.
Buy at Saatva
Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress

from $899
This hybrid's organic latex lets you rest on an all-natural mattress with certified nontoxic organic cotton and New Zealand wool. Cover is hand-tufted and botanical antimicrobial treated
Buy at Saatva
Saatva Youth Mattress

from $699
Saatva's innerspring mattress for kids is dual-sided so you can flip it when your child grows and needs more support. Hypoallergenic, antimicrobial organic cotton cover for comfort and health.
Buy at Saatva
Saatva Classic Mattress

from $849
Get a great night's sleep in your budget on a dual-coil mattress with innersprings, foam coils, and a plush pillow top to support and cushion. Spinal zone with memory foam reduces lower back pressure.
Buy at Saatva

Should You Buy a Saatva Mattress?

As you consider the different Saatva Mattress deals, be sure to peruse all six adult mattress models. During this sale, cheap Saatva Mattress choices include various levels of support including the Saatva HD Mattress engineered for heavier people and the Zenhaven Latex Mattress with curated natural componens. Take advantage of Saatva Mattress sales to protect your budget when you buy a mattress designed to protect your back while giving you a great night’s sleep. Before you push the buy button, check out the factors below so you’ll make the right choice and save the most money.

  • Use: As with almost anything you buy, the way you’ll use your new mattress matters. With more comfortable mattresses, for example, many people don’t toss and turn as much. That might mean you don’t need to buy a larger mattress to accommodate night-time flailing about. If you are looking for mattresses for a vacation home, for example, you might be able to select a less costly model line from Saatva’s choices.
  • Construction: Saatva mattresses feature various types of construction, including inner-spring, dual-coil, memory-foam, organic latex. There are also several hybrid models. Be sure to check out the benefits of the various choices to find the Saatva model that sounds as if it were designed with you in mind.
  • Special Features: Saatva’s Youth Mattress and Zenhaven Latex Mattress are flippable for different firmness levels. Also, Saatva’s Solaire Adjustable Mattress allows separate upper body mattress angle adjustment for one or two people. Saatva mattresses with special support zones for your spine and lower back are popular with people who struggle to find a comfortable sleeping position and Saatva HD Mattresses are specifically built to support heavier people.
  • Options: As is the case with many luxurious boutique, luxury, and custom mattress brands, Saatva sells more than just mattresses. When you order your new Saatva mattress, you can save even more money when you buy accessories which often include discounts when purchased with a mattress. Whether you order a new custom foundation for your mattress, or new pillows, sheets, mattress pads, or toppers, waterproof mattress protectors, or blankets, buying all you need at the same time saves money and makes your new mattress even more special.

