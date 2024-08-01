The movie is based on Spears's highly successful memoir.

It’s Britney, and she’s headed to the big screen. Variety is reporting that Universal Pictures has landed the rights to The Woman in Me, Britney Spears’s memoir, with director John Chu and producer Marc Platt attached to develop. Britney Spears shared the news on her social media, writing that Platt has “always made my favorite movies.”

The rights to Britney’s memoir were reportedly part of a very high-profile auction, which makes sense given that it sold more than 2.5 million copies and was hailed at the time for its brutal honesty. The memoir chronicles Britney’s life from her earliest days in the Mickey Mouse Club to her highly public conservatorship case, which launched an actual movement in her defense.

Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥 — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 1, 2024

The book also detailed Britney’s former relationships, including her time dating Justin Timberlake. It placed particular emphasis on the predatory nature of those around Britney, both inside her family and outside of it.

Spears herself has been out of the spotlight in the years since she was released from her conservatorship in 2021. She still posts regular videos on social media but has not released any new music and seems to be focused on her own mental and physical well-being after years of struggle.

Chu and Platt, meanwhile, were announced to be developing this movie just months before the first part of their adaptation of Wicked is set to hit theaters. Wicked is Chu’s follow-up to In the Heights, which was a critical success but failed to make a splash at the box office. If The Woman in Me makes it to theaters, it seems safe to say it will command a large audience.