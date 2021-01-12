The 9 Best Treadmills for a Home Gym

Running outside feels amazing under the perfect conditions – ideally 70 degrees and cloudy. If you only get a few of those days, or similar days, a year where you live, or you can only workout during odd hours, a treadmill is a worthwhile addition to your home gym. Treadmills allow you to get your miles from the comfort of your home, rain or shine, day or night. Simply lace up your running sneakers, put on your favorite workout gear, and hit the track running.

Treadmills provide a crucial cardio component to your running workout routine. If you enjoy the meditative and heart-healthy benefits of running, you’ll benefit from the use of a treadmill at home alongside your strength-training home gym gear. There are a ton of treadmills on the market that can be customized or simplified depending on your needs. Before you pull the trigger on this investment, check out our recommendations below.

Best Overall: NordicTrack Commercial X22i

Fitness giant NordicTrack delivers on form and function with its commercial treadmill. Ideal for serious runners, this treadmill is named for its 22-inch screen loaded with immersive training experiences with customized workout programming through NordicTrack’s iFit training. The X22i has a maximum incline of 40%, as well as a power tilt down to a maximum of 6%, which can work your muscles in different ways to strengthen and tone through the use of just one machine.

Best For Small Spaces: Echelon Stride

The Echelon Stride has an auto-folding capability, which makes it easy to stow away when not in use. The track is a bit short at 55 inches, but this is also a plus considering it doesn’t take up too much space in a room. It doesn’t come with an HD screen like some of the other treadmills on this list, but the digital display does keep track of your speed, distance, time, steps, and heart rate. We love it for the folding feature, which measures just 10 inches thick when completely collapsed, so it’s easy to fit underneath furniture or housed vertically in a closet or against a wall.

Best Smart Treadmill: Bowflex Treadmill 10

The Bowflex Treadmill 10 is designed to help you workout smarter, not harder. This machine features built-in features that will track your stats and your vital signs, adapting your personal workout as you get fitter. It comes with two free months of JRNY, which is an adaptive workout training program developed by Bowflex. The 10-inch screen also connects to TV streaming services or over 40 scenic locations so you can truly escape to a different world during your run.

Best Basic: Horizon T101 Treadmill

This treadmill has everything you need: Bluetooth connectivity, integrated speakers, a built-in device holder, and a rapid-charge USB port that keeps your device fully powered during long workouts. It’s well constructed with a quiet yet powerful motor that recalibrates with each footfall so you never feel lags or surges. It’s engineered with softer cushioning in the “impact zone” and firmer cushioning in the “push-off zone” to give you the ideal amount of flex and support in every phase of your run.

Best Budget: Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill

This treadmill is a steal at under $400. It’s rich in features considering the low price point, with nine workout programs plus manual mode and a high speed of 9 miles per hour. It’s compact, foldable, and portable, and with a footprint of 27 inches by 62 inches, it takes up very little space in a room. This treadmill measures time, distance, speed, calories, pulse, and can even calculate BMI. It’s a great entry-level treadmill or low-level investment if you only plan to use it on rainy days.

Best For Tall Runners: ProForm Pro 2000

The 10-inch touchscreen on this treadmill keeps track of all your stats including mileage, speed, calorie burn (estimated), heart rate, and time. It can also connect you to hundreds of trainer-led videos from both the onboard options and iFit, which you’ll have free access to for a year after purchase. You can run across the world through Google Maps and the treadmill automatically syncs with the incline and decline settings and speed to match the resistance in the program or outdoor setting. The ProForm Smart Pro Treadmill series track is 60 inches long and 20 inches wide, which is about 5 inches longer than standard treadmills, making it a great pick for extra tall runners with a long stride.

Best Manual Treadmill: AssaultFitness AssaultRunner

Despite its futuristic appearance, the AssaultRunner is actually completely motorless. It’s manually powered, which means it only runs on the energy produced by the user’s own movement. Great for beginners or pros, this treadmill reacts effortlessly to your speed and movement, which is a direct result of the machine’s intelligent design. Featuring superior steel construction, corrosion-resistant hardware, and a durable slatted running surface, you can really push yourself to your limits on this treadmill. The display tracks your time, calories burned, distance, speed, watts, and pace, and comes with a number of heart-rate and interval programs.

Best Folding: Lifespan Fitness TR1200i Folding Treadmill

This simple, well-constructed treadmill offers a whopping 17 preset programs, two heart rate control programs, and two user-controlled programs for incredible variety in your workouts. 15 incline levels are available and add a challenging element to your regular running routine. The durable belt is supported by shock absorbers and a cushioned deck to lessen the impact on your joints. The compact size makes it easy to store in a closet when you’re done with your workout.

Best For Serious Runners: Nautilus T618 Treadmill

This treadmill comes fully loaded with Bluetooth connectivity and app-based tracking tools like the Explore the World App to take your runs to the next level. Featuring 26 workout programs including manual/quick goal (calorie, distance, time), weight control, intervals, performance training, and heart health, get ready for completely customized runs that upgrade your personal fitness routines. We love the expansive 20-inch by 60-inch running track with a cushioning system that makes for a smooth run that makes it feel like you’re flying.

