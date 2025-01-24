 Skip to main content
Exercise while you work with this Sperax Walking Pad deal at Amazon

If you’ve been reading about how walking is the key to weight loss, you’re likely trying to figure out how best to add some more steps into your day. The solution is surprisingly simple: a walking pad. Right now, you can buy a Sperax Walking Pad at Amazon for $140. That’s a great discount from the regular price of $190. Working out to $50 or 26% off, simply fit it underneath your standing desk or make sure to hop on it throughout the day. It’s a super easy way to get more steps in. Here’s a look at how it works before the deal ends very soon.

Why you should buy the Sperax Walking Pad

One of the best treadmills is a great way to save you from needing a gym membership or handling poor weather conditions. The Sperax Walking Pad isn’t on a par with a true treadmill as it lacks an incline function or high speeds, but it’s perfect for simply increasing how much you’re moving during the day. It has a 2.5HP servo motor with speeds of between 0.2 to 3.8mph, and it also supports up to 350 pounds. It provides a near silent operation of below 45 dB so you get a smooth sailing experience.

It has an LED display, and the Sperax Fitness app provides real-time monitoring of key metrics like calories burned, speed, time, and distance. If you’re looking to incorporate one of the best treadmill workouts into your day, you’ll be delighted here. Besides being useful for those implementing treadmill workout tips, the Sperax Walking Pad also has the option of a five minute vibration massage. It has four vibration intensity levels from gentle to intense, which is designed to soothe post-workout fatigue.

When not in use, the Sperax Walking Pad is easy to store, thanks to it weighing just 27 pounds and easily being packed away. Studies show that walking around 30 minutes a day can provide considerable benefits to your health, so it’s a great investment.

The Sperax Walking Pad usually costs $190, but right now you can buy it from Amazon at $140, so you’re saving $50 off the regular price. A particularly attractive deal, especially for those looking to get fitter, check it out now before you miss out.

