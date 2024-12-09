‘Emilia Perez’ leads all 2025 Golden Globe nominees with 10 nominations

The 2025 Golden Globe nominations have been unveiled, and they were very good for Netflix. The streamer’s main awards contender Emilia Perez led all films with a total of 10 nominations. including nominations for best motion picture – musical or comedy, director for Jacques Audiard, supporting actress for Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, actress for Karla Sofia Gascón, screenplay, original score and several more.

The Brutalist, A24’s drama about, was just behind it with seven nominations, including for best motion picture – drama, and for the film’s two stars, Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones. Conclave followed with six nominations, and Anora, A Real Pain, Challengers, and Wicked all notched four or more nominations.

On the TV side The Bear was the big winner with five nominations, and Only Murders in the Building and Shogun both earned four nominations.

It makes sense that Emilia Perez was a huge favorite with the international voters inside the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. There were also some notable snubs, including Marianne Jean-Batiste for Hard Truths and Danielle Deadwyler for The Piano Lesson, both women of color. It’s safe to say that the HFPA still has some blind spots.

While we won’t know how much of a precursor the Globes are for the Oscars for some time (the two bodies don’t share any voters), it’s worth remembering that the Golden Globes have undergone a number of scandals in recent years. While they have managed to hang on to some of their previous relevance, they are no longer the kind of sure-fire Oscar precursor that they once were. The Oscar race is still wide open. You can see the full list of nominees here.