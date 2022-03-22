Best Eco-friendly Mattress for Great Sleep and Peace of Mind

We know we need to replace an old mattress every seven to ten years, but we also know we need to cut down on waste. We want a mattress that feels comfortable, but we hate feeling guilty about what we’re sleeping on. We need a mattress that’s built well, yet we also seek a mattress that’s built with materials we can understand and pronounce.

If you're seeking a new mattress that will help provide better sleep and peace of mind, here are some great environmentally friendly mattresses to place on your shortlist.

Avocado Vegan Latex Mattress

Avocado has multiple eco-friendly mattresses available. But if you want the ultimate in clean and green comfort, you may want to give Avocado’s Vegan Latex mattress a try. It features a patent-pending design that includes nine inches of organic latex, three targeted and contouring zones, bounce-dampening layers, and a needle-tufted organic cotton rosette top.

Avocado sources its GOLS certified organic Dunlop latex from its own rubber tree farm in Kochi, India, which helps in lowering costs while also guaranteeing the highest standards of sustainability and social responsibility. At the top of the mattress and between the latex layers, Avocado uses Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), USDA certified, and Oeko-Tex® Standard 100 certified organic cotton batting for its support layers, and Avocado uses hydrated silica as a non-toxic flame retardant. All in all, this construction makes for a firm, cool, stable, and gentle sleeping experience.

Avocado’s Vegan Latex mattress is Vegan Action certified for its lack of animal products, it is GreenGuard Gold certified for safety, and it is officially Climate Neutral via Avocado’s renewable energy powered factory and its support for the Bonneville Environmental Foundation’s carbon offset projects. It is also fully biodegradable, and it’s even part of Avocado’s 1 Percent for the Planet commitment to donate 1% of all sales revenue to vetted nonprofit organizations dedicated to climate action and environmental justice. Avocado’s mattresses are backed by a 25-year warranty and free shipping, but the Vegan Latex mattress has been marked for final sale, so you may want to hurry if you’re convinced this is the right mattress for you.

Avocado Vegan Latex Mattress

Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress

Awara’s Natural Hybrid mattress is only made with premium natural ingredients: Rainforest Alliance certified latex foam from Dunlop rubber trees, 100% organic cotton, and organic New Zealand wool from humanely raised sheep. Awara’s combination of latex and individually wrapped 8-inch coils improves air circulation, which helps in keeping you cool and dry. The two-inch layer of Dunlop latex foam provides additional comfort and an overall medium-firm feel, and the outer cover of wool and cotton works to wick moisture, reduce bacterial compilation, and promote airflow.

Awara’s mattresses come with a Forever Warranty™ and two- to five-day home delivery at no extra cost. Awara also works with Trees for the Future to plant 10 trees for every mattress sold. In case this still isn’t good enough, Awara also offers two pillows, a mattress protector, and a complete sheet set with every mattress.

Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress

Birch by Helix Natural Mattress

You may already know Helix for their luxury hotel-quality mattresses, but did you know Helix also offers Birch natural mattresses? Like their Helix siblings, the Birch Natural mattress offers superior comfort, and it’s made from the highest-quality materials. In Birch’s case, it’s made with U.S. manufactured steel coils, sustainably sourced New Zealand wool from free range sheep, Rainforest Alliance certified rubber latex, and GOTS certified organic cotton.

Birch mattresses run on the medium-firm side, but they also offer plush organic cotton mattress toppers if you prefer additional softness. Not only has Helix won awards for Birch mattresses, but all its Birch products are GreenGuard Gold certified for sustainability and non-toxic chemical safety. In addition, Helix plants a new tree through the National Forest Foundation for every Birch mattress sold, and Helix provides the same 100-night risk-free sleep trial, free contactless home delivery, and 25-year warranty for Birch as it does for its other products.

Birch by Helix Natural Mattress

EcoTerra Hybrid Latex Mattress

With EcoTerra, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort or sustainability to score a great deal on a great mattress. EcoTerra’s Hybrid Latex mattress is handcrafted with natural Talalay latex, a fabric-encased coil core, GOTS-certified organic wool, and a GOTS-certified organic cotton cover. The pocketed coil core provides ample support, the 3-inch Talalay latex comfort layer provides gentle contouring and a cooler airy feel, and the wool and cotton on top ensure a cooler night’s sleep.

EcoTerra’s mattresses come in medium and medium-firm, and they’re Oeko-Tex® Standard 100 certified for strong product safety. Eco Terra offers three- to seven-day standard delivery, a 90-night sleep trial, and a 15-year warranty at no extra cost, and Eco Terra offers white glove delivery (including in-home assembly) for an additional charge.

EcoTerra Hybrid Latex Mattress More

My Green Mattress Natural Escape

My Green Mattress’ Natural Escape mattress is made with Dunlop latex, wool, and a pocketed coil base that come together for a cool sleeping experience. The pocketed coil innerspring is designed for lumbar and side support to deliver pressure relief. The 3-inch Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) certified Dunlop latex comfort layer provides breathability and conforming comfort, and the GOTS certified organic cotton and wool quilted cover effectively wicks moisture while adding soft comfort.

My Green Mattress handcrafts all mattresses at its family-owned GOLS and GOTS certified American factory, and it only uses organic, sustainable, and naturally processed materials. This company offers free shipping, a 120-day risk-free trial, and a 20-year warranty.

My Green Mattress Natural Escape

Parachute Eco Comfort Mattress

You may already know about Parachute’s cloud-like comfortable mattress, but did you know it’s sustainable too? Parachute’s Eco Comfort mattress is carefully and expertly constructed to be firmer in the middle for ample back support, then softer at the head and feet for pressure point relief and spinal alignment. Even better, this mattress is made from sustainably sourced and recyclable organic cotton, pure New Zealand wool, and pocketed steel coils for eco-friendly comfort. Since Parachute’s mattress is completely foam-free, you don’t have to worry about any harsh chemicals or use of petroleum byproducts.

As part of Parachute’s ongoing commitment to environmental and social responsibility, the company is on track to become carbon neutral this year by investing in renewable energy, offsetting all remaining carbon emissions along its supply chain, and launching circular programs to recycle and reuse products. Parachute is also committed to ethical manufacturing, investing more in fair trade product lines, and racial equity in its workforce.

Parachute Eco Comfort Mattress

PlushBeds Botanical Bliss® Organic Latex Mattress

PlushBeds’ Botanical Bliss® Organic Latex mattress is made with GOTS certified organic cotton and GOTS-certified organic wool that are also both USDA certified, as well as GOLS certified Talalay latex. Orthopedic specialists have endorsed this mattress for its pressure relief and customized comfort, and the all-latex foam support layers provide all the support and responsiveness that sleepers tend to associate with a coil spring mattress while also providing the cloud-like softness that memory foam mattress enthusiasts love.

Not only does PlushBeds utilize all the premium materials that we usually see in higher-priced luxury mattresses, but it also offers customizable 9-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch models. All these mattresses are GreenGuard Gold certified for safety, as well as Control Union certified and Forest Stewardship Council certified for environmental responsibility. PlushBeds offers four- to seven-day standard shipping, a 100-night trial, and a 25-year warranty.

PlushBeds Botanical Bliss® Organic Latex Mattress More

Saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress

The Saatva Zenhaven Latex mattress is composed of natural latex support cores, another layer of five-zone natural latex, an organic New Zealand wool flame retardant and cooling layer, and a botanically antimicrobial treated organic cotton quilted cover. The cotton and wool work to cool your body and wick moisture, while the latex is designed for optimal lumbar support and pressure point relief. Saatva’s natural Talalay latex is free of toxic chemicals, emissions, and pollutants, and the organic cotton comes with Guardin™ non-toxic, botanical antimicrobial treatment rather than any harsh chemicals.

Saatva’s Zenhaven Latex mattress comes in luxury plush (softer) and gentle firm (firmer) firmness, and it’s flippable, so you can try both and feel for yourself which side works better for you! Not only does Saatva offer a 180-night home trial and a 20-year warranty, but Saatva even includes white glove delivery with full setup in your room and optional old mattress removal at no extra cost. With all this quality and all these perks, Saatva provides the ultimate eco-friendly luxury sleeping experience.

Saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress

It’s easy to understand why it can be hard to fall asleep at night. Not only are we worrying over which mattress is the right one to buy, but we’re probably also worrying about climate change, strained ecosystems, and the safety of the products we use.

We can’t and shouldn’t ignore the real environmental problems we face, but there are actions we can take that can help in solving these problems. We hope this guide to eco-friendly mattresses helps, and we hope you can soon find the right mattress that will give you peace of mind and a better night's sleep.

Editors' Recommendations