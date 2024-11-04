The series has not been officially renewed for a second season.

One of the big surprises of 2024 was the success of Agatha All Along, both critically and commercially. The series, which is a spin-off of Marvel’s very first series, WandaVision, was initially envisioned as a miniseries, but it seems like Disney could be reevaluating that plan.

According to Variety, Agatha All Along will be submitting itself for awards consideration at the Golden Globes and Emmys as a comedy series, which means that it will compete against shows like Abbott Elementary and The Bear. The news that Disney was submitting the series as a comedy and not a limited series strongly suggests that they are considering making more seasons of the show.

This isn’t all that surprising, given the show’s success, but it’s a move that other limited series have not made, even when they did get renewed for a second season.

The Television Academy’s rules state that for a series to qualify as a limited series: “The program must tell a complete, non-recurring story and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

While no official renewal announcement has been made for Agatha All Along, Variety has reported that Disney must have submitted evidence that it is seriously considering bringing the series back for a second season. While that’s far from an official renewal, it seems clear that the show might not be the limited series it was originally intended to be.

As for the show’s actual awards prospects, those remain to be seen. Given its popularity and the critical acclaim the series received, though, it seems like we could be seeing Agatha All Along