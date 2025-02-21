Will there be a second season of ‘Agatha All Along?’

Although the series was centered on a supporting character from WandaVision, Agatha All Along quickly became one of the more successful Marvel shows following its premiere in 2024. The show was so successful, in fact, that according to reporting in Entertainment Weekly, the studio is eager to make another season, but doesn’t want to rush into production.

Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation for Marvel told the magazine that he was intrigued by the possibility of bringing the show back. “A show like Agatha, to me, is concept based. Yes, a second season for sure is something that we would want to do, but let’s not rush it. Let’s get the right idea and then make it,” he said.

Recommended Videos

This is somewhat in line with Patti Lupone’s suggestion that the show wouldn’t be returning for a second season. For now, anyway, it seems like Marvel is waiting for the right idea.

Winderbaum also highlighted another Marvel one-off that could eventually become an ongoing endeavor. “Hawkeye is another one that feels like you can make a second season of that show because it’s Christmas, because it’s Clint and Kate,” he said. “You can kind of revisit it whenever, and we’re looking for opportunities to do that. But as we develop things for the future, I think they’re going to be designed to be multiple seasons, have more of a pattern, and be able to be released annually.”

While second seasons for both of those projects are still up in the air, Daredevil: Born Again is coming on March 2, and may signal the beginning of a new era for Marvel TV.