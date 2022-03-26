6 Best Futon Mattress For Your Futon or Sofa Bed

Limited space can be a challenge, especially as apartments seem to be getting smaller in most cities. If you struggle with space or need a guest bed, a futon or sofa bed could be an excellent solution. Futons offer clever design and space-saving solutions and are just as functional as regular mattresses.

While considerably thinner and smaller than a standard mattress, futons still offer significant back support, keeping the spine in alignment and reducing aches and pain for the majority of people. They are also an excellent option for overnight guests when you want to avoid an air mattress and sleeping on the floor.

A futon, or sofa bed, is an adjustable sleep system initially created in Japan and sold worldwide. Futons come in various styles, sizes, and price points. The Japanese design is a mattress on the floor that you can easily fold and store. The western design consists of an adjustable frame and a thin, padded mattress that can be flat like a bed or folded up into a couch.

Whether you want to replace an old futon mattress or buy a new one, this article should help. We share the best mattresses for futons, including the size you need and general questions about whether a futon or sofa bed is right for you.

DHP 8-Inch Independently Encased Coil Futon Mattress

The DHP futon mattress is an excellent mattress to start with because it will fit any full futon frame. So much so it is the best seller on Amazon for futon mattresses. It's an 8" mattress that is available in six colors. Its durable pocket coils provide equal weight distribution and pressure relief, and the layers of high-density foam create a luxurious, comfortable sleeping surface.

DHP 8-Inch Independently Encased Coil Futon Mattress More

Kodiak Futon Mattress

This futon mattress from Kodiak is a fantastic choice for those on a budget but still wanting comfort and quality. It's an excellent choice for back or side sleepers. The Kodiak futon mattress is 8 inches thick with high-density foam and a hinged innerspring unit with 276 coils. This design makes the mattress super comfortable to sit or sleep on, and it is available in five colors. This bed is also Certipur-US certified. Which means it is free of hazardous materials and built with trusted safety standards.

Kodiak Futon Mattress

Serta by Wolf Liberty 6" Cotton Futon Mattress-Twin Size

Serta is another budget-friendly futon mattress while still delivering all the perks and looks high-end. The Serta mattress has a 6-inch cotton fiber padding for additional support and two layers of convoluted foam for improved airflow. It's an ideal mattress to use for side sleepers with its plush and supportive feel. The sleek white design is also lace-tufted for comfort and ease.

Serta by Wolf Liberty 6" Cotton Futon Mattress-Twin Size

Divisadero 6” Cotton Foam Futon Mattress

The Divisadero futon mattress is super light-weight and weighs only 30 pounds! It's an ideal mattress for children and guests because it's so easy to fold and put together. The six-inch thick futon mattress is filled with cotton and two layers of 1.5-inch thick foam. It's available in 16 colors and covered in soft cotton twill. It's budget-friendly, and you have the option to custom make it to order.

Divisadero 6” Cotton Foam Futon Mattress

MaxYoyo's Floor Mattress

The MaxYoyo's Floor Mattress is our traditional Japanese design futon on this list. Unlike western futons, Japanese futons are quilted, plush sleeping pads that are placed directly on the floor. There is no need for a frame. The MaxYoyo's Floor Mattress is filled with supportive and ultra-plush memory form and feels like a regular mattress! It comes in four sizes and is the perfect option for a bed that can be folded and stored away when not in use.

MaxYoyo's Floor Mattress

Mozaic Full-Size 10-inch Cotton Twill Futon Mattress

The Mozaic futon mattress is an excellent combination of style and functionality. It can be used as a bed or sofa. It's well-made with a cover of tufted cotton twill and has several inside layers of memory foam. It's the thickest mattress on this list, so you are less likely to feel the frame as you sleep. It comes in different colors and while you can't remove the cover, having a sheet or getting a cover is an easy fix. The Mozaic carries a flammability standard 16 CFR 1633 rating if safety is an important consideration.

Mozaic Full-Size 10-inch Cotton Twill Futon Mattress

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Best Thickness for a Futon Mattress? When determining the thickness of a futon mattress, it is best to look at the structure of the frame and the person using the futon mattress. For example, if you have a thicker frame made of wood, you will have to get a thicker futon mattress so you do not feel the frame as you sleep. A thin futon mattress is ideal for children or someone light-weight, so the mattress will not bottom out. In conclusion, the thicker the futon mattress, the more comfortable it generally is but heavier than a lighter one to store. Is It Ok to Sleep on a Futon Every Night? If you consider sleeping on a futon mattress every night, we would consider purchasing a higher-end thicker futon mattress. Cheaper futon mattresses are often just cotton-filled, which doesn't provide the best support at night. Sleeping regularly on a thin mattress is not best for your posture and causes spinal misalignment and neck pain. It's best to purchase a futon mattress filled with memory foam and innerspring coil systems for every night usage. It is also helpful to consider a Japanese-style futon mattress. These are more designed for actual sleeping and come with more padding. What Mattress Size Are Futons? The size of the frame solely determines the size of the futon mattress. A futon mattress will either be a bi-fold or a tri-fold mattress. It will fold just once in two separate pieces if it is bi-fold. It will fold twice into three different parts if it is a tri-fold. We would advise checking with the manufacturer to determine whether you need a tri-fold or a bi-fold unit. If you are replacing an existing futon mattress, check the folds that you have currently and purchase a mattress accordingly.

As you can see, having the best mattress for futons can be an excellent way to add guest sleeping options or even use it as a regular sleeping mattress. We recommend looking at your budget, the space you have available, and the ideal person using the mattress to find the best futon mattress for your needs. With a range of styles, materials, and aesthetics and the above tips in this article, we are sure you will find the best futon mattress for your space.

