 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Britney Spears is getting her very own biopic based on her best-seller

The movie is based on Spears's highly successful memoir.

By
Britney Spears at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
Tinseltown / Shutterstock

It’s Britney, and she’s headed to the big screen. Variety is reporting that Universal Pictures has landed the rights to The Woman in Me, Britney Spears’s memoir, with director John Chu and producer Marc Platt attached to develop. Britney Spears shared the news on her social media, writing that Platt has “always made my favorite movies.”

The rights to Britney’s memoir were reportedly part of a very high-profile auction, which makes sense given that it sold more than 2.5 million copies and was hailed at the time for its brutal honesty. The memoir chronicles Britney’s life from her earliest days in the Mickey Mouse Club to her highly public conservatorship case, which launched an actual movement in her defense.

Recommended Videos

Excited to share with my fans that I&#39;ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥

&mdash; Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 1, 2024

The book also detailed Britney’s former relationships, including her time dating Justin Timberlake. It placed particular emphasis on the predatory nature of those around Britney, both inside her family and outside of it.

Spears herself has been out of the spotlight in the years since she was released from her conservatorship in 2021. She still posts regular videos on social media but has not released any new music and seems to be focused on her own mental and physical well-being after years of struggle.

Chu and Platt, meanwhile, were announced to be developing this movie just months before the first part of their adaptation of Wicked is set to hit theaters. Wicked is Chu’s follow-up to In the Heights, which was a critical success but failed to make a splash at the box office. If The Woman in Me makes it to theaters, it seems safe to say it will command a large audience.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The 10 best Woody Allen movies, ranked
These top movies will make you a fan of this legendary filmmaker and actor
Woody Allen posing for the camera

Comedy films often get disrespected when compared to dramas. Because of their lighter tone and less consequential themes, comedies are stereotyped as easier to make and less integral in developing movies as a medium. Woody Allen is one of the pioneers in changing the perception of the comedy genre. Understanding that humor is the backbone of being human, Allen has made an entire filmmaking career out of laughs.

Woody Allen started his career as a standup comedian before transitioning to movie-making in the 1960s and 1970s. His movies dissect the differences between men and women, what motivates people in relationships, and the messiness of intersecting occupational and personal dramas. Much like Clint Eastwood, Allen starred in and directed most of his best films simultaneously. These are the best Woody Allen movies ranked for your viewing pleasure!

Read more
The 13 best Denzel Washington movies, ranked
Denzel has starred in over 40 films, but here the best, and the ones you need to stream or rewatch
Denzel Washington in Malcolm X

 

While Denzel Washington made his first big screen appearance in 1981 (Carbon Copy) as the long-lost young Black son of a successful white businessman (George Segal), he is more likely remembered early in his career for portraying Dr. Philip Chandler in the television series St. Elsewhere. Over the course of his big screen career, Washington has played some extremely memorable roles and has been nominated for nine acting Oscars, though he has only walked away with two. Arguably, he deserved at least a few more.

Read more
The best murder mystery movies of all time
These murder mysteries prove that murder mystery movies aren't just one thing.
Chris Evans sitting at a table in a chunky knit sweater

The murder mystery, as a genre, is centuries old, and there have been movies made with this general plot for over a century. Murder mysteries aren't any one thing, but typically, they involve someone trying to get to the bottom of some sort of mysterious death. They can be cozy and sort of fun or much darker and more ruminative. They can be thrillers, or they can be borderline comedies.

Whichever kind you prefer, you should find at least one that suits your fancy on this list. We've put together the ten best murder mysteries of all time.

Read more