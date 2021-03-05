Elevate Your Fitness Routine with This Highly Rated Workout Gear from Amazon

You don’t need to join a gym or invest in thousands of dollars of sophisticated equipment to get a good workout. If there’s anything 2020 has taught us, it’s that we can still get a decent sweat on at home with limited exercise gear. However, at-home workouts can get stale after a while. That’s where URBNFit comes in.

Whether you want to increase your core strength, make yourself more flexible, or improve your balance, URBNFit has a range of affordable workout gear to keep your fitness routine fresh, challenging, and fun. URBNFit gear has been recommended by professional trainers and physical therapists alike, and garnered 4+ star reviews from thousands of satisfied Amazon customers.

Level up your fitness routine today with any of the following URBNFit workout gear from the list below.

URBNFit Wooden Balance Board Trainer

The URBNFit Wooden Balance Board Trainer can help athletes and non-athletes alike improve their balance, control, agility, and reaction time. It’s also an excellent way to engage and build strength in your core, arms, and legs. Crafted from a pine wood blend, this 9-pound balance board is portable enough to take anywhere so your training never has to stop. To get the most from this versatile piece of exercise gear, download the included guide for a series of fun and challenging interactive workouts.

URBNFit Resistance Bands Set (12-Piece)

Achieving a full-body workout at home is easy with the URBNFit Resistance Bands Set. It comes with five bands you can stack for up to 75 pounds of resistance. Use these exercise bands on their own or in conjunction with training programs like P90X and Insanity. This 12-piece set also includes a door anchor, two ankle straps, two wrist straps, two padded handles, a zippered carrying bag, and a downloadable workout guide. With these professional-quality resistance bands, you’ll become stronger and leaner without having to set foot into a gym.

URBNFit Mini Pilates Ball

Despite its name, the URBNFit Mini Pilates Ball is suited for more than Pilates. This 9-inch exercise ball is also perfect for yoga, barre, physical therapy, core workouts, and general fitness. It’s made of high-quality PVC material with an anti-burst coating that allows it to withstand up to 600 pounds of pressure. This exercise ball is a simple and effective way to increase flexibility, core strength, and range of motion. An easy-to-follow workout guide is included should you need some inspiration.

URBNFit Balance Disc-Stability Wobble Cushion

The URBNFit Balance Disc-Stability Wobble Cushion has multiple uses. As a piece of exercise equipment, this 13-inch disc levels up your workouts by challenging your balance, flexibility, and core strength. Meanwhile, use it while sitting at your desk to correct your posture, provide lumbar support, and relieve back or neck pain via its raised massage points. Children can even sit on it as a wiggle seat to help them stay focused in class. The URBNFit Balance Disc-Stability Wobble Cushion comes in five colors and includes a pump.

URBNFit Pilates Ring Fitness Circle

The URBNFit Pilates Ring Fitness Circle is lightweight and portable, measuring 12 inches in diameter and weighing less than a pound. However, its fiberglass construction makes it durable enough to withstand just about any workout. Hold the ring in your hands or between your thighs — either way, the dual-sided sweat-resistant pads will keep it stable. There are so many ways to use this fitness circle to build your strength and flexibility; a free digital workout guide is included if you need an idea of where to begin.

URBNFit Vibrating Foam Roller

Are you slow to recover from your workouts? The URBNFit Vibrating Foam Roller should help solve that issue. It’s made from eco-friendly ABS plastic and has a grooved foam exterior that will hit all the right pressure points. Choose from five vibration levels to make your post-workout massage as intense as you need it to be. The built-in battery lasts for up to six hours and charges via the built-in micro USB port. Use this vibrating foam roller along your back, calves, shoulders, and anywhere else you need recovery and pain relief.

URBNFit Mini Pilates Massager Ball

Get a great workout and a massage at the same time with the URBNFit Mini Pilates Massager Ball. Not only will it help increase your strength and flexibility, but it will also iron out knots and relieve any muscular tension. You can even place this exercise ball between you and your office chair for lower back and lumbar support. Download the included workout guide to learn how to harness the full potential of the URBNFit Mini Pilates Massager Ball and feel like your best self.

