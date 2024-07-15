 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Stranger Things is bringing on some new cast members for its final season

The details on new additions to the Stranger Things cast

By
The cast of Stranger Things.
Netflix
The cast of Stranger Things.
Netflix

The final season of Stranger Things will be upon us before we know it. The cast and crew just offered fans a major update to celebrate the news that they are halfway through principal photography on the season. While the featurette included plenty of behind the scenes tidbits about one of the best shows on Netflix, as well as moments with the cast members we know and love, the studio also announced who would be joining the cast for this upcoming season.

Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux are all set to join the cast. Their precise roles have yet to be revealed, but Nell and Jake are both younger actors, whereas Alex is an adult actor. The show has steadily added new characters to its ensemble throughout its run, including Sadie Sink, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Maya Hawke.

Recommended Videos

Take it all in, nerds…we’ve hit the halfway mark of filming the final season and wanted to give you all a look at what we’ve been up to pic.twitter.com/RdQsZvoPYw

&mdash; Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 15, 2024

No official release date has been announced for the final season. The fourth season premiered all the way back in 2022, and this final season has been delayed in part by overlapping writers and actors strikes. Now, though, the cast is on set and working their way through every episode.

The final season is expected to follow Eleven and her friends as they deal with the aftermath of their fight against Vecna. Eleven managed to overpower him at the end of the last season, but only temporarily, and the final moments of season 4 indicated that their battle was far from over. Max, meanwhile, has to recover from her role in the fight, and the rest of the gang will be eager to help Eleven in any way they can. The stage is set for this final confrontation almost a decade after the show first debuted on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Will there be an Outer Range season 3?
Will this Amazon Prime Video show be back?
The cast of Outer Range.

What's the only show that mixes Yellowstone with a side of science fiction? It's Outer Range, one of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video. Much like Yellowstone did with Kevin Costner, Outer Range cast a movie star, Josh Brolin, to headline the series as a rancher. The parallels between the two shows are also apparent when Royal Abbott (Brolin) and his family try to keep their rivals, the Tillersons, from stealing their land out from under them. That's a common theme on Yellowstone as well.

Outer Range starts heading off into its own territory when Royal discovers a black void on his property that can bend time and space. If anyone goes through the hole, they could wind up in the past or the future. And as we've started to definitively learn in season 2, it's possible for someone to change the past after they've traveled through the void. The big question now is whether Amazon Prime Video is going to bring viewers back for Outer Range season 3.
Has Prime Video ordered Outer Range season 3?

Read more
Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2: Everything we know so far
Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in Mr. and Mrs. Smith

The future of Amazon Prime Video's Mr. and Mrs. Smith adaptation is very much up in the air. The series, which debuted in 2024 and stars Maya Erskine and Donald Glover, follows their characters as they assume the identity of a married couple but are actually contracted spies who go on missions together.

The end of season 1 left the show's future very much up in the air, but reporting suggests that a second season is coming. Here's what we know about what that second season might include:
Who is in the cast of season 2 of Mr. and Mrs. Smith?
Donald Glover & Maya Erskine on Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Season 1 Cliffhanger & Casting Their Moms

Read more
The White Lotus season 3: Everything we know
Get up to date on everything we know about The White Lotus season 3.
The cast of The White Lotus season 1.

When the first season of The White Lotus premiered in 2021, few could have suspected that it would become one of the best shows on HBO and Max. Even series creator Mike White considered The White Lotus to be a six-episode one-off story. But viewer response to this black comedy miniseries was so strong that White and HBO realized that they had a hit on their hands. That's why the series was quickly renewed, and it premiered on HBO and Max in 2022 just a little over a year after the first season.

The White Lotus season 3 was confirmed in November 2022, but unfortunately, the hiatus between seasons is going to be over two years. Each of the first two seasons featured an almost completely different cast of characters, although Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries reprised their characters in season 2 to establish some connections with the previous season. There aren't currently a lot of details known about the third season. Regardless, we're sharing everything we know about The White Lotus season 3, which includes most of the cast, the theme and setting, as well as when fans can expect the show to return.
Who's starring in The White Lotus season 3?

Read more