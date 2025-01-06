 Skip to main content
What do the 2025 Golden Globe results mean for the Oscars?

The Golden Globes have chosen their winners, and picked a pretty surprising slate

Selena Gomez in Emilia Perez
Netflix

The Golden Globes have traditionally been the kick-off for each year’s Oscar season, and 2025 is looking to be no different. The awards ceremony awarded its top honors to Emilia Perez and The Brutalist, but also spread some love around to A Real Pain and Conclave, leaving many wondering what these results might portend for the Oscars themselves.

While the Globes traditionally serve as a launch point for awards season, they have not always been predictive of who would get nominated or win at the Oscars. The membership of the Golden Globes is composed of several hundred foreign journalists and has no overlap with Academy membership, which is thousands of people who work in the industry.

Even so, there are some tea leaves we can read:

Demi Moore did herself a lot of good with her acceptance speech for The Substance, and may have guaranteed herself a Best Actress nomination in what is proving to be a crowded field.

In spite of the hate it gets online, Emilia Perez is a strong contender across the board, although it might be too controversial to ultimately take home Best Picture.

The Brutalist is similarly strong, as is Adrien Brody‘s campaign to take home his second Oscar for Best Actor. That Best Actor competition could come down to Brody versus Timothee Chalamet, and if that’s the case, then the first round goes to Brody. Keep an eye out on Sebastian Stan as well, who gave a good speech for his A Different Man win.

Voting for the Oscar nominations is about to begin, and while there’s still a lot we don’t know, including who will be nominated, the awards season is starting to take shape, and all the Wicked fans out there seem primed for some disappointment.

Read the full list of winners here.

