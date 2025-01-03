 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Zendaya was so afraid of peeing in her ‘Dune’ suit that she got heatstroke

The actress explained that she could handle the suit's weight because she was in great shape.

By
Zendaya in a stillsuit in Dune.
Warner Bros.

2024 was quite a year for Zendaya. Between Dune: Part 2  and Challengers, she cemented her status as one of the biggest young stars in Hollywood. While it’s easy to imagine that making Dune was a challenge (the movie was shot in the desert, after all), Zendaya said that one of the biggest challenges came from her costume.

During a recent interview with W Magazine, the actress admitted that she suffered a heat stroke while on set in Jordan. “I had such a fear of peeing myself or shitting myself, honestly, in the suit on set,” she explained.

Recommended Videos

“We were in Jordan. It was very hot, and I remember thinking, ‘Oh, man, the bathrooms are so far away,’ because we had to hike to the locations,” Zendaya said. “If you have to pee, you need at least 10 minutes to get out of the costumes. I was like, ‘D–n, I don’t want to drink too much water.’ I had such a fear of peeing myself or shitting myself, honestly, in the suit on set. One day, I didn’t drink enough and I had a heatstroke. I felt so barfy. I remember calling my mom on the bathroom floor, saying, ‘I feel terrible.’ She was like, ‘Did you drink water today?’ I said no. I thought I was being smart, but you can’t do that. So, lesson learned.”

Related

Zendaya wears a Fremen stillsuit for much of the film, a full-body garment that, in the universe of Dune, recycles your waste so that you can stay hydrated in the desert. As it turns out, though, the costume she was wearing couldn’t do the same thing.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Britney Spears is getting her very own biopic based on her best-seller
The movie is based on Spears's highly successful memoir.
Britney Spears at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

It's Britney, and she's headed to the big screen. Variety is reporting that Universal Pictures has landed the rights to The Woman in Me, Britney Spears's memoir, with director John Chu and producer Marc Platt attached to develop. Britney Spears shared the news on her social media, writing that Platt has “always made my favorite movies."

The rights to Britney's memoir were reportedly part of a very high-profile auction, which makes sense given that it sold more than 2.5 million copies and was hailed at the time for its brutal honesty. The memoir chronicles Britney's life from her earliest days in the Mickey Mouse Club to her highly public conservatorship case, which launched an actual movement in her defense.

Read more
Apple TV+ shows and movies will be free to stream for three days
The streamer has a limited library, but has managed to produce a consistently high quality of programming.
The cast of Ted Lasso

As anyone with an Apple TV+ subscription will tell you, there are plenty of great movies and TV shows available on the streamer. Unfortunately, at $9.99/mo., the cost of a subscription is just too rich for some people's blood.

Apple is apparently hoping to bag an entirely new group of subscribers by making all of its shows and movies free for the first weekend of 2025. From Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, everything on Apple TV+ will be streamable for free with an Apple ID and password. That means that users can watch everything from Severance to Ted Lasso for free for a limited time, with the rather obvious goal of enticing users to sign up for a paid membership to the streamer.

Read more
The 11 best Morgan Freeman movies, ranked
Freeman has made his career in a variety of starring and supporting roles
Morgan Freeman posing for the camera

Who doesn't love Morgan Freeman? Even casual movie fans will instantly recognize the legendary actor's low voice and calm demeanor from a crowd of peers. Freeman has made his career in a variety of supporting roles that make him one of the premier second bananas in Hollywood history.

My first introduction to Freeman was likely his performance as God himself in Bruce Almighty. Needless to say, playing God can be a lot to live up to, but Freeman was perfectly cast in the role. That movie might not be my fondest recollection, but I soon discovered that Freeman had starred in plenty of great movies over the course of his career, including a number that received Oscar love. Freeman is always and incontrovertibly himself, and recognizing him is, at least for me, part of the joy of watching him.

Read more