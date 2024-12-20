The best returning TV shows of 2025: What to watch in the new year

Remember when you were growing up and could expect your favorite TV series to start a new season every September? Yeah, that’s not happening often anymore. The schedule release is erratic and many shows take at least two years to come out with new episodes. With a new year comes the opportunity to run through the calendar and see which personal favorite is finally returning from hiatus.
The returning TV shows of 2025 include the second season of genre-specific series such as The Last of Us and Andor. Other popular shows that came out in 2024 and will return in 2025 are Hacks and The Bear. Perhaps the biggest returning program, though, is Netflix’s Stranger Things, which hasn’t seen new episodes since the summer of 2022. These are the best returning TV shows of 2025.
Severance (2022)
Hacks (2021)
The White Lotus (2021)
Star Wars: Andor (2022)
Slow Horses (2022)
The Last of Us (2023)
The Bear (2022)
Stranger Things (2016)
Yellowjackets (2021)
