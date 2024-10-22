 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Hans Zimmer’s score for ‘Dune 2’ will not be eligible for this year’s Oscars

Zimmer won an Oscar for the score for the first part of the film.

By
Rebecca Ferguson in Dune Part 2.
Warner Bros.

Many elements in the craft of Dune: Part 2 were celebrated upon the movie’s release, but one of the most celebrated pieces of the movie was Hans Zimmer’s electrifying score. Many expected that the score would propel Zimmer, who has a long history of success at the Oscars, to frontrunner status in the race.

Now, Variety is reporting that the movie’s score has been ruled ineligible by the Academy, meaning that it can’t even be nominated for the award. The reason? It surpasses the Academy’s limit for what percentage of the score can be pre-existing music.

Recommended Videos

According to the Academy’s official rules: “In cases such as sequels and franchises from any media, the score must not use more than 20% of pre-existing themes and music borrowed from previous scores in the franchise.”

Related

Because Dune: Part 2 borrows substantial amounts of music from the score for the first movie, it has been ruled ineligible. The score will still be eligible for a variety of other pre-cursor awards, though, including the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes. Zimmer’s work for Steve McQueen’s upcoming movie Blitz will also be eligible. Zimmer won the oscar for Best Original Score for the first half of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation.

In speaking with Variety, Zimmer said that he doesn’t make music for awards: “In the world of storytelling, our purpose is to serve the narrative and connect with the audience,” he said. “With Dune: Part Two, we continue the journey we began in the first half of the book at the exact moment we left off. The score was always written to expand and evolve its themes and take them, like the book, to a natural ending, planned from the first word to the last note.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Simu Liu promises that ‘Shang-Chi 2’ is ‘definitely happening’
The Marvel sequel is not currently on the release schedule.
Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The upheaval in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of late has made it almost impossible to know exactly what movies are still happening and which ones may now be dead. Are we still getting a new Blade? Depends on who you ask.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a major bright spot for Marvel when it was first released in 2021 in part because of its fight choreography, and in part thanks to a memorable performance from Tony Leung as the film's tragic villain. Simu Liu, the film's star, recently sat down with The Press Trust of India and confirmed that the movie is very much still happening.

Read more
Jimmy Kimmel reportedly turned down hosting duties for the 2025 Oscars
The Academy also asked John Mulaney if he would host.
Jimmy Kimmel hosting the 2024 Oscars.

Jimmy Kimmel will not be back at the Oscars in 2025. According to reporting from Puck, Kimmel declined to return for his fifth time hosting the show in 2025, and the Academy also offered the job to John Mulaney. At the moment, the Oscars are still searching for next year's host.

Kimmel was reportedly the first choice for the job, and it's unclear why he turned it down. Mulaney, meanwhile, had to turn down hosting duties because of various scheduling conflicts that will keep him busy through the winter and spring.

Read more
Will there be a Twisters 2? What the cast has said
The cast have weighed in on whether they would return for a sequel.
Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate, in Twisters directed by Lee Isaac Chung.

Following a remarkably impressive opening weekend and strong word of mouth, people around America clearly endorsed the idea of Twisters — even if there was no kiss. The movie, which is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister and follows a group of storm-chasers braving the tornadoes of Oklahoma, earned more than $80 million during its opening weekend and proved to be a remarkably good idea for a legacy sequel.

Now, following the success of this sequel, some are wondering whether we might be in for more Twisters sometime soon. Just because it took more than two decades to get one sequel to Twister doesn't necessarily mean we have to wait that long for the next installment. Here's what we know about whether we'll be getting a Twisters 2.
Will there be a Twisters 2?
Daisy Edgar-Jones, who stars as Kate in the sequel, said that she was "not sure" about doing a sequel. "They'd have to keep adding s's to the end of the word Twister," she joked to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Read more