The details on new additions to the Stranger Things cast

The final season of Stranger Things will be upon us before we know it. The cast and crew just offered fans a major update to celebrate the news that they are halfway through principal photography on the season. While the featurette included plenty of behind the scenes tidbits about one of the best shows on Netflix, as well as moments with the cast members we know and love, the studio also announced who would be joining the cast for this upcoming season.

Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux are all set to join the cast. Their precise roles have yet to be revealed, but Nell and Jake are both younger actors, whereas Alex is an adult actor. The show has steadily added new characters to its ensemble throughout its run, including Sadie Sink, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Maya Hawke.

Take it all in, nerds…we’ve hit the halfway mark of filming the final season and wanted to give you all a look at what we’ve been up to pic.twitter.com/RdQsZvoPYw — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 15, 2024

No official release date has been announced for the final season. The fourth season premiered all the way back in 2022, and this final season has been delayed in part by overlapping writers and actors strikes. Now, though, the cast is on set and working their way through every episode.

The final season is expected to follow Eleven and her friends as they deal with the aftermath of their fight against Vecna. Eleven managed to overpower him at the end of the last season, but only temporarily, and the final moments of season 4 indicated that their battle was far from over. Max, meanwhile, has to recover from her role in the fight, and the rest of the gang will be eager to help Eleven in any way they can. The stage is set for this final confrontation almost a decade after the show first debuted on Netflix.