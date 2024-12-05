 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Did the AFI just reveal the films that will be nominated for Best Picture?

The AFI is often one of the best bellwethers for which titles will eventually go on to compete at the Oscars.

By
Rebecca Ferguson in Dune Part 2.
Warner Bros.

The American Film Institute has named its best movies and TV shows for the year, and the movie lineup could be a preview of what movies are heavy favorites to pick up a Best Picture nomination.

The AFI Motion Pictures of the Year were: Anora (Neon), The Brutalist (A24), A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures), Conclave (Focus Features), Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros.), Emilia Pérez (Netflix), Nickel Boys (Amazon MGM Studios), A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures), Sing Sing (A24), Wicked (Universal Pictures).

Recommended Videos

Those 10 titles are all possible Best Picture nominees, and include a mix of blockbusters are independent titles. Typically, the AFI list matches seven or eight of the eventual Best Picture nominees, and that’s usually in large part because it only includes American titles. This year, though, an exception was made for Emilia Pérez, a movie that is primarily in Spanish and is not set in the United States. The most notable titles absent from this list were Steve McQueen’s Blitz, Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, Pedro Almadovar’s The Room Next Door, raising concern about their futures in the Oscar race.

Related

On the TV side, the AFI named Abbott Elementary (ABC), The Bear (FX), Hacks (HBO/Max), A Man on the Inside (Netflix), Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video), Nobody Wants This (Netflix), The Penguin (HBO/Max), Shōgun (FX), Shrinking (Apple TV+), and True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max) the 10 best shows of the year. The TV list typically has less predictive power than the Oscars, but reflects the year in American television.

While the AFI are just one bellwether for the Oscars, they are often among the most reliable. There’s still plenty of time left in the season, but those 10 movies are looking like consensus choices.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The best Keanu Reeves movies: A ranking of 16 classics
Keanu Reeves has had a wild journey through Hollywood, but these are the films that define his career
A still of Keanu Reeves in "John Wick"

Few actors have had the staying power of Keanu Reeves. After emerging as a fledgling star in the late 1980s, Reeves had a run of almost unparalleled success throughout the '90s and into the 2000s, starring in everything from dramas to action movies. Although it seemed for a time like his career was petering out, he's since proven that he is one of our most enduring leading men, in part because of his even-keeled, zen approach to both his work and his life.

As a famous meme often reminds us, Reeves loves movies, and we love him. Below, we've ranked the 16 best Keanu Reeves movies over the course of his career.

Read more
The ultimate Jake Gyllenhaal movie ranking: 13 films you can’t miss
Gyllenhaal is a Hollywood staple with a storied career
Jake Gyllenhaal and Robert Downey Jr. in Zodiac.

He may still be hunting for his first Oscar, but Jake Gyllenhaal has already more than proven that he's one of modern Hollywood's greatest leading men. What's made his career so fascinating is that he's mostly shied away from the biggest projects that were offered to him, barring the occasional video game adaptation.

Movies with Jake Gyllenhaal show his best performances, which speak to the wide array of roles he's willing to take on and how different his approach seems to be from project to project. He's not the kind of actor who repeats himself, and that makes every one of his performances a revelation. These are the best Jake Gyllenhaal movies over the span of his long and winding career.

Read more
The 8 best hockey movies to stream

Hockey isn't like basketball, baseball, and football in that it attracts millions of athletes in all parts of the world. Due to the need for cold weather to play outside on the ice and the need for lots of equipment, ice hockey is usually most popular in regions where these stars align, such as in the American Northwest and throughout Canada and Russia.

You don't need to like playing the sport yourself though to pop in a hockey flick and enjoy the spiritual and emotional triumphs that accompany hockey's culture. The best hockey movies bring up questions of patriotism, family, racism, political allegiances, and so much more. Hockey's history is filled with anger, fighting, and even tears of joy. These films will make you think about teamwork and camaraderie in a new light, whether you stream them on Netflix or buy a DVD on Amazon.

Read more