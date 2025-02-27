We might not be done with the ‘Mad Max’ universe just yet

Director George Miller’s decision to return to the universe of Mad Max near the end of his career allowed him to make two genuine masterpieces in Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Furiosa was beloved by critics but failed to perform at the box office the same way its predecessor had. Given that Miller is now in his late 70s, most people expected that Furiosa would be the end of Miller’s version of Mad Max.

In a recent interview with Vulture, though, Miller suggested that that might not be the case.

“We’ve got another script,” he explained when asked if he was planning any more Mad Max movies. “But having been doing this long enough where I’m habituated to storytelling, I find myself with way too many stories — not only in my head, but in the form of screenplays or at least very detailed notes that are within reach of screenplays.”

Miller qualified his answer by explaining that he wants to make many more movies.

“So, there’s lots of stories,” he continued. “Indeed, one of them is a Mad Max. It is not something I would do next, because there’s two things I’m keen to do next. But if for whatever reason the planets align, you can never tell. Too often, you’re lining up to do a movie and then something happens. Some things fall into place and some don’t, so all I can say is we’ll see.”

Given the fact that Fury Road and Furiosa both feel like miracles, it doesn’t seem impossible that Miller could pull off one more. Having said that, though, it’s clearly not his priority right now, so only time will tell whether we dip back into that world.