Considering bone conduction headphones? These Shokz are $100

Early Black Friday deals are truly heating up, with a massive $60 off the Shokz OpenRun Pro at Best Buy. Usually $160, these bone conduction headphones are down to $100. They are essential for runners thanks to their unique way of transmitting the sound to your ears. If you want the safest and best way to listen while you run, you need these in your life. Here’s all you need to know about them before you hit the tempting buy button.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenRun Pro

The best wireless headphones for running are a little different from your average pair of headphones. They need to withstand your runs, be simple to use on the move, and ideally allow you to hear your surroundings to an appropriate level. Shokz is the expert in bone conduction technology, offering sound in a unique way to the usual method.

That’s because the Shokz OpenRun Pro fit alongside your temples conducting the sound through your bones. It might sound like magic, but it works incredibly well. Crucially, it leaves your ears open to environmental surroundings, so if there’s traffic nearby or something else important, you’ll still hear it. The Shokz OpenRun Pro are engineered with PremiumPitch 2.0 technology so you get crisp and clear midrange to high frequency sounds, while there’s Shokz TurboPitch for incredibly deep bass. That means you still get a fantastic aural experience while you run.

Due to their open-ear design, the Shokz OpenRun Pro are simply comfier to wear while you run — something that’s particularly important on those long run days. They’re also great for all your night running needs, while they can also handle rain and sweat thanks to IP55 water resistance.

Throw in 10 hours of battery life and a 5 minute charge that gives back 1.5 hours of listening, and the Shokz OpenRun Pro are tough to fault for the active user.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro normally cost $160, but right now they’re down to $100 as part of the Best Buy Black Friday sale. Sure to be popular with all runners, you don’t want to miss out on these. Hit the button below to buy them now and enjoy a superior running and listening experience very soon.