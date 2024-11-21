 Skip to main content
Considering bone conduction headphones? These Shokz are $100

The Shokz OpenRun Pro on a white background.
Early Black Friday deals are truly heating up, with a massive $60 off the Shokz OpenRun Pro at Best Buy. Usually $160, these bone conduction headphones are down to $100. They are essential for runners thanks to their unique way of transmitting the sound to your ears. If you want the safest and best way to listen while you run, you need these in your life. Here’s all you need to know about them before you hit the tempting buy button.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenRun Pro

The best wireless headphones for running are a little different from your average pair of headphones. They need to withstand your runs, be simple to use on the move, and ideally allow you to hear your surroundings to an appropriate level. Shokz is the expert in bone conduction technology, offering sound in a unique way to the usual method.

That’s because the Shokz OpenRun Pro fit alongside your temples conducting the sound through your bones. It might sound like magic, but it works incredibly well. Crucially, it leaves your ears open to environmental surroundings, so if there’s traffic nearby or something else important, you’ll still hear it. The Shokz OpenRun Pro are engineered with PremiumPitch 2.0 technology so you get crisp and clear midrange to high frequency sounds, while there’s Shokz TurboPitch for incredibly deep bass. That means you still get a fantastic aural experience while you run.

Due to their open-ear design, the Shokz OpenRun Pro are simply comfier to wear while you run — something that’s particularly important on those long run days. They’re also great for all your night running needs, while they can also handle rain and sweat thanks to IP55 water resistance.

Throw in 10 hours of battery life and a 5 minute charge that gives back 1.5 hours of listening, and the Shokz OpenRun Pro are tough to fault for the active user.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro normally cost $160, but right now they’re down to $100 as part of the Best Buy Black Friday sale. Sure to be popular with all runners, you don’t want to miss out on these. Hit the button below to buy them now and enjoy a superior running and listening experience very soon.

The 5 best Theragun alternatives in 2024
Patrick Mahomes uses the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro to massage his shoulder.

Theragun makes some of the most popular massage guns, and while Theragun massage guns come with premium quality, they also come with premium prices. Whether you’re looking for the best massage gun deals or simply looking for a brand other than Theragun, we’ve put together some of the best Theragun alternatives in 2024. They include massage guns from brands like Sharper Image and Beurer, and most of them include much better pricing than you’ll find amongst Theragun’s massage gun lineup.
The best Theragun alternatives in 2024

Buy the if you want the best Theragun alternative overall.
Buy the if you want the best Theragun alternative for deep tissue massage.
Buy the if you want the best mini Theragun alternative.
Buy the if you want the best premium Theragun alternative.
Buy the if you want the best Theragun alternative for a budget.

Read more
The 10 best places to buy a mattress in 2024
A Leesa mattress in a bedroom.

Looking to buy a new mattress? Selecting a new mattress is no small feat. Between the sheer amount of brands, materials, sizes and specs to choose from, it can sometimes be a bit overwhelming. That's why we are here to give you the inside scoop on where to buy your next mattress.
To help you choose the best place to buy a mattress in 2024, we rounded up ten of our favorite picks to help you get that full eight hours of sleep you've been dreaming of. These brands and retailers offer an array of different types of mattresses at various price points to help you make an educated purchase. Keep reading to learn more about our selections.

Casper
Casper is known for their mattresses in a box. Once you receive the mattress in the mail, all you have to do is pull it out of the box, remove the compressed air-sealed bag and roll it right onto your bed frame. The brand offers three mattress categories including value, performance and cooling with two different mattresses under each category to fit your preferences. The value category consists of the Original and the Casper mattress that offer signature sleep technology at a reasonable price. In the performance category, you can find the Original Hybrid and the Wave Hybrid that both give superior ergonomic support to give you a deeper sleep. Finally, the cooling category offers two mattresses that feature snow technology for up to 6 degrees cooler sleep. No matter what mattress you choose, Casper offers a 10-year limited mattress warranty and as well as a 100 night risk-free mattress trial. Here are seven signs you need to start mattress shopping.

Read more
Asics semi-annual sale: Get a pair of running shoes for $30
Asics Novablast 4

If you’re looking for great running shoe deals, check out the semi-annual sale going on right now at Asics. With up to 40% off, there are sports shoes from just $30 with some great high-end running shoes reduced from $160 to $90. Whether your budget is super tight or you can afford to splash out a little, you seriously want to see what Asics has to offer at the moment. Hit the button below to see the full sale or you can keep reading while we take you through some of our personal highlights.

What to shop for in the Asics semi-annual sale
Buying some of the best running shoes is an important investment to keep your feet well-protected as you pound the ground repeatedly on your runs. One fantastic pair to consider is the Asics Gel-Kayano 29 https://www.asics.com/us/en-us/gel-kayano-29/p/ANA_1011B440-002.html for $90, reduced from $160. Currently available in many different sizes and colors, the shoes offer a stable running experience with a more responsive feel underfoot. A low-profile external heel counter helps cradle your foot with advanced rear foot support, with the midsole fitted with comprehensive cushioning to provide you with a more energized rebound in each step.

Read more