The 11 Best Wireless Headphones for Running: What to Know Before You Buy

Whether it’s keeping your steps per minute high, getting pace instructions from a smart app, or just tuning out, headphones are a necessity for running. With so many options out there, which do you choose? Running is a high-movement activity that leads to you being covered in sweat, and most headphones are just not up to the challenge.

The best headphones for running should not only sound fantastic but must also be tough enough to survive the rigors of your workout. They need to be able to resist sweat and stay in place while you move. Not sure where to start? Lucky for you, we’ve put together a list of the most comfortable, longest-lasting, best wireless headphones for running. Try not to get one of each.

Jabra Elite 85h

When it’s earmuff kind of cold or you’re just really like a full sound, the Jabra 85h over-ear headphones are for you. The 36-hour battery can easily last through a flight, Uber ride, and workout at the hotel. The Active Noise Cancellation eliminates any unwanted noise, from babies on planes to overly chatty treadmill neighbors.

The fit is slightly more snug so they stay on well during movement. SmartSound technology can automatically detect whether you need noise cancellation, such as when in a noisy cafe, while HearThrough actively brings all the sounds when you’re running on the street. The included 3.5mm headphone cable can plug into planes when Bluetooth isn’t an option. A quick 15-minute charge gets 5 hours of listening.

Plantronics BackBeat Fit 2100

Now we switch from futuristic brain-upgrade devices to your classic, around-the-neck option. The BackBeat 2100 wraps around your ears and the back of your neck to keep everything secure while running or powering through an insane workout. With the Always Aware ear tips, you don’t have to worry about hearing traffic or that dog that’s looking to tear your shoes off. That won’t hinder volume though. If you need it the volume can go so high it hurts. The whole set up is sweatproof and waterproof. The BackBeats get up to 7 hours on a battery charge. Use a timer or start a particular playlist with the My Tap feature, which is set up in the corresponding app.

If you’re not into the neck-wrap design, the BackBeat Fit 3100’s are the same hooked earbuds without the rail.

Sony Xperia Ear Duo

Music is great but it’s not worth a hospital visit. Today, there’s a lot of fancy technology that keeps us aware of our surroundings while listening. The Xperia Ear Duo hang in your ear with a small, comfortable loop. Music is piped into the center straight into your ear, but outside sounds can still get through, which is perfect for riding or running in the streets.

Touch controls are on the side of the Ear Duo; slide up and down for volume, and tap for play and pause. The unique design hanging under your ear takes a minute to get used to but lets you slide full-face helmets over the headphone without stabbing it in your ear. Bass is on the low side but now helmet-wearing bikers and skiers have a compatible, truly wireless earbud.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

At the other end of the bass spectrum, the Powerbeats Pro from Beats by Dre (and Apple) excel. Like, subwoofer kind of bass. The truly wireless earbud is comfortable to wear but easily stays put with the flexible ear hook. The PowerBeats pair with iPhones as soon as you open the case. With the same Apple chip as AirPods running the show inside, one tap and you’re ready to run. With the Apple pairing process, you can wear either headphone alone; use one to take a call or get into the tunes while getting things done around the house. Android users can still connect, too, but have to use the standard connection process.

Each PowerBeat earbud can last for 9 hours of play time. Charge them up with another 24 hours in the charging case with a satisfying magnetic click.

V-Moda BassFit Wireless

V-Moda might not be a household name but it’s trusted by some of the top producers and DJs in the world. The BassFit Wireless are the brand’s new entry into the sports headphone world.

The headphones come with both ear fins and hooks to customize the fit and stability (they can be worn without either). The ear fins might be enough for a regular run, but for that trail run or intense Ninja Warrior workout coming up, throw on the ear hooks as well. They’ll last 11 hours on a charge and can add another 2.5 hours on a 15-minute charge.

Jaybird Tarah Pro

Jaybird knows adventure. The brand’s athletes roam some of the toughest terrains on the planet — while listening to tunes, of course.

With that in mind, Jaybird created the Tarah Pro. Hidden somewhere in the braided cord and sleek controls are 14 hours of playtime. Three different size ear tips customize fit, which is a bit on the large side. The outer section of the earbud can rotate, routing the cable above your ear instead of below. With the IPX7 rating, they can withstand 30 minutes in a meter of water, so they’re ready for the worst rain you could want to run in.

The Jaybird app is one of the best. Use preset equalizer settings for bass, mids, and treble or tweak to find your own favorite. Built-in playlists from pro runners will keep you jamming through the hardest sections of the run. When you’re done, snap the magnetic earbuds together to hang around your neck.

Sennheiser CX Sport

Fitting on the smaller side, the Sennheiser CX Sport offers a no-frills, lightweight running headphone with a solid sound. The flexible ear fins keep them tucked in your ears without pulling down at all. You can adjust the fit with three different ear sleeves and fins. The 6-hour battery can cover plenty of miles but if you just need a touch more juice, a 10-minute charge gives you an extra hour of listening. The whole setup weighs in at a hefty half ounce.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

The Samsung Galaxy Buds not only sound good, they feel good as well. They come with three adjustable ear-tip and wing-tip sizes to help you find the perfect fit so they’ll remain in place while you jog or run. Additionally, the earbuds flaunt a splash-resistant technology which means they can handle spills, sweat, and splashes. Make sure to activate the Quick Ambient mode if you want to stay aware of what’s happening around you, such as traffic noise and announcements.

Amazon Echo Buds

The Amazon Echo Buds are built to be ready to move with you. This pair promises a comfortable in-ear seal with three different ear-tip sizes included, resulting in immersive sound quality and a fit that stays securely in place. They are also sweat-resistant so there’s no need to worry about moisture damage while you exercise. Truly Echo, these wireless earbuds have Alexa built in so you can make calls, listen to music, and more with just your voice.

Jabra Elite Sport

Fitness junkies will be glad to know that the Jabra Elite Sport are more than just earbuds. This model is equipped with a clinical-grade in-ear precision heart rate monitor which lets you track and analyze your fitness progress further. The earbuds come complete with three sets of ear wings, ear gels, and foam tips, ensuring a stable, comfortable fit that stays put even during the most intense runs. Their design is waterproof and sweat-resistant for total exercise readiness.

Technics True Wireless Earbuds

From design to performance, these Technics earbuds deliver. This pair is able to produce smooth and detailed sound with a nice bass response, making listening to music immersive and enjoyable. They also boast an advanced noise cancellation technology along with an ambient sound amplification feature, allowing you to control how much noise you want to let in or block out. Aside from being lightweight and comfortable, the earbuds are protected against splashes and sweat thanks to their IPX4 rating.

