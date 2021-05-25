The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We all know sleep is important. In fact, we sleep roughly one-third of our lives away. There are so many things that can make us tired; our job, anxiety, traveling, insomnia, children, pretty much anything. Even the pesky sheets that don’t stay on the bed properly. It’s enough to keep a person up at night.

We wanted to know which mattress helped us get the most restful night’s sleep. That’s why we put together a list of the best mattresses-in-a-box. There is no shortage of mattresses on the market but mattresses-in-a-box deliver extra convenience. We note each mattress-in-a-box brand’s technology, affordability, trial period, warranty, and more. Here are some of best beds on the market today.

Serta

Serta EZ Tote Mattress comes in two options, the 8-inch Sheer Slumber mattress or the 10-inch Sheep Retreat mattress. The Sheep Retreat comes with an added transitional foam layer for extra support. Each mattress comes with a Foam Core and Gel Memory Foam.

Affordability: Serta has 6 styles of mattresses available with prices ranging between $299 to $909.

Casper

Casper’s most popular mattress is the Original and it comes in either an All-Foam Mattress or you can upgrade to the Hybrid version. Two mattresses, the Nova Hybrid, their plushest option, and the Wave Hybrid, their max support mattress, can be upgraded to Snow Technology. Casper Labs has created a new cooling collection and offers a QuickCool Cover, Cooling Gel, and HeatDelete so you have plenty of ways to customize to your sleep needs.

Affordability: Casper has 4 styles of mattresses available and they range between $356 and $2,095. The base model is the Element, which touts comfort for under $400.

Purple

The Purple mattress comes in three options. First, the Purple Mattress supports your back and your budget and has a 2-inch purple grid. The Purple Hybrid offers enhanced adaptive support and airflow and also has a 2-inch purple grid as the top layer. Their best seller is the Purple Hybrid Premier, which comes in either a 3-inch or 4-inch purple grid and has the most pressure reduction for luxury sleep.

Affordability: Purple has 5 styles of mattresses available with prices ranging between $474 to $2,099.

Tuft & Needle

T&N has three types of mattresses available. The T&N Original Mattress is a 10-inch foam and gel mattress with optional antimicrobial protection by HeiQ. The Original Mattress is recommended for everyone of all sleep types.

The Mint Mattress is a 12-inch foam, gel, and an adaptive foam with ceramic cooling get. It also includes antimicrobial protection by HeiQ. This mattress is recommended for side sleepers and couples. T&N also offer a Hybrid Mattress with 12-inch foam, gel, pocket springs, and transition coils. The plush model will be great for side, back, and stomach sleepers.

Affordability: T&N has 3 types of mattresses with prices ranging between $591 to $1,595.

Layla

Layla’s most popular mattress is the 10-inch Memory Foam Mattress. Copper foam and copper gel help carry heat away from the body, offers more support, and stays soft and huggy.

The 13-inch Hybrid Mattress has the most features with a mixture of foam and coil springs. The Hybrid comes with the same copper gel and foam as the Memory Foam Mattress but also includes individually wrapped springs, an infinity-edge for added support, and handles for easy flipping.

Unlike other mattresses, both Layla mattresses are reversible; one side is soft and the other is firm, giving you options on your comfort level.

Affordability: Layla has 2 primary mattresses available with prices ranging between $549 and $1,299.

Nectar

One of the most popular mattresses is the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, their classic mattress coming in at 12 inches thick with a 5-layer construction. The Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress is 13 inches thick and offers premium layers that adjusts to sweat, heat, and cold temperatures. It has more cradling and contouring for the side, back, and stomach sleepers.

The Nectar Premier Copper Memory Foam Mattress is the thickest mattress they offer, coming in at 14 inches and 5 layers of comfort. The heat-conductive copper fibers make for one of the best sleeps you can get.

Affordability: Nectar has 3 primary mattresses with prices ranging from $499 to $1,598.

Leesa

Leesa offers 4 different mattress models. The Leesa Original Mattress offers 3 layers of premium foam and 10-inches thick with breathable fabric and foam. The Leesa Hybrid Mattress is an 11-inch foam and pocket spring mattress with soft quilted fabric and has a performance high-density memory foam.

The Leesa Legend Mattress is a 12-inch foam and dual spring mattress with eco-friendly, organic cotton fabric. The plush mattress is made of comfort foam and has 800 micro coils at the head and foot of the bed for targeted pressure relief.

For the budget conscious, the Studio by Leesa is a top-layered high-quality responsive memory foam and offers pressure relieving qualities at an outstanding price.

Affordability: Leesa has 4 styles of mattresses available with prices ranging between $799 and $1,799.

When Should You Replace Your Mattress?

There are a lot of factors that go into whether or not a mattress needs to be replaced and what will affect the lifespan of your bed. Things to consider when determining if it’s time for a new bed are things like your size, weight, the quality of the mattress material, and like everything else, how well you take care of it.

According to Sleep Foundation, “Under normal conditions, mattresses should be replaced every 6 to 8 years.” This is a broad and general guideline with several factors to consider:

If your mattress is 6 to 8 (or more) years old

It is impacting your quality of sleep

The mattress is sagging or is damaged

If the springs make noise

You sleep better in other beds like at hotels or friend’s house

There is an increase in allergies

You wake up with muscle or joint pain or stiffness

Why Should You Buy a Bed in a Box?

Have you ever tried shopping for a bed? It’s worse than shopping for a car! It’s easy and they deliver right to your door, usually with contactless delivery.

Have we mentioned convenience? It saves on having to go pick it up at the store, although you could if you wanted. I mean, look at Serta’s EZ Tote which is their smallest tote available. If you’re still not convinced, here are some of the top reasons to use mail order:

5 Reasons for Ordering a Mattress in a Box

Convenience: You can order directly from the comfort of your home, arrange neatly in your home, and carry to different areas in your home. Technology: Variety of new cooling technology and hybrid options are available. Antimicrobial: Easy to clean and antimicrobial options available. The Airweave is the only washable mattress available on the market. Affordability: There are options available for any budget. Nectar was voted best value by the Sleep Foundation. Trial Period and Warranty: Mattress brands offer long period trials and warranty. Nectar has a lifetime warranty and the longest trial period.

No matter which route you go, there are plenty of mattress deals out there. Pick the one that best suits your comfort and complements your sleeping position.

