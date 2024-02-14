Eight Sleep deals: Save $50 on the mattress cooling system

A good night’s sleep should always be a priority in your life. But sometimes, we need a little bit of help when it comes to falling asleep, staying asleep and staying comfortable and cozy throughout the night. Right now, you can get $50 off the Pod Cover, a smart mattress cooling system that uses heating and cool technology to help improve your sleep. The best part? It can be used on any mattress. All three models of the Pod Cover are on sale, so we’ve decided to detail each one to see which is the best option for your sleep habits. To get all of the benefits and features of this great sleep device, you will need to pick from Pro and Plus membership plans.

Pod 2 Cover — $1,845, was $1,895

This specific Pod Cover is designed to fit mattresses that are 10 to 11 inches. All of these covers fit on full, king, queen and California king sized mattresses and have all of the same benefits. Once you sign up for an Eight Sleep Membership, you will get a membership for both you and your partner so you can both sleep better each night without disturbing one another. Let’s not forget that by using the Pod, you can save money on your electricity bill. Cooling down with this product is more efficient than using air conditioning and can save you up to $15 a month.

Recommended Videos

Pod 3 Cover — $2,145, was $2,195

By using the app, you can tell the Pod Cover a little bit about your sleep preferences as well as choosing your bedtime or wake up time. You will be provided with a Sleep Fitness Score that will help you learn more about your health and sleep patterns so you can get better sleep each night. It uses sensors to not only track your sleep, but your health and bedroom conditions as well. You can view your time slept, sleep changes, HRV and heart rate and receive personalized recommendations on how to improve your sleep patterns. Basically, it helps add to your sleep hygiene.

Pod 3 Cover w/ Perfect Fit- $2,245, was $2,295

This mattress cover adjusts temperature for you based on sleep stages, local weather and more. Its temperature can range from as cold as 55 degrees Fahrenheit or as hot as 110 degrees Fahrenheit. These adjustments are meant to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer and wake up more energized and refreshed. You can also set your ideal bedtime, deep and REM temperatures and the Pod Cover will automatically be ready to use once you crawl into bed and change once you fall asleep, making it a great nighttime sleep routine. This cover also features a customizable chest-level vibration and a gradual thermal change that will wake you up gently. This specific cover fits all beds and adds increased comfort to your mattress.

If you want better sleep to improve your life, grab one of the Pod Cover models while they are on sale. No matter what model you choose, you will save $50 and be thoroughly impressed with all the features and benefits that come with this smart mattress cooling system.

Editors' Recommendations