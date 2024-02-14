 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Eight Sleep deals: Save $50 on the mattress cooling system

Victoria Garcia
By
Image used with permission by copyright holder

A good night’s sleep should always be a priority in your life. But sometimes, we need a little bit of help when it comes to falling asleep, staying asleep and staying comfortable and cozy throughout the night. Right now, you can get $50 off the Pod Cover, a smart mattress cooling system that uses heating and cool technology to help improve your sleep. The best part? It can be used on any mattress. All three models of the Pod Cover are on sale, so we’ve decided to detail each one to see which is the best option for your sleep habits. To get all of the benefits and features of this great sleep device, you will need to pick from Pro and Plus membership plans.

Pod 2 Cover — $1,845, was $1,895

This specific Pod Cover is designed to fit mattresses that are 10 to 11 inches. All of these covers fit on full, king, queen and California king sized mattresses and have all of the same benefits. Once you sign up for an Eight Sleep Membership, you will get a membership for both you and your partner so you can both sleep better each night without disturbing one another. Let’s not forget that by using the Pod, you can save money on your electricity bill. Cooling down with this product is more efficient than using air conditioning and can save you up to $15 a month.

Recommended Videos

Pod 3 Cover — $2,145, was $2,195

By using the app, you can tell the Pod Cover a little bit about your sleep preferences as well as choosing your bedtime or wake up time. You will be provided with a Sleep Fitness Score that will help you learn more about your health and sleep patterns so you can get better sleep each night. It uses sensors to not only track your sleep, but your health and bedroom conditions as well. You can view your time slept, sleep changes, HRV and heart rate and receive personalized recommendations on how to improve your sleep patterns. Basically, it helps add to your sleep hygiene.

Related

Pod 3 Cover w/ Perfect Fit- $2,245, was $2,295

This mattress cover adjusts temperature for you based on sleep stages, local weather and more. Its temperature can range from as cold as 55 degrees Fahrenheit or as hot as 110 degrees Fahrenheit. These adjustments are meant to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer and wake up more energized and refreshed. You can also set your ideal bedtime, deep and REM temperatures and the Pod Cover will automatically be ready to use once you crawl into bed and change once you fall asleep, making it a great nighttime sleep routine. This cover also features a customizable chest-level vibration and a gradual thermal change that will wake you up gently. This specific cover fits all beds and adds increased comfort to your mattress.

If you want better sleep to improve your life, grab one of the Pod Cover models while they are on sale. No matter what model you choose, you will save $50 and be thoroughly impressed with all the features and benefits that come with this smart mattress cooling system.

Editors' Recommendations

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Best Apple Watch deals: Save on the Series 9 and Ultra 2
Apple Watch Series 9 showing the double tap feature

The Apple Watch is not only stylish, but it's also among the best fitness watches for men, which makes it one of the brand's most popular devices. If you're looking for Apple Watch deals to get one of these wearable devices with a discount, we're here to help you out. Here are the top bargains that we've gathered from various retailers, which includes offers on older versions for cheap prices as well as the latest models -- the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. You're going to have to hurry if you don't want to miss out on the discounts though, because we're not sure how much time is remaining before they disappear.
Best Apple Watch Ultra deals
Between the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Ultra, the advantages of the new model include a more powerful processor, a significant boost in screen brightness, and access to Apple's Siri even when offline, among several others. The Apple Watch Ultra remains a powerful device by today's standards, but it just can't compare to the capabilities of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Check out the offers on both models from the Apple Watch Ultra deals that we've gathered below.

Apple Watch Ultra + Yellow Ocean Band (refurbished) --

Read more
Cyber Monday deal knocks $100 off the Oura smart ring
cyber monday deal knocks 100 off the oura smart ring 3

The Oura Ring is an innovative and stylish wearable device that monitors a comprehensive list of health metrics, which will allow you to stay on top of your fitness. It comes in two styles -- Heritage and Horizon -- and you can get one for as much as $100 off from Oura for Cyber Monday. The cheapest version, the Silver Heritage, is down to $269 from $299, while the most expensive version, the Rose Gold Horizon, is available at $449 instead of $549. If you're interested, you're going to have to hurry with your purchase because we're not sure how long the discounted prices will last.
Oura Ring Heritage -- $269, was $299:

Oura Ring Horizon -- $449, was $549:

Read more
Tempur-Pedic Cyber Monday Sale: Save hundreds on a mattress
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress in a room with blue walls.

Cyber Monday deals have started and that, believe it or not, means that now is a great time to buy a mattress. Specifically, we're talking about Tempur-Pedic mattresses, which we have personally tried, and believe to be some of the best mattresses you'll find. To see what is on offer for Cyber Monday over at the Tempur-Pedic store (it is more than just mattresses) go ahead and tap the button below. For more information, and some background about why we like Tempur-Pedic so much, keep on reading.

Why you should shop Tempur-Pedic deals
Recently, we've taken the opportunity to review Tempur-Pedic products, specifically the ProBreeze mattress with the Ergo Power Base. Our bodies-on review showed first hand that Tempur-Pedic cooling mattresses really work, providing comfort even in warm rooms with warm bed clothes worn. ProBreeze-specific technology, developed by NASA, can keep you up to 5 degrees cooler than you would be while sleeping on an average mattress. The Tempur-Ergo Power Base had interesting features that prove you should look twice at a Tempur-Pedic mattress base before deciding it is just a base.

Read more