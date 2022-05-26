Many individuals sleep on their stomachs, which is one of the worse sleep positions for your body. Sleeping on your stomach can cause lower back pain because it hyperextends your spine and results in overall achy joints. It can also cause tight shoulders and a stiff neck which leads to many stomach sleepers needing regular sports massages. Having the best mattress for stomach sleepers is essential for proper spinal alignment and extra support.

A proper mattress, as well as a comfortable pillow, could make a tremendous difference in overcoming the overall adverse effects that stomach sleeping can cause on your body. The number one priority for finding the best mattress for stomach sleepers is adequate support for the spine. It's most ideal to have enough support so that you do not sink into the bed but not so much resistance that it causes pressure on the shoulders and neck.

In this article, we'll share our picks for the best mattresses for stomach sleepers. We will tell you why each one is a good fit and share some information on what stomach sleepers should look for when shopping for a new mattress.

Nectar Mattress

Nectar is a memory foam mattress with a medium firmness that works for all sleeping positions. So much so that the mattress is marketed as an "every position" memory foam mattress. It's the best mattress for stomach sleepers because it has 3 inches of gel memory foam that offers a contouring back and two additional foam layers underneath that provide the best support for them. Nectar is a brand about affordable comfort, and they have a generous 365-night sleep trial and Forever Warranty.

Nectar Mattress

Saatva Mattress

The Saatva is a higher-end mattress with memory foam, a durable layer of steel coils, and an organic cotton cover. If you are a stomach sleeper who suffers from back pain, this is the ideal bed for you. It's the perfect amount of firmness and support, so your hips don't sink and your spine stays in better alignment. The support is so good that it's a great mattress for combination sleepers who move around at night. The organic cotton cover is incredibly breathable. The steel coils also promote airflow, so it's one of the cooler-sleeping mattresses on this list.

Saatva Mattress

The Plank Mattress

The Plank Mattress is the latest innovation by the mattress brand Brooklyn Bedding. It is marketed as "The Firmest, Flattest, Healthiest Way to Sleep." Plank is a flippable bed, letting sleepers choose between a firm and an extra-firm side. It's an excellent mattress for stomach sleepers because it improves circulation and promotes correct spinal alignment. It also increases oxygen flow since you can take deeper breaths. If you know that you need more substantial support but aren't sure how firm you need, you can try out both sides to find your ideal match.

The Plank Mattress

Avocado Mattress

The Avocado mattress is our eco-friendly brand on this list. Their sustainable mattress features organic cotton, upcycled steel, natural latex, and New Zealand Wool. It's the best mattress for stomach sleepers when ordered without the pillowtop. Since it's on the firmer side, stomach sleepers will feel supported throughout the night. Eco-conscious sleepers will like that Avocado avoids chemicals and sustainably harvests all materials. Instead of using glues or adhesives, they tuft each layer by hand.

Avocado Mattress

The Sparrow Mattress

The Sparrow is a luxury hybrid mattress created by Nest Bedding. The mattress comes in three levels of firmness, and the firm is the best option for stomach sleepers. The mattress is a blend of individually pocketed coils and gel-infused memory foam, while is the ultimate balance of comfort and support. It's also a great mattress for couples because you can split the bed's firmness in the King and Cali King sizes. Stomach sleepers can choose the firmest rating, while their patients choose medium or plush.

The Sparrow Mattress

Casper Mattress

Casper is a versatile and comfortable pick conducive to all sleep positions. It can achieve this because the foams don't let you sink in too far, and they are responsive; adapting and cradling the body as it shifts. What makes it stand out and why it's the best mattress for stomach sleepers is it has zoned support in its third layer. This lends more support to the center of the body where weight bears down on the mattress the most. The mattress has less foam in the shoulder area, which allows for additional comfort and alignment if you need to switch to your side.

Casper Mattress

Being a stomach sleeper comes with a unique set of problems, and it can be challenging to find the best mattress. Some mattresses will be too soft, some too hard, and some with insufficient support for your back. With the help of this article, you should be able to find the best mattresses for stomach sleepers. Hopefully, it will not be as challenging as it seems.

