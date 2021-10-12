Almost everyone has experienced a restless night of tossing and turning and the subsequent exhaustion and inescapable grogginess that clouds the next day. In order to feel your best and have enough energy to take on the many things you do in a day, it’s imperative that you get enough deep sleep every night. However, many of us don’t sleep as well as we’d like to and although there might not be a quick fix that suddenly erases any stress or anxiety keeping you up, if you’re tossing and turning because you’re simply not comfortable in bed, investing in a high-quality mattress may be the easy first step in solving your sleep problems.

While some sleepers prefer soft mattresses, firm mattresses often provide the support your body needs to maintain proper alignment and minimize aches and pains. A firm mattress is particularly beneficial for back sleepers and stomach sleepers because it maintains spinal alignment and supports the hips and stomach. Heavier individuals are also usually best served by a firm mattress because the density and materials in a firm mattress are less compressible under any load and therefore can contour appropriately and prevent a heavier body from bottoming out.

Whether you prefer a fairly standard firm mattress or want rigidity that rivals the bare floor, there’s a firm mattress that will give you the supportive sleep foundation you’re looking for. Our picks for the best firm mattresses are below.

Best Traditional Firm Mattress: Saatva Classic Mattress

Though the bed-in-a-box trend works for some, those who prefer a more traditional mattress experience and white glove delivery service should consider the Saatva Classic Firm Mattress. This hybrid innerspring mattress comes in either an 11.5- or 14-inch thickness. The “firm” variety has a firmness rating of 8 out of 10 and provides all the support and density you’d expect from a very firm mattress while being surprisingly plush and comfortable on top, a luxury afforded by the 3-inch contouring Euro pillow top. This quilted layer combines plush fibers and foams to adapt to your body. Covered in naturally breathable and hypoallergenic certified organic cotton treated with antimicrobial botanicals, this outer layer of the mattress is designed to promote cooler, healthier sleep.

Under the pillow top, the Saatva Classic Mattress has a layer of high-density memory foam with zone support features to maximize back, neck, and hip support. The innerspring layer disperses 884 individually-pocketed steel coils that support your body while reducing motion transfer.

Unlike bed-in-a-box mattress companies, the Saatva Classic Mattress comes with free white glove delivery and setup. They’ll also remove and dispose of your old mattress for free if you’d like. There is a 180-night trial, but a $99 fee is incurred should you return the mattress.

Best for Back Pain: Casper Wave Hybrid

Designed to optimize spinal alignment and relieve back pain, the Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress is one of the best firm mattresses for back pain. The hybrid mattress is 13 inches thick. The mattress makes use of over 80 gel pods, strategically located in areas like the waist and lower back that require additional support to prevent sinking into the mattress. As such, the Casper Wave mattress supports ideal spinal alignment to minimize back pain. There are also zoned support regions with different densities of foam to best contour and cradle your body to prevent pressure build up, sagging, or muscle tension.

The Casper Wave Hybrid mattress is made from safe and environmentally friendly materials. Shipping is free and Casper backs the mattress with a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty.

Best for Heavier People: WinkBed PLUS

WinkBed is an award-winning mattress made from high-quality materials. While there are several varieties, the WinkBed Plus is their firmest mattress and the first luxury mattress specifically designed for heavier individuals (though you can be of any weight to enjoy the benefits of this firm mattress). The WinkBed Plus is extremely durable and stable, and is said to have a firmness rating of 6.5 for those weighing more than 300 pounds and 8 for those under 200 pounds.

The WinkBed PLUS mattress achieves these impressive firmness ratings from the high-density, “anti-sag” foam cushioning. This foam provides a minimum density of 1.8 pounds per cubic foot—a density nearly twice than of foams in most standard mattresses. The result is a nearly sag-proof foundation.

Under the foam, the WinkBed Plus mattress has a 2.5-inch layer of pure latex. This layer has seven distinct zones of support and promotes airflow to keep your body cool at night. The bonded, reinforced, and individually-wrapped coils below the latex layer are manufactured to support heavier weights and also provide significant edge support. The WinkBed Plus has special lumbar support regions, heat dispersion materials, and motion isolation technology to further improve sleep comfort.

All WinkBed mattresses are backed by a lifetime warranty and are shipped for free in a compact box.

Best Extra Firm Mattress: Plank Mattress by Brooklyn Bedding

For those who want the firmest of the firm, the Plank Mattress by Brooklyn Bedding is the answer to your rock-hard mattress dreams. Not only is the Plank Mattress very affordable, but it’s also an especially good value because its flippable design incorporates two different firmness levels, giving you added flexibility. The firm side of the Plank Mattress has a firmness rating of 7.5-9 (on a scale from 1-10), which is slightly firmer than most firm mattresses. However, if you flip the Plank Mattress over to the ultra-firm side, you now have a firmness level of 9.5-10. Brooklyn Bedding says this is just below the firmness of sleeping directly on the floor where there is zero pressure relief.

The firm side of the Brooklyn Bedding Plank Mattress has a quilted top layer that’s 1.5 inches thick atop a 2-inch TitanFlex comfort layer. This provides some cushioning while still being firm enough to confer significant spinal support. At the time of purchase, you can choose to add an additional special cooling layer to augment the temperature-regulating ability of the mattress. On the ultra-firm side, the Plank Mattress has a 3/4-inch quilted top layer.

The bulk of the mattress consists of a 7-inch, high-density foam layer, which is highly supportive and consistent. On the whole, the Plank Mattress is 11.75 inches thick. The Plank Mattress comes with a 120-night trial and a 10-year warranty.

Best for Side Sleepers: Layla Hybrid

If you are the type of sleeper that likes to have the ability to enjoy the support of a firm mattress some nights and the plush comfort of a soft mattress others, you can now find this flexibility in the Layla Hybrid Mattress. The Layla Hybrid not only combines the memory foam and innerspring system of other hybrid mattresses, but it is also a hybrid of soft mattresses and firm mattresses. In a unique design, the Layla Hybrid Mattress is flippable and allows users to select their desired firmness: one side is soft (4 out of 10), while the other is firm (7 out of 10). The firm side offers all the rigidity you’d expect from a high-quality firm mattress.

The Layla Hybrid Mattress has superior edge support due to the unique coil system, which makes getting out of bed easier. There are a few additional features we particularly like, including the copper-infused memory foam and pocketed coils, which work together to support the body, regulate your temperature to prevent overheating, and limit motion transfer for a more sound sleep. The Layla Hybrid Mattress also has a removable, washable cover, which makes cleaning the mattress so much easier than most standard mattresses. It also comes with two comfortable, memory foam pillows.

The Layla Hybrid Mattress comes with a 120-night trial and a 10-year warranty.

Best Value: Helix Dawn

The Helix Dawn is a 12-inch hybrid mattress with a firmness rating of 8-9. It’s an excellent option for back sleepers and front sleepers because it has targeted support and reduces pressure areas through its body-contouring technology. The mattress feels strong, stable, and consistent.

Underneath the breathable cover layer, the Helix Dawn mattress has a firm, dynamic foam layer, which is designed to react and adapt to your body. Below that, a high-grade polyfoam serves as a transition layer while providing ergonomic support and cushioning. The bulk of the Helix Dawn Hybrid Mattress is composed of hundreds of wrapped coils designed to provide firm support and minimize motion transfer. The coils along the perimeter of the mattress are reinforced, lending great edge support to the mattress.

The Helix Dawn Hybrid Mattress comes with a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty. There is also a Helix Dawn Luxe upgrade with additional targeted support.

