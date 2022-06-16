The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Ouch: Shoulder pain is no joke! Whether you suffer from joint inflammation, chronic pain, sports injuries, or some simply nagging pain that occasionally resurfaces, shoulder pain can really harm your ability to sleep and the quality of your daily life. While it's important for you to see your doctor if your shoulder pain becomes too severe and too frequent, there are things you can do at home to alleviate mild to moderate shoulder pain.

Perhaps the easiest and most effective solution (short of medical intervention) is to change your bedding and use a mattress that's better suited to address your shoulder pain. Below, you'll find the 11 best mattresses for shoulder pain, which are our top picks that can handle this issue and help you feel better. Whether you prefer simple creature comforts or the best in bedroom luxury, we probably have a mattress here that can help you relieve that pesky shoulder pain and get a better night's sleep.

Bear Pro Mattress

The team at Bear Mattress pride itself on building the best quality mattresses for athletes of all shapes, sizes, and skill levels. If you're looking for a mattress that can handle your shoulder pain and help you recover,

Check out the Bear Pro mattress. This may be an all-foam mattress, but it comes packed with plenty of top-notch features:

Celliant® Cover that can help accelerate muscle recovery

Layer of cooper-infused foam for cooling

Gel memory foam to remove unwanted body heat

Responsive transition foam for balanced support

High-density support foam for strong durability

Bear not only uses CertiPUR-US certified foam for its mattresses, but they're GREENGUARD Gold certified for cleanliness and safety. The mattresses are also specially designed by athletes for athletes. Even better, Bear throws in two free Cloud Pillows with every mattress purchase.

Bear Pro Mattress

Nolah Evolution 15-inch

Nolah is dedicated to using its high-tech prowess to deliver better bedding, and the Nolah Evolution 15-inch mattress does plenty to deliver on this goal. The Nolah Evolution features the company's patented HDMax™ Tri-Zone™ coils, which offer targeted back support and responsive pressure relief. In addition, the advanced ArcticTex™ cover, the breathable Euro topper, and the graphite-infused AirFoamICE™ help ensure a softer and cooler night's sleep.

The Nolah Evolution comes in three firmness levels: plush (level 5), luxury firm (level 6), and firm (level 8). So Nolah makes it easier than ever to find exactly the right mattress for your bedroom and your shoulder pain.

Nolah Evolution 15-inch

Saatva Classic Mattress

The Classic Mattress is Saatva's flagship product, and it has earned the Classic title because it provides a great amount of relief for achy backs, shoulders, and joints. Saatva's signature coil-on-coil design ensures a proper balance of contouring and responsiveness.

Saatva's Classic mattress also has a Euro pillowtop that cradles and contours your body for responsive and durable support. It also features individually wrapped support coils and built-in lumbar support to give you enhanced lower back support right in the middle of the mattress.

The Saatva Classic Mattress comes in three comfort levels: Plush, Luxury Firm, and Firm. You can also choose from different mattress heights — think of it as a build-your-own comfortable mattress. When Saatva delivers your mattress, it provides white-glove service that includes delivery to your designated room, complete setup, and removal of your old mattress at no extra cost.

Saatva Classic Mattress

WinkBeds GravityLux

The WinkBeds GravityLux mattress is a memory foam mattress that's specially designed to relieve pressure, soothe pain, and prevent overheating. It has a zoned transitional layer to provide enhanced support to the lower back and hips, and it has an AirCell memory foam comfort layer that's built to absorb shock in order to alleviate pressure and push back lightly against the body for dynamic support.

If you're unsure how much firmness you can handle, especially for your shoulders, the GravityLux mattress comes in three firmness levels. If you don't know whether you'll like the GravityLux at all, WinkBeds offers a 120-night, risk-free trial and a lifetime replacement warranty to put you more at ease.

WinkBeds GravityLux

Helix Midnight Luxe

The Helix Midnight Luxe mattress takes comfort to the next level with these features:

Zoned lumbar support for enhanced contouring

Premium quilted pillowtop with the choice of an ultra breathable TENCEL™ Cover or GlacioTex Cooling Cover

2 inches more height and support than Helix's (already comfortable) standard mattresses.

Specifically for your shoulders, the Midnight Luxe has a memory foam layer that's expertly designed to provide ample pressure point relief for your shoulders and hips

If you worry about landing on a mattress that's way too hard, the Midnight Luxe comes at a happy medium firmness that strikes the right balance. Helix provides free ground shipping for all orders in the contiguous U.S., and each Midnight Luxe is backed by a 100-night sleep trial and a 15-year warranty.

Helix Midnight Luxe

Parachute Eco Comfort

One of the best eco-friendly mattresses out there, the Parachute Eco Comfort was designed for support and comfortability. There are three ergonomic comfort zones that support various areas of the body:

Zone 1 has a softer coil to provide relief to your shoulders

Zone 2 has the same soft coils for your legs and keeps your spine in line while you sleep

Support Zone is a firmer coil that supports your hips and back

The Eco Comfort is made with layers of pure New Zealand wool, 100% organic cotton, and hand-tufted pocketed coils. The medium firm design offers perfect spinal alignment for all sleeping positions. Parachute also offers free carbon-neutral shipping and returns.

Parachute Eco Comfort

The Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress

Nectar's gel memory foam mattress helps you to sleep cooler, more comfortably, and with better contouring support. The soft and breathable cover moves heat away from your body with the ActiveCool HD technology, which adjusts to your body temperature as you sleep. You'll get more cradling and contouring and less motion transfer, so everyone receives a perfect night’s sleep.

The denser foam creates another comfort layer and relaxes your muscles by reducing the stress of your pressure points. Experience a quick bounce back with the responsive foam to support your body, including your shoulders, hips, and legs. A better spinal alignment is key to your sleep hygiene. Nectar not only offers remarkable comfort with this mattress, but also great value and an industry-leading 365-night trial that will surely help you sleep better on this mattress.

The Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress

Layla Sleep Memory Foam Queen Mattress

Layla uses copper foam for its memory foam mattresses because the copper gel reacts to increased pressure with a firming response. The mattress stays soft and cradles you to provide support around your deep compression areas.

In addition, the Layla mattress is very adaptable because it's uniquely flippable. You can determine if you need a softer or firmer mattress simply by flipping the mattress over. Basically, you have two mattresses in one and you can choose which is best for your comfort and shoulder pain.

If you are a back or stomach sleeper, you'll love the increased support with less sink from the firmer side. The side sleeper will love the plush hugging feeling of the reactive support of all pressure points. The copper in the gel is conductive, which means it will carry heat away from your body for a cooler sleeping experience. Copper is also an antimicrobial that fights odor and bacteria and keeps your mattress feeling and smelling fresh.

Layla Sleep Memory Foam Queen Mattress

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

Comfort begins with a touch and continues all the way to the base with this DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress. A quilted foam and cashmere top is like touching a cloud, and that can help you fall asleep quickly and easily. The individually wrapped support coils and memory foam match your unique body shape and sleeping position.

The gel layer foam helps you settle into the mattress just enough to gently cradle your body and meet the right level of sinking in. You won’t overheat with this gel memory foam, nor will you ever realize your partner has moved, thanks to the stability of the innerspring coils and memory foam.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress More

Leesa Original Mattress

Leesa consistently delivers top-notch memory foam mattresses at surprisingly low prices. For comforting pain relief in the shoulders in a very stylish package, try Leesa's fan-favorite and all-foam Original Mattress. Leesa designed the signature mattress to use its premium foam inside to cool and contour your body while providing plenty of pressure-relieving support.

Leesa's Original Mattress offers the soft comfort that fans love about memory foam mattresses, yet it also offers plenty of bounce. Even better, the gray twill cover looks and feels amazing. All of Leesa's mattresses are made in the U.S. and made to order. They come with a 100-night, risk-free trial and a 10-year warranty.

Leesa Original Mattress

Casper Wave Hybrid

The Casper Wave Hybrid strikes a nice balance with these comfort features:

Mid-level firmness

Cradling top foam

Zoned Support™ Max + gel pods for better alignment,

AirScape™ 3+ cooling gel to help prevent overheating

Resilient springs for better airflow and protection from sinking

This is a fantastic choice for sleepers who want the strong support of a traditional coil spring mattress alongside the gentle comfort of a memory foam mattress. All Casper mattresses are constructed with Casper 4D Sleep Technology, an innovative formula that brings together a mattress that addresses the four dimensions of sleep.

The mattress targets separate zones for supporting and aligning your body. A softer foam surrounds your shoulders while a firmer foam supports your hips, waist, and lower back.

Casper Wave Hybrid More

Frequently Asked Questions

Can mattresses cause shoulder pain? It's possible, especially if you have a mattress that's old, too firm, and/or sagging. If your mattress doesn't offer sufficient pressure relief, your shoulders may feel unnecessary strain. If you suffer from arthritis, past muscle injuries, or joint inflammation, the wrong mattress may worsen your pain and discomfort. Are memory foam mattresses good for shoulder pain? It depends. Memory foam can definitely help with pressure relief and contouring. However, if it's not firm enough, a too-soft memory foam mattress may sink you in a very unpleasant way. If you prefer memory foam mattresses, make sure you pick one with the right amount of firmness to protect against the amount of sinkage that places you in a bad posture and causes pain. How do I stop my shoulder from hurting in my bed? If you tend to rest on your side or your stomach in bed, try switching to a back-sleeping position to reduce the pressure on your shoulders and help alleviate any pain there. If you're starting with a particularly firm mattress, try adding a mattress topper for a softer feel. You can also try changing your pillow and using one with more loft for better support. What kind of mattress is good for neck and shoulder pain? Again, make sure to choose a mattress that strikes the right balance of firm and soft. Your weight tends to be a very determinative factor here. If you weigh under 200 pounds, you probably need a softer mattress for sufficient comfort. If you weigh over 200 pounds — and especially if you weigh over 230 pounds — you probably need at least a medium (and perhaps, a much firmer) level of firmness to provide more support and prevent sinkage.

We hope this helps you find the ideal mattress to relieve your shoulder pain and help you fall and stay asleep. If you need more help in falling asleep, check out our 11 favorite air mattresses, our expert-backed guide to falling asleep fast, and this pioneering scientist's guide to beating stress and sleeping better. Good night, and good luck in getting a better night's sleep.

