Netflix reveals its first look at ‘Emilia Perez,’ the streamer’s biggest Oscar contender

'Emilia Perez' stars Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez in critically acclaimed peformances

By
Selena Gomez in Emilia Perez
Netflix

Few movies this fall are more eagerly anticipated than Netflix’s Emilia Perez, and now, the streamer is giving us our first peak at footage from the film. Starring Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, the movie was one of the biggest hits of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Jury Prize as well as an acting award for Saldaña and co-stars Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz.

Emilia Perez is also a musical, and according to the movie’s official synopsis, it “follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Gascón) enlists Rita (Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her ‘true self’ and undergo gender reassignment surgery.”

Netflix picked the movie up following its Cannes premiere, and the first trailer gives us a sense of just how wild the film is. Directed by Jacques Audiard, who is described as a “renegade auteur” in the trailer, it’s clear that this movie is ambitious and doesn’t pull any punches.

The movie was well-reviewed out of Cannesnd is now making the rounds at other fall festivals before it debuts in theaters and then eventually on Netflix. The streamer is clearly hoping that this will be one of their biggest awards contenders of the year. Whether the movie can live up to that will take months to figure out.

Emilia Perez is set to hit theaters on Nov. 1 ahead of its Netflix debut on Nov. 13.

