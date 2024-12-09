 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

‘Emilia Perez’ leads all 2025 Golden Globe nominees with 10 nominations

The Golden Globes have been through a number of significant scandals in recent years.

By
Selena Gomez in Emilia Perez
Netflix

The 2025 Golden Globe nominations have been unveiled, and they were very good for Netflix. The streamer’s main awards contender Emilia Perez led all films with a total of 10 nominations. including nominations for best motion picture – musical or comedy, director for Jacques Audiard, supporting actress for Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, actress for Karla Sofia Gascón, screenplay, original score and several more.

The Brutalist, A24’s drama about, was just behind it with seven nominations, including for best motion picture – drama, and for the film’s two stars, Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones. Conclave followed with six nominations, and AnoraA Real PainChallengers, and Wicked all notched four or more nominations.

Recommended Videos

On the TV side The Bear was the big winner with five nominations, and Only Murders in the Building and Shogun both earned four nominations.

Related

It makes sense that Emilia Perez was a huge favorite with the international voters inside the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. There were also some notable snubs, including Marianne Jean-Batiste for Hard Truths and Danielle Deadwyler for The Piano Lesson, both women of color. It’s safe to say that the HFPA still has some blind spots.

While we won’t know how much of a precursor the Globes are for the Oscars for some time (the two bodies don’t share any voters), it’s worth remembering that the Golden Globes have undergone a number of scandals in recent years. While they have managed to hang on to some of their previous relevance, they are no longer the kind of sure-fire Oscar precursor that they once were. The Oscar race is still wide open. You can see the full list of nominees here.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Jon Stewart and ‘The Daily Show’ will both be back in 2025
His role on the show will continue past the end of the 2024 election.
Jon Stewart on The Daily Show.

When it was first announced that Jon Stewart would be returning to The Daily Show, the timing seemed to make sense. 2024 would see a consequential election, and Stewart's other ventures hd not been as successful as he might have wanted. Now, though, Stewart appears to be making his return to The Daily Show at least a little bit more permanent.

Variety is reporting that Stewart is set to return to the show as a part-time host in 2025, and will also continue to serve as an executive producer on the series. Stewart has been hosting the Monday night episodes of the series, with a variety of news correspondents for the show filling in on other nights of the week.

Read more
From the ring to the screen: The 18 best fighting movies of all time
These fighting films cover martial arts to street fighting and everything in between
Fight Club press image

It may sound a bit barbaric, but it's undeniable that human beings love to watch one another fight. The magic of the movies allows us to enjoy that pleasure safely in the knowledge that, at least most of the time, no one actually got hurt. On the big screen, fighting takes a wide variety of different forms. Sometimes it's boxing, sometimes it's kung fu, and sometimes it's much more street-level, down-and-dirty battling. All of these styles of fighting can be done well, and many of them have made it into some great action movies over the years.
For this list, though, we've narrowed down the focus specifically so that the films involve some form of combat sport. We've also gathered some of the best sports movies of all time that you should check out if you're looking for something a little broader. For now, though, check out this list of the best fighting movies ever made.

Never Back Down (2008)

Read more
The best murder mystery movies of all time
These films prove that murder mystery movies aren't just one thing
Chris Evans in Knives Out, sitting at a table in a chunky knit sweater

The murder mystery, as a genre, is centuries old, and there have been movies made with this general plot for over a century. Murder mysteries aren't any one thing, but typically, they involve someone trying to get to the bottom of some sort of mysterious death. They can be cozy and sort of fun or much darker and more ruminative. They can be thrillers, or they can be borderline comedies.

Whichever kind you prefer, you should find at least one that suits your fancy on this list. We've put together a list of the best murder mystery movies of all time.

Read more