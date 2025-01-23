 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

What do the Oscar nominations mean for the state of the best picture race?

The nominations suggest that there are a few movies that could become the frontrunner.

By
Adrien Brody in The Brutalist
A24

The 2025 Oscar nominations are here, and they offer our first glimpse at which movies are most likely to win best picture. Emilia Perez led all movies with 13 nominations, followed by Wicked and The Brutalist which both picked up 10.

That nominations total suggests that support for Emilia Perez is strong among members of the Academy, a good sign given that the movie has been divisive amongst critics. That slew of nominations makes the movie one of the most nominated films of all time, but it’s unclear whether it will be enough of a consensus choice to ultimately take home Best Picture.

Recommended Videos

If Emilia Perez is too divisive, The Brutalist might be the film leaving nomination day looking the best. Its 10 nominations wwere not the day’s high watermark, but the film with the most nominations is not always guaranteed to take home the trophy. Instead, this epic, which tells the story of a tortured immigrant architect living in America after World War II, might be the movie best positioned to win it all.

Related

Brady Corbet, the movie’s director, seems extremely likely to take home best director, and the movie could also win a major prize for Adrien Brody’s stunning central performance. Emilia Perez, meanwhile, was nominated in many of the most important categories but did not win in any of them.

The Oscars preferential balloting system will come into play here. That system, which is essentially ranked-choice voting, means that movies that are consensus choices are favored over those that some members hate. Emilia Perez might get a lot of first-place votes as well as some last-place votes, whereas The Brutalist is likely to hang out in the middle of more ballots.

We can’t say for sure which movie will emerge victorious, but these nominations give us a sense of which movies are most likely to be competing down the stretch.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The 10 best racing movies, ranked
Have a need for speed? Try these racing movies

Auto racing has always fanned the human desire for adrenaline and competitive fire. Watching people enter a car and go as fast as possible feels like a metaphor for accomplishment and talent. These qualities make auto-racing an exquisite vehicle for an exciting movie genre! They could be considered a sub-category of the sports movie genre, but auto racing has carved out its own niche within that framework.

Racing movies have found success as documentary films, comedies, and historical fiction films with big-name actors. There are plenty of different types of racing movies to fit every taste. Let's look at the ten best ones for you to stream immediately!

Read more
The best Chris Evans movies (that have nothing to do with Marvel)
Chris Evans in Knives Out, sitting at a table in a chunky knit sweater

If Robert Downey Jr. kickstarted the MCU with his captivating performance as Iron Man, Chris Evans cemented the Marvel movies as the main money-maker in Hollywood with Captain America. Evans possesses a slightly milquetoast charm that is both malleable and memorable, a true everyman with plenty of muscle and sex appeal to boot. He may lean on his good looks and exterior to catch eyes, but he also leans into a rare authenticity that makes his patriotic superhero a different breed of enticement.

Evans has been in plenty of non-Marvel movies before and after his time in the massive Disney-owned franchise. He slots in well as a star in action movies or as a supporting player in more comedic films. These are the best Chris Evans movies to show the MCU nerd in your life who can't get enough of the American icon's other work!

Read more
What do cigars taste like? Dissecting a flavorful experience
Man in pink suit smoking and enjoying what a cigar tastes like.

From the moment you clip the head of a cigar and place it on your lips, you'll dive into a wonderful, palatable experience awash with ambrosial flavor. I enjoy cigars, I adore the experience, and I find pleasure in picking out the various notes and flavors that cross my tastebuds. But for someone who has never smoked before or doesn't smoke often, it brings up the question, what do cigars taste like?

The aroma of a lit cigar might give a slight hint of the flavors it can produce, but the two senses are hardly equal. Depending on how you do it, you can pick up many more undertones as the smoke rolls across your tongue and — as is highly recommended — when you retrohale.

Read more