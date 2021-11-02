Comfortable Hotel Mattresses and How To Buy Them

One of the joys of staying at an upscale hotel is the luxurious mattress waiting for you in your room after a long day of business meetings, sightseeing, or whatever has pulled you away from home. Though there’s nothing quite as emotionally comfortable as being in your own bed in your own home, nice hotels sometimes vie for the crown of overall comfort with their top-of-the-line mattresses. After all, their business is built on customer satisfaction, and if you can have a blissful night’s sleep while under their roof, you’re more likely to return time and time again.

But what exactly makes hotel beds so comfortable? What kind of mattresses do hotels use? Is it possible to get the same mattresses hotels use for your own bed at home? Keep reading to find out.

What Mattresses Do Hotels Use?

Five-star hotels will do anything they can to enhance your comfort at night, so they tend to invest in luxury mattresses. The specific brand and model of the mattress depends on the hotel chain, and while you might not be able to find the exact mattresses your favorite hotel uses, most are commercially available, which means you can replicate these premium home-away-from-home beds in your own home. For example, the W and Davenport use the Helix Luxe Dawn mattress.

Some hotels that use proprietary or custom mattresses also sell this bedding directly to consumers. For example, you can buy the Ritz Carlton’s luxury Sealy Posturepedic mattresses, or Four Seasons bedding. You can also buy a Kimpton mattress or any of the bedding used at Marriott hotels. Mattresses from other hotel chains may also be available on Amazon, such as the Sheraton hotel’s mattress.

Finally, most upscale hotels will disclose the specific type of mattress they use, so you can call them up and then get your search underway.

Why Are Hotel Mattresses So Comfortable?

In addition to creating an ambiance of comfort and luxury through white bedding—deemed the “halo effect”—hotels rely on high-quality mattresses to provide the perfect level of comfort, support, and pressure relief to help guests have an excellent sleep. Upscale hotels usually use luxury mattresses that are either hybrid , traditional innerspring , or memory foam mattresses. Hybrid mattresses are becoming particularly commonplace, as they strike the balance between supportive innerspring coals and body-cradling memory foam. These mattresses provide targeted support to the lower back and reduce pressure buildup under the shoulders and hips for side sleepers. They are also designed to minimize motion transfer, which allows guests to sleep peacefully without getting disturbed by a potential bed partner. Using special materials like breathable fibers and copper innerspring, high-quality hotel mattresses also help regulate temperature and promote air circulation to keep your body cool as you sleep.

The majority of luxury hotel beds also have plush mattress toppers on their mattresses. Often made of memory foam or latex, these mattress toppers further cradle the body and conform to your every contour for a delightfully comfortable yet supportive feeling.

Do Hotels Use Soft or Firm Mattresses?

Most hotel beds have medium-firm mattresses, which fall roughly in the 5-8 range on the 1-10 mattress firmness scale. Medium-firm mattresses often strike the optimal balance of support and pressure relief for back sleepers, side sleepers, and stomach sleepers alike, which is why they’re an ideal choice for a hotel with a constantly rotating clientele. Back and stomach sleepers still get the firmness they crave, while side sleepers can get the body contouring and give in the mattress necessary to accommodate bony shoulders and hips digging into the mattress.

How Often Do Hotels Replace Mattresses?

Most hotels replace their mattresses every three to five years, though the specific timetable varies between establishments based on volume, usage, and budget, type of mattress, and mattress brand. Most mattresses are designed to last upwards of 7-10 years or more, but hotel mattresses are typically replaced more frequently because comfort and support of the mattress is paramount to their business and their mattresses often get heavy use.

